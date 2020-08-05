Yury is an Assistant Professor and Goddard Junior Faculty Fellow in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering with an affiliated appointment at NYU’s Center for Urban Science and Progress. Moscow Power Engineering Inst. 2011 B.S., Electrical Engineering University of Washington 2016 Ph.D., Electrical Engineering
"There will be blackouts across the US this summer if people are still sequestered. In some places, energy networks are going to melt. ... With people at home 24-7, the network doesn't have a moment to cool down and the heat continues to build in the wires, the transformers and the substations day after day."
- https://www.utilitydive.com/news/rising-energy-loads-from-fewer-covid-19-limits-warming-weather-spark-utili/579981/
“After meeting with many chemical industry representatives, we learned that technologies that would enable electrification on the industrial scale don’t exist at this time. The industry needs support to develop these technologies so they can be adopted in a way that’s economically feasible.”
- https://spectrum.ieee.org/green-tech/conservation/nyu-spearheads-project-to-help-chemical-industry-go-green