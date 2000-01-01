Yun Chung, Ph.D.

Yun Chung, Ph.D.

University of Idaho

Professor of Management and Human Resources

Expertise: ManagementBusiness and EconomicsDiversitySocial NetworkfaultlinesRetirement securityHuman Resource

Yun Chung is an Associate Professor at the University of Idaho College of Business and Economics. Her research focuses on workplace diversity and faultlines, social networks, strategic human resource management, and retirement security. She has published in journals such as Academy of Management JournalJournal of ManagementStrategic Management JournalSmall Group Research, and Research in Personnel and Human Resource Management among others. She has served as a member of the editorial board of Small Group Research.

