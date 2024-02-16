I bring more than 20 years of science policy experience to the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), a coalition of 23 scientific societies collectively representing more than 110,000 individual biological and biomedical researchers. I oversee the Federation's strategic investments in diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion and data sharing and reuse, while also guiding the overall strategic vision for FASEB’s science policy initiatives. My policy interests include scientific workforce development, open scholarship, and policy and regulatory oversight of research activities. I launched my policy career at the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine as a Christine Mirzayan Science and Technology Policy Fellow, where I worked on a report examining processes for identifying and appointing scientists to key federal advisory positions. After leaving the Academies, I held senior policy analyst positions at the research advocacy group FasterCures, the National Institutes of Health Office of Science Policy, and Thomson Reuters before joining FASEB in 2013. I hold a PhD in Genetics from Stony Brook University and received a BA in Zoology (Genetics Concentration) and Politics and Government from Ohio Wesleyan University.