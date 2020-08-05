"There will be blackouts across the US this summer if people are still sequestered. In some places, energy networks are going to melt. ... With people at home 24-7, the network doesn't have a moment to cool down and the heat continues to build in the wires, the transformers and the substations day after day."

- https://www.utilitydive.com/news/rising-energy-loads-from-fewer-covid-19-limits-warming-weather-spark-utili/579981/