Yuri Corilo is a computational scientist with the Systems Modeling and Computational Science team. He is a mass spectrometrist with more than a decade of experience in all aspects of the field. His research focuses on developing novel methodologies for data processing, annotation, modeling, and software development for complex mixtures analysis applied to metabolomics and natural organic matter molecular characterization. Corilo has created the following software products: CoremMS: Mass Spectrometry Sofware Framework: https://github.com/EMSL-Computing/CoreMS

MetaMS: Software for GC-MS based metabolomics analysis: https://github.com/EMSL-Computing/MetaMS

EnviroMS: Software for FT-MS based organic matter analysis: https://github.com/EMSL-Computing/EnviroMS Research Interests Computational approaches to Complex Mixture Analysis

Small Molecules Analysis, Metabolomics, and Natural Organic Matter

Software Development and Data Analysis for Mass Spectrometry Education PhD in Science, State University of Campinas, 2011

MS in Organic Chemistry, State University of Maringa, 2009

BS in Chemistry, State University of Maringa, 2005 Awards and Recognition Innovator Award, Principal Investigator PetroOrg Software, The Florida State University, 2013 Affiliations and Professional Service American Chemical Society

American Society for Mass Spectrometry Patents Corilo, Yuri. PetroOrg Software. The Florida State University, FL, USA. Copyright TXu001897498 Publications 2020 Wood-Charlson, E. M., Anubhav, D. Auberry, H. Blanco, M. I. Borkum, Y. E. Corilo, K. W. Davenport, S. Deshpande, R. Devarakonda, M. Drake, W. D. Duncan, M. C. Flynn, D. Hays, B. Hu, M. Huntemann, P. E. Li, M. Lipton, C. C. Lo, D. Millard, K. Miller, P. D. Piehowski, S. Purvine, T. B. K. Reddy, M. Shakya, J. C. Sundaramurthi, P. Vangay, Y. Wei, B. E. Wilson, S. Canon, P. S. G. Chain, K. Fagnan, S. Martin, L. A. McCue, C. J. Mungall, N. J. Mouncey, M. E. Maxon, and E. A. Eloe-Fadrosh. 2020. “The National Microbiome Data Collaborative: Enabling Microbiome Science.” Nature Reviews Microbiology 18 (6): 313-314. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41579-020-0377-0. 2019 Krajewski, L. C., W. K. Robbins, Y. E. Corilo, G. Bota, A. G. Marshall, and R. P. Rodgers. 2019. “Characterization of Ketones Formed in the Open System Corrosion Test of Naphthenic Acids by Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 33 (6): 4946-4950. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.9b00626. Ajaero, C., K. M. Peru, S. A. Hughes, H. Chen, A. M. McKenna, Y. E. Corilo, D. W. McMartin, and J. V. Headley. 2019. “Atmospheric Pressure Photoionization Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry Characterization of Oil Sand Process-Affected Water in Constructed Wetland Treatment.” Energy and Fuels 33 (5): 4420-4431. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.9b00469. 2018 Jarvis, J. M., J. M. Billing, Y. E. Corilo, A. J. Schmidt, R. T. Hallen, and T. M. Schaub. 2018. “FT-ICR MS Analysis of Blended Pine-Microalgae Feedstock HTL Biocrudes.” Fuel 216: 341-348. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fuel.2017.12.016. 2017 Clingenpeel, A. C., S. M. Rowland, Y. E. Corilo, P. Zito, and R. P. Rodgers. 2017. “Fractionation of Interfacial Material Reveals a Continuum of Acidic Species That Contribute to Stable Emulsion Formation.” Energy and Fuels 31 (6): 5933-5939. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.7b00490. Avneri-Katz, S., R. B. Young, A. M. McKenna, H. Chen, Y. E. Corilo, T. Polubesova, T. Borch, and B. Chefetz. 2017. “Adsorptive Fractionation of Dissolved Organic Matter (DOM) by Mineral Soil: Macroscale Approach and Molecular Insight.” Organic Geochemistry 103: 113-124. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.orggeochem.2016.11.004. Ajaero, C., D. W. McMartin, K. M. Peru, J. Bailey, M. Haakensen, V. Friesen, R. Martz, S. A. Hughes, C. Brown, H. Chen, A. M. McKenna, Y. E. Corilo, and J. V. Headley. 2017. “Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry Characterization of Athabasca Oil Sand Process-Affected Waters Incubated in the Presence of Wetland Plants.” Energy and Fuels 31 (2): 1731-1740. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.6b02643. 2016 Liu, P., Y. E. Corilo, and A. G. Marshall. 2016. “Polar Lipid Composition of Biodiesel Algae Candidates Nannochloropsis oculata and Haematococcus pluvialis from Nano Liquid Chromatography Coupled with Negative Electrospray Ionization 14.5 T Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 30 (10): 8270-8276. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.6b01514. Farenc, M., Y. E. Corilo, P. M. Lalli, E. Riches, R. P. Rodgers, C. Afonso, and P. Giusti. 2016. “Comparison of Atmospheric Pressure Ionization for the Analysis of Heavy Petroleum Fractions with Ion Mobility-Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 30 (11): 8896-8903. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.6b01191. Corilo, Y. E., S. M. Rowland, and R. P. Rodgers. 2016. “Calculation of the Total Sulfur Content in Crude Oils by Positive-Ion Atmospheric Pressure Photoionization Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 30 (5): 3962-3966. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.6b00497. Chen, H., A. Hou, Y. E. Corilo, Q. Lin, J. Lu, I. A. Mendelssohn, R. Zhang, R. P. Rodgers, and A. M. McKenna. 2016. “4 Years after the Deepwater Horizon Spill: Molecular Transformation of Macondo Well Oil in Louisiana Salt Marsh Sediments Revealed by FT-ICR Mass Spectrometry.” Environmental Science and Technology 50 (17): 9061-9069. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.6b01156. 2015 Lalli, P. M., Y. E. Corilo, S. M. Rowland, A. G. Marshall, and R. P. Rodgers. 2015. “Isomeric Separation and Structural Characterization of Acids in Petroleum by Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 29 (6): 3626-3633. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.5b00503. Jarvis, J. M., W. K. Robbins, Y. E. Corilo, and R. P. Rodgers. 2015. “Novel Method to Isolate Interfacial Material.” Energy and Fuels 29 (11): 7058-7064. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.5b01787. Clingenpeel, A. C., W. K. Robbins, Y. E. Corilo, and R. P. Rodgers. 2015. “Effect of the Water Content on Silica Gel for the Isolation of Interfacial Material from Athabasca Bitumen.” Energy and Fuels 29 (11): 7150-7155. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.5b01936. 2014 Smith, D. F., A. M. McKenna, Y. E. Corilo, R. P. Rodgers, A. G. Marshall, and R. M. A. Heeren. 2014. “Direct Analysis of Thin-Layer Chromatography Separations of Petroleum Samples by Laser Desorption Ionization Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry Imaging.” Energy and Fuels 28 (10): 6284-6288. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef501439w. Rowland, S. M., W. K. Robbins, Y. E. Corilo, A. G. Marshall, and R. P. Rodgers. 2014. “Solid-Phase Extraction Fractionation to Extend the Characterization of Naphthenic Acids in Crude Oil by Electrospray Ionization Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 28 (8): 5043-5048. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef5015023. Putman, J. C., S. M. Rowland, Y. E. Corilo, and A. M. McKenna. 2014. “Chromatographic Enrichment and Subsequent Separation of Nickel and Vanadyl Porphyrins from Natural Seeps and Molecular Characterization by Positive Electrospray Ionization FT-ICR Mass Spectrometry.” Analytical Chemistry 86 (21): 10708-10715. https://doi.org/10.1021/ac502672b. Jarvis, J. M., D. S. Page-Dumroese, N. M. Anderson, Y. Corilo, and R. P. Rodgers. 2014. “Characterization of Fast Pyrolysis Products Generated from Several Western USA Woody Species.” Energy and Fuels 28 (10): 6438-6446. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef501714j. 2013 Podgorski, D. C., Y. E. Corilo, L. Nyadong, V. V. Lobodin, B. J. Bythell, W. K. Robbins, A. M. McKenna, A. G. Marshall, and R. P. Rodgers. 2013. “Heavy Petroleum Composition. 5. Compositional and Structural Continuum of Petroleum Revealed.” Energy and Fuels 27 (3): 1268-1276. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef301737f. Pereira, R. C. L., R. C. Simas, Y. E. Corilo, B. G. Vaz, C. F. Klitzke, E. M. Schmidt, M. A. Pudenzi, R. M. C. F. Silva, E. T. Moraes, W. L. Bastos, M. N. Eberlin, and H. D. L. Nascimento. 2013. “Precision in Petroleomics Via Ultrahigh Resolution Electrospray Ionization Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 27 (12): 7208-7216. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef4006498. Lalli, P. M., Y. E. Corilo, M. Fasciotti, M. F. Riccio, G. F. De Sa, R. J. Daroda, G. H. M. F. Souza, M. McCullagh, M. D. Bartberger, M. N. Eberlin, and I. D. G. Campuzano. 2013. “Baseline Resolution of Isomers by Traveling Wave Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry: Investigating the Effects of Polarizable Drift Gases and Ionic Charge Distribution.” Journal of Mass Spectrometry 48 (9): 989-997. https://doi.org/10.1002/jms.3245. Garcia, J. S., B. G. Vaz, Y. E. Corilo, C. F. Ramires, S. A. Saraiva, G. B. Sanvido, E. M. Schmidt, D. R. J. Maia, R. G. Cosso, J. J. Zacca, and M. N. Eberlin. 2013. “Whisky Analysis by Electrospray Ionization-Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry.” Food Research International 51 (1): 98-106. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.foodres.2012.11.027. Fasciotti, M., P. M. Lalli, G. Heerdt, R. A. Steffen, Y. E. Corilo, G. F. de Sá, R. J. Daroda, F. A. M. Reis, N. H. Morgon, R. C. L. Pereira, M. N. Eberlin, and C. F. Klitzke. 2013. “Structure-Drift Time Relationships in Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry.” International Journal for Ion Mobility Spectrometry 16 (2): 117-132. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12127-013-0129-1. Fasciotti, M., P. M. Lalli, C. F. Klitzke, Y. E. Corilo, M. A. Pudenzi, R. C. L. Pereira, W. Bastos, R. J. Daroda, and M. N. Eberlin. 2013. “Petroleomics by Traveling Wave Ion Mobility-Mass Spectrometry Using CO2 as a Drift Gas.” Energy and Fuels 27 (12): 7277-7286. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef401630b. Corilo, Y. E., D. C. Podgorski, A. M. McKenna, K. L. Lemkau, C. M. Reddy, A. G. Marshall, and R. P. Rodgers. 2013. “Oil Spill Source Identification by Principal Component Analysis of Electrospray Ionization Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectra.” Analytical Chemistry 85 (19): 9064-9069. https://doi.org/10.1021/ac401604u. 2012 Xian, F., Y. E. Corilo, C. L. Hendrickson, and A. G. Marshall. 2012. “Baseline Correction of Absorption-Mode Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectra.” International Journal of Mass Spectrometry 325-327: 67-72. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijms.2012.06.007. Klitzke, C. F., Y. E. Corilo, K. Siek, J. Binkley, J. Patrick, and M. N. Eberlin. 2012. “Petroleomics by Ultrahigh-Resolution Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 26 (9): 5787-5794. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef300961c. Haddad, R., T. Regiani, C. F. Klitzke, G. B. Sanvido, Y. E. Corilo, D. V. Augusti, V. M. D. Pasa, R. C. C. Pereira, W. Romão, B. G. Vaz, R. Augusti, and M. N. Eberlin. 2012. “Gasoline, Kerosene, and Diesel Fingerprinting Via Polar Markers.” Energy and Fuels 26 (6): 3542-3547. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef300277c. Basher, M. M., Y. E. Corilo, R. Sparrapan, M. Benassi, R. Augusti, M. N. Eberlin, and J. M. Riveros. 2012. “Exploring the Intrinsic Polar [4 + 2+] Cycloaddition Reactivity of Gaseous Carbosulfonium and Carboxonium Ions.” Journal of Mass Spectrometry 47 (11): 1526-1535. https://doi.org/10.1002/jms.3109. Ávila, B. M. F., B. G. Vaz, R. Pereira, A. O. Gomes, R. C. L. Pereira, Y. E. Corilo, R. C. Simas, H. D. L. Nascimento, M. N. Eberlin, and D. A. Azevedo. 2012. “Comprehensive Chemical Composition of Gas Oil Cuts Using Two-Dimensional Gas Chromatography with Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry and Electrospray Ionization Coupled to Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 26 (8): 5069-5079. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef300631e. 2011 Vijayakrishnan, B., A. Issaree, Y. E. Corilo, C. R. Ferreira, M. N. Eberlin, and M. G. Peter. 2011. “MSn of the Six Isomers of (GlcN)2(GlcNAc)2 Aminoglucan Tetrasaccharides (Diacetylchitotetraoses): Rules of Fragmentation for the Sodiated Molecules and Application to Sequence Analysis of Hetero-Chitooligosaccharides.” Carbohydrate Polymers 84 (2): 713-726. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.carbpol.2010.04.041. Simas, R. C., R. C. L. Pereira, C. F. Klitzke, Y. E. Corilo, B. G. Vaz, M. A. Pudenzi, E. M. Schmidt, H. D. L. Do Nascimento, E. T. De Morais, W. L. Bastos, and M. N. Eberlin. 2011. “Petroleomics: Rapid and Comprehensive Characterization of Crude Oil and Derivatives Via Ultra-High Resolution and Accuracy FT MS Mass Spectrometry.” Boletim de Geociencias da Petrobras 20 (1-2): 211-228. (no website; no DOI; Brazilian). Lalli, P. M., Y. E. Corilo, G. F. De Sa, R. J. Daroda, V. De Souza, G. H. M. F. Souza, I. Campuzano, G. Ebeling, J. Dupont, and M. N. Eberlin. 2011. “Intrinsic Mobility of Gaseous Cationic and Anionic Aggregates of Ionic Liquids.” ChemPhysChem 12 (8): 1444-1447. https://doi.org/10.1002/cphc.201100099. Corilo, Y. E., F. M. Nachtigall, P. V. Abdelnur, G. Ebeling, J. Dupont, and M. N. Eberlin. 2011. “Charge-Tagged N-Heterocyclic Carbenes.” RSC Advances 1 (1): 73-78. https://doi.org/10.1039/c1ra00024a. 2010 Lalli, P. M., Y. E. Corilo, P. V. Abdelnur, M. N. Eberlin, and K. K. Laali. 2010. “Intrinsic Acidity and Electrophilicity of Gaseous Propargyl/Allenyl Carbocations.” Organic and Biomolecular Chemistry 8 (11): 2580-2585. https://doi.org/10.1039/c001985b. Sanvido, G. B., J. S. Garcia, Y. E. Corilo, B. G. Vaz, J. J. Zacca, R. G. Cosso, M. N. Eberlin, and M. G. Peter. 2010. “Fast Screening and Secure Confirmation of Milk Powder Adulteration with Maltodextrin Via Electrospray Ionization-Mass Spectrometry [ESI(+)-MS] and Selective Enzymatic Hydrolysis.” Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry 58 (17): 9407-9412. https://doi.org/10.1021/jf1014445. Machado, M. W., C. S. Neto, J. Salgado, G. Zaffari, A. Barison, F. R. Campos, Y. E. de Corilo, M. N. Eberlin, and M. W. Biavatti. 2010. “Search for Alkaloids on Callus Culture of Passiflora alata.” Brazilian Archives of Biology and Technology 53 (4): 901-910. https://doi.org/10.1590/s1516-89132010000400020. Corilo, Y. E., B. G. Vaz, R. C. Simas, H. D. Lopes Nascimento, C. F. Klitzke, R. C. L. Pereira, W. L. Bastos, E. V. Santos Neto, R. P. Rodgers, and M. N. Eberlin. 2010. “Petroleomics by EASI(±) FT-ICR MS.” Analytical Chemistry 82 (10): 3990-3996. https://doi.org/10.1021/ac100673v. Buskuhl, H., R. A. Freitas, F. D. Monache, A. Barison, F. R. Campos, Y. E. Corilo, M. N. Eberlin, and M. W. Biavatti. 2010. “Erratum: A New Polyacetylene from Vernonia scorpioides (Lam.) Pers. (Asteraceae) and Its in vitro Antitumoral Activity.” Journal of the Brazilian Chemical Society 21 (10): 2017. Buskuhl, H., F. L. De Oliveira, L. Z. Blind, R. A. De Freitas, A. Barison, F. R. Campos, Y. E. Corilo, M. N. Eberlin, G. F. Caramori, and M. W. Biavatti. 2010. “Sesquiterpene Lactones from Vernonia scorpioides and Their in vitro Cytotoxicity.” Phytochemistry 71 (13): 1539-1544. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.phytochem.2010.06.007. 2009 Wu, L., M. N. Eberlin, Y. E. Corilo, D. Q. Liu, and H. Yin. 2009. “Dimerization of Ionized 4-(Methyl Mercapto)-Phenol During ESI, APCI and APPI Mass Spectrometry.” Journal of Mass Spectrometry 44 (9): 1389-1394. https://doi.org/10.1002/jms.1633. Romão, W., M. F. Franco, Y. E. Corilo, M. N. Eberlin, M. A. S. Spinacé, and M. A. De Paoli. 2009. “Poly (Ethylene Terephthalate) Thermo-Mechanical and Thermo-Oxidative Degradation Mechanisms.” Polymer Degradation and Stability 94 (10): 1849-1859. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.polymdegradstab.2009.05.017. Buskuhl, H., R. A. Freitas, F. D. Monache, A. Barison, F. R. Campos, Y. E. Corilo, M. N. Eberlin, and M. W. Biavatti. 2009. “A New Polyacetylene from Vernonia scorpioides (Lam.) Pers. (Asteraceae) and Its in vitro Antitumoral Activity.” Journal of the Brazilian Chemical Society 20 (7): 1327-1333. https://doi.org/10.1590/S0103-50532009000700018. Benassi, M., Y. E. Corilo, D. Uria, R. Augusti, and M. N. Eberlin. 2009. “Recognition and Resolution of Isomeric Alkyl Anilines by Mass Spectrometry.” Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry 20 (2): 269-277. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jasms.2008.10.004. Alborés, P., L. D. Slep, L. S. Eberlin, Y. E. Corilo, M. N. Eberlin, G. Benítez, M. E. Vela, R. C. Salvarezza, and L. M. Baraldo. 2009. “From Monomers to Geometry-Constrained Molecules: One Step Further toward Cyanide Bridged Wires.” Inorganic Chemistry 48 (23): 11226-11235. https://doi.org/10.1021/ic901710x. 2008 Nachtigall, F. M., Y. E. Corilo, C. C. Cassol, G. Ebeling, N. H. Morgon, J. Dupont, and M. N. Eberlin. 2008. “Multiply Charged (Di-)Radicals.” Angewandte Chemie - International Edition 47 (1): 151-154. https://doi.org/10.1002/anie.200703858. Corilo, Y. E., and M. N. Eberlin. 2008. “Recognizing Α-, Β- or Γ-Substitution in Pyridines by Mass Spectrometry.” Journal of Mass Spectrometry 43 (12): 1636-1640. https://doi.org/10.1002/jms.1442.