Yury Dvorkin, PhD

Yury Dvorkin, PhD

NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Assistant Professor and Goddard Junior Faculty Fellow

Expertise: algorithmic solutionsintermittent generationDemand Responsesmart appliancesCyberinfrastructure

Yury is an Assistant Professor and Goddard Junior Faculty Fellow in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering with an affiliated appointment at NYU’s Center for Urban Science and Progress.

Moscow Power Engineering Inst. 2011
B.S., Electrical Engineering

University of Washington 2016
Ph.D., Electrical Engineering

Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

"There will be blackouts across the US this summer if people are still sequestered. In some places, energy networks are going to melt. ... With people at home 24-7, the network doesn't have a moment to cool down and the heat continues to build in the wires, the transformers and the substations day after day."

- https://www.utilitydive.com/news/rising-energy-loads-from-fewer-covid-19-limits-warming-weather-spark-utili/579981/

“After meeting with many chemical industry representatives, we learned that technologies that would enable electrification on the industrial scale don’t exist at this time. The industry needs support to develop these technologies so they can be adopted in a way that’s economically feasible.”

- https://spectrum.ieee.org/green-tech/conservation/nyu-spearheads-project-to-help-chemical-industry-go-green

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.0858