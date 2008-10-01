Yuri Corilo, Ph.D.

Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory - EMSL

Computational Scientist

Expertise: Data AnalysisData AnalysisMass SpectrometryMass SpectrometrySoftware DevelopmentSoftware Development



Yuri Corilo is a computational scientist with the Systems Modeling and Computational Science team. He is a mass spectrometrist with more than a decade of experience in all aspects of the field. His research focuses on developing novel methodologies for data processing, annotation, modeling, and software development for complex mixtures analysis applied to metabolomics and natural organic matter molecular characterization.


Corilo has created the following software products:





  • Computational approaches to Complex Mixture Analysis
  • Small Molecules Analysis, Metabolomics, and Natural Organic Matter
  • Software Development and Data Analysis for Mass Spectrometry
Education




    

  • PhD in Science, State University of Campinas, 2011
  • MS in Organic Chemistry, State University of Maringa, 2009
  • BS in Chemistry, State University of Maringa, 2005
Awards and Recognition




Innovator Award, Principal Investigator PetroOrg Software, The Florida State University, 2013




Affiliations and Professional Service




    

  • American Chemical Society
  • American Society for Mass Spectrometry
Patents




Corilo, Yuri. PetroOrg Software. The Florida State University, FL, USA. Copyright TXu001897498




Publications




2020


Wood-Charlson, E. M., Anubhav, D. Auberry, H. Blanco, M. I. Borkum, Y. E. Corilo, K. W. Davenport, S. Deshpande, R. Devarakonda, M. Drake, W. D. Duncan, M. C. Flynn, D. Hays, B. Hu, M. Huntemann, P. E. Li, M. Lipton, C. C. Lo, D. Millard, K. Miller, P. D. Piehowski, S. Purvine, T. B. K. Reddy, M. Shakya, J. C. Sundaramurthi, P. Vangay, Y. Wei, B. E. Wilson, S. Canon, P. S. G. Chain, K. Fagnan, S. Martin, L. A. McCue, C. J. Mungall, N. J. Mouncey, M. E. Maxon, and E. A. Eloe-Fadrosh. 2020. “The National Microbiome Data Collaborative: Enabling Microbiome Science.” Nature Reviews Microbiology 18 (6): 313-314. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41579-020-0377-0


 2019


Krajewski, L. C., W. K. Robbins, Y. E. Corilo, G. Bota, A. G. Marshall, and R. P. Rodgers. 2019. “Characterization of Ketones Formed in the Open System Corrosion Test of Naphthenic Acids by Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 33 (6): 4946-4950. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.9b00626


Ajaero, C., K. M. Peru, S. A. Hughes, H. Chen, A. M. McKenna, Y. E. Corilo, D. W. McMartin, and J. V. Headley. 2019. “Atmospheric Pressure Photoionization Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry Characterization of Oil Sand Process-Affected Water in Constructed Wetland Treatment.” Energy and Fuels 33 (5): 4420-4431. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.9b00469


2018


Jarvis, J. M., J. M. Billing, Y. E. Corilo, A. J. Schmidt, R. T. Hallen, and T. M. Schaub. 2018. “FT-ICR MS Analysis of Blended Pine-Microalgae Feedstock HTL Biocrudes.” Fuel 216: 341-348. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fuel.2017.12.016


2017


Clingenpeel, A. C., S. M. Rowland, Y. E. Corilo, P. Zito, and R. P. Rodgers. 2017. “Fractionation of Interfacial Material Reveals a Continuum of Acidic Species That Contribute to Stable Emulsion Formation.” Energy and Fuels 31 (6): 5933-5939. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.7b00490


Avneri-Katz, S., R. B. Young, A. M. McKenna, H. Chen, Y. E. Corilo, T. Polubesova, T. Borch, and B. Chefetz. 2017. “Adsorptive Fractionation of Dissolved Organic Matter (DOM) by Mineral Soil: Macroscale Approach and Molecular Insight.” Organic Geochemistry 103: 113-124. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.orggeochem.2016.11.004


Ajaero, C., D. W. McMartin, K. M. Peru, J. Bailey, M. Haakensen, V. Friesen, R. Martz, S. A. Hughes, C. Brown, H. Chen, A. M. McKenna, Y. E. Corilo, and J. V. Headley. 2017. “Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry Characterization of Athabasca Oil Sand Process-Affected Waters Incubated in the Presence of Wetland Plants.” Energy and Fuels 31 (2): 1731-1740. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.6b02643


2016


Liu, P., Y. E. Corilo, and A. G. Marshall. 2016. “Polar Lipid Composition of Biodiesel Algae Candidates Nannochloropsis oculata and Haematococcus pluvialis from Nano Liquid Chromatography Coupled with Negative Electrospray Ionization 14.5 T Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 30 (10): 8270-8276. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.6b01514


Farenc, M., Y. E. Corilo, P. M. Lalli, E. Riches, R. P. Rodgers, C. Afonso, and P. Giusti. 2016. “Comparison of Atmospheric Pressure Ionization for the Analysis of Heavy Petroleum Fractions with Ion Mobility-Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 30 (11): 8896-8903. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.6b01191.  


Corilo, Y. E., S. M. Rowland, and R. P. Rodgers. 2016. “Calculation of the Total Sulfur Content in Crude Oils by Positive-Ion Atmospheric Pressure Photoionization Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 30 (5): 3962-3966. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.6b00497


Chen, H., A. Hou, Y. E. Corilo, Q. Lin, J. Lu, I. A. Mendelssohn, R. Zhang, R. P. Rodgers, and A. M. McKenna. 2016. “4 Years after the Deepwater Horizon Spill: Molecular Transformation of Macondo Well Oil in Louisiana Salt Marsh Sediments Revealed by FT-ICR Mass Spectrometry.” Environmental Science and Technology 50 (17): 9061-9069. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.6b01156


2015


Lalli, P. M., Y. E. Corilo, S. M. Rowland, A. G. Marshall, and R. P. Rodgers. 2015. “Isomeric Separation and Structural Characterization of Acids in Petroleum by Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 29 (6): 3626-3633. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.5b00503


Jarvis, J. M., W. K. Robbins, Y. E. Corilo, and R. P. Rodgers. 2015. “Novel Method to Isolate Interfacial Material.” Energy and Fuels 29 (11): 7058-7064. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.5b01787


Clingenpeel, A. C., W. K. Robbins, Y. E. Corilo, and R. P. Rodgers. 2015. “Effect of the Water Content on Silica Gel for the Isolation of Interfacial Material from Athabasca Bitumen.” Energy and Fuels 29 (11): 7150-7155. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.5b01936


2014


Smith, D. F., A. M. McKenna, Y. E. Corilo, R. P. Rodgers, A. G. Marshall, and R. M. A. Heeren. 2014. “Direct Analysis of Thin-Layer Chromatography Separations of Petroleum Samples by Laser Desorption Ionization Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry Imaging.” Energy and Fuels 28 (10): 6284-6288. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef501439w


Rowland, S. M., W. K. Robbins, Y. E. Corilo, A. G. Marshall, and R. P. Rodgers. 2014. “Solid-Phase Extraction Fractionation to Extend the Characterization of Naphthenic Acids in Crude Oil by Electrospray Ionization Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 28 (8): 5043-5048. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef5015023


Putman, J. C., S. M. Rowland, Y. E. Corilo, and A. M. McKenna. 2014. “Chromatographic Enrichment and Subsequent Separation of Nickel and Vanadyl Porphyrins from Natural Seeps and Molecular Characterization by Positive Electrospray Ionization FT-ICR Mass Spectrometry.” Analytical Chemistry 86 (21): 10708-10715. https://doi.org/10.1021/ac502672b


Jarvis, J. M., D. S. Page-Dumroese, N. M. Anderson, Y. Corilo, and R. P. Rodgers. 2014. “Characterization of Fast Pyrolysis Products Generated from Several Western USA Woody Species.” Energy and Fuels 28 (10): 6438-6446. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef501714j


2013


Podgorski, D. C., Y. E. Corilo, L. Nyadong, V. V. Lobodin, B. J. Bythell, W. K. Robbins, A. M. McKenna, A. G. Marshall, and R. P. Rodgers. 2013. “Heavy Petroleum Composition. 5. Compositional and Structural Continuum of Petroleum Revealed.” Energy and Fuels 27 (3): 1268-1276. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef301737f


Pereira, R. C. L., R. C. Simas, Y. E. Corilo, B. G. Vaz, C. F. Klitzke, E. M. Schmidt, M. A. Pudenzi, R. M. C. F. Silva, E. T. Moraes, W. L. Bastos, M. N. Eberlin, and H. D. L. Nascimento. 2013. “Precision in Petroleomics Via Ultrahigh Resolution Electrospray Ionization Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 27 (12): 7208-7216. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef4006498


Lalli, P. M., Y. E. Corilo, M. Fasciotti, M. F. Riccio, G. F. De Sa, R. J. Daroda, G. H. M. F. Souza, M. McCullagh, M. D. Bartberger, M. N. Eberlin, and I. D. G. Campuzano. 2013. “Baseline Resolution of Isomers by Traveling Wave Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry: Investigating the Effects of Polarizable Drift Gases and Ionic Charge Distribution.” Journal of Mass Spectrometry 48 (9): 989-997. https://doi.org/10.1002/jms.3245


Garcia, J. S., B. G. Vaz, Y. E. Corilo, C. F. Ramires, S. A. Saraiva, G. B. Sanvido, E. M. Schmidt, D. R. J. Maia, R. G. Cosso, J. J. Zacca, and M. N. Eberlin. 2013. “Whisky Analysis by Electrospray Ionization-Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry.” Food Research International 51 (1): 98-106. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.foodres.2012.11.027


Fasciotti, M., P. M. Lalli, G. Heerdt, R. A. Steffen, Y. E. Corilo, G. F. de Sá, R. J. Daroda, F. A. M. Reis, N. H. Morgon, R. C. L. Pereira, M. N. Eberlin, and C. F. Klitzke. 2013. “Structure-Drift Time Relationships in Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry.” International Journal for Ion Mobility Spectrometry 16 (2): 117-132. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12127-013-0129-1


Fasciotti, M., P. M. Lalli, C. F. Klitzke, Y. E. Corilo, M. A. Pudenzi, R. C. L. Pereira, W. Bastos, R. J. Daroda, and M. N. Eberlin. 2013. “Petroleomics by Traveling Wave Ion Mobility-Mass Spectrometry Using CO2 as a Drift Gas.” Energy and Fuels 27 (12): 7277-7286. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef401630b


Corilo, Y. E., D. C. Podgorski, A. M. McKenna, K. L. Lemkau, C. M. Reddy, A. G. Marshall, and R. P. Rodgers. 2013. “Oil Spill Source Identification by Principal Component Analysis of Electrospray Ionization Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectra.” Analytical Chemistry 85 (19): 9064-9069. https://doi.org/10.1021/ac401604u


2012


Xian, F., Y. E. Corilo, C. L. Hendrickson, and A. G. Marshall. 2012. “Baseline Correction of Absorption-Mode Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectra.” International Journal of Mass Spectrometry 325-327: 67-72. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijms.2012.06.007.


Klitzke, C. F., Y. E. Corilo, K. Siek, J. Binkley, J. Patrick, and M. N. Eberlin. 2012. “Petroleomics by Ultrahigh-Resolution Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 26 (9): 5787-5794. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef300961c


Haddad, R., T. Regiani, C. F. Klitzke, G. B. Sanvido, Y. E. Corilo, D. V. Augusti, V. M. D. Pasa, R. C. C. Pereira, W. Romão, B. G. Vaz, R. Augusti, and M. N. Eberlin. 2012. “Gasoline, Kerosene, and Diesel Fingerprinting Via Polar Markers.” Energy and Fuels 26 (6): 3542-3547. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef300277c


Basher, M. M., Y. E. Corilo, R. Sparrapan, M. Benassi, R. Augusti, M. N. Eberlin, and J. M. Riveros. 2012. “Exploring the Intrinsic Polar [4 + 2+] Cycloaddition Reactivity of Gaseous Carbosulfonium and Carboxonium Ions.” Journal of Mass Spectrometry 47 (11): 1526-1535. https://doi.org/10.1002/jms.3109


Ávila, B. M. F., B. G. Vaz, R. Pereira, A. O. Gomes, R. C. L. Pereira, Y. E. Corilo, R. C. Simas, H. D. L. Nascimento, M. N. Eberlin, and D. A. Azevedo. 2012. “Comprehensive Chemical Composition of Gas Oil Cuts Using Two-Dimensional Gas Chromatography with Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry and Electrospray Ionization Coupled to Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry.” Energy and Fuels 26 (8): 5069-5079. https://doi.org/10.1021/ef300631e


2011


Vijayakrishnan, B., A. Issaree, Y. E. Corilo, C. R. Ferreira, M. N. Eberlin, and M. G. Peter. 2011. “MSn of the Six Isomers of (GlcN)2(GlcNAc)2 Aminoglucan Tetrasaccharides (Diacetylchitotetraoses): Rules of Fragmentation for the Sodiated Molecules and Application to Sequence Analysis of Hetero-Chitooligosaccharides.” Carbohydrate Polymers 84 (2): 713-726. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.carbpol.2010.04.041


Simas, R. C., R. C. L. Pereira, C. F. Klitzke, Y. E. Corilo, B. G. Vaz, M. A. Pudenzi, E. M. Schmidt, H. D. L. Do Nascimento, E. T. De Morais, W. L. Bastos, and M. N. Eberlin. 2011. “Petroleomics: Rapid and Comprehensive Characterization of Crude Oil and Derivatives Via Ultra-High Resolution and Accuracy FT MS Mass Spectrometry.” Boletim de Geociencias da Petrobras 20 (1-2): 211-228. (no website; no DOI; Brazilian). 


Lalli, P. M., Y. E. Corilo, G. F. De Sa, R. J. Daroda, V. De Souza, G. H. M. F. Souza, I. Campuzano, G. Ebeling, J. Dupont, and M. N. Eberlin. 2011. “Intrinsic Mobility of Gaseous Cationic and Anionic Aggregates of Ionic Liquids.” ChemPhysChem 12 (8): 1444-1447. https://doi.org/10.1002/cphc.201100099


Corilo, Y. E., F. M. Nachtigall, P. V. Abdelnur, G. Ebeling, J. Dupont, and M. N. Eberlin. 2011. “Charge-Tagged N-Heterocyclic Carbenes.” RSC Advances 1 (1): 73-78. https://doi.org/10.1039/c1ra00024a


2010


Lalli, P. M., Y. E. Corilo, P. V. Abdelnur, M. N. Eberlin, and K. K. Laali. 2010. “Intrinsic Acidity and Electrophilicity of Gaseous Propargyl/Allenyl Carbocations.” Organic and Biomolecular Chemistry 8 (11): 2580-2585. https://doi.org/10.1039/c001985b


Sanvido, G. B., J. S. Garcia, Y. E. Corilo, B. G. Vaz, J. J. Zacca, R. G. Cosso, M. N. Eberlin, and M. G. Peter. 2010. “Fast Screening and Secure Confirmation of Milk Powder Adulteration with Maltodextrin Via Electrospray Ionization-Mass Spectrometry [ESI(+)-MS] and Selective Enzymatic Hydrolysis.” Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry 58 (17): 9407-9412. https://doi.org/10.1021/jf1014445


Machado, M. W., C. S. Neto, J. Salgado, G. Zaffari, A. Barison, F. R. Campos, Y. E. de Corilo, M. N. Eberlin, and M. W. Biavatti. 2010. “Search for Alkaloids on Callus Culture of Passiflora alata.” Brazilian Archives of Biology and Technology 53 (4): 901-910. https://doi.org/10.1590/s1516-89132010000400020


Corilo, Y. E., B. G. Vaz, R. C. Simas, H. D. Lopes Nascimento, C. F. Klitzke, R. C. L. Pereira, W. L. Bastos, E. V. Santos Neto, R. P. Rodgers, and M. N. Eberlin. 2010. “Petroleomics by EASI(±) FT-ICR MS.” Analytical Chemistry 82 (10): 3990-3996. https://doi.org/10.1021/ac100673v


Buskuhl, H., R. A. Freitas, F. D. Monache, A. Barison, F. R. Campos, Y. E. Corilo, M. N. Eberlin, and M. W. Biavatti. 2010. “Erratum: A New Polyacetylene from Vernonia scorpioides (Lam.) Pers. (Asteraceae) and Its in vitro Antitumoral Activity.” Journal of the Brazilian Chemical Society 21 (10): 2017.  


Buskuhl, H., F. L. De Oliveira, L. Z. Blind, R. A. De Freitas, A. Barison, F. R. Campos, Y. E. Corilo, M. N. Eberlin, G. F. Caramori, and M. W. Biavatti. 2010. “Sesquiterpene Lactones from Vernonia scorpioides and Their in vitro Cytotoxicity.” Phytochemistry 71 (13): 1539-1544. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.phytochem.2010.06.007


2009


Wu, L., M. N. Eberlin, Y. E. Corilo, D. Q. Liu, and H. Yin. 2009. “Dimerization of Ionized 4-(Methyl Mercapto)-Phenol During ESI, APCI and APPI Mass Spectrometry.” Journal of Mass Spectrometry 44 (9): 1389-1394. https://doi.org/10.1002/jms.1633


Romão, W., M. F. Franco, Y. E. Corilo, M. N. Eberlin, M. A. S. Spinacé, and M. A. De Paoli. 2009. “Poly (Ethylene Terephthalate) Thermo-Mechanical and Thermo-Oxidative Degradation Mechanisms.” Polymer Degradation and Stability 94 (10): 1849-1859. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.polymdegradstab.2009.05.017


Buskuhl, H., R. A. Freitas, F. D. Monache, A. Barison, F. R. Campos, Y. E. Corilo, M. N. Eberlin, and M. W. Biavatti. 2009. “A New Polyacetylene from Vernonia scorpioides (Lam.) Pers. (Asteraceae) and Its in vitro Antitumoral Activity.” Journal of the Brazilian Chemical Society 20 (7): 1327-1333. https://doi.org/10.1590/S0103-50532009000700018


Benassi, M., Y. E. Corilo, D. Uria, R. Augusti, and M. N. Eberlin. 2009. “Recognition and Resolution of Isomeric Alkyl Anilines by Mass Spectrometry.” Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry 20 (2): 269-277. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jasms.2008.10.004


Alborés, P., L. D. Slep, L. S. Eberlin, Y. E. Corilo, M. N. Eberlin, G. Benítez, M. E. Vela, R. C. Salvarezza, and L. M. Baraldo. 2009. “From Monomers to Geometry-Constrained Molecules: One Step Further toward Cyanide Bridged Wires.” Inorganic Chemistry 48 (23): 11226-11235. https://doi.org/10.1021/ic901710x


2008


Nachtigall, F. M., Y. E. Corilo, C. C. Cassol, G. Ebeling, N. H. Morgon, J. Dupont, and M. N. Eberlin. 2008. “Multiply Charged (Di-)Radicals.” Angewandte Chemie - International Edition 47 (1): 151-154. https://doi.org/10.1002/anie.200703858


Corilo, Y. E., and M. N. Eberlin. 2008. “Recognizing Α-, Β- or Γ-Substitution in Pyridines by Mass Spectrometry.” Journal of Mass Spectrometry 43 (12): 1636-1640. https://doi.org/10.1002/jms.1442.

