Yvonne Seale is a historian of women and the social history of religion in the European Middle Ages. Her current research focuses on the involvement of women with the Premonstratensian religious order in twelfth- and thirteenth-century northern France. It explores the ways in which, amidst the religious reform movement which shook Europe during the High Middle Ages, women’s financial contributions, familial links, and spiritual vocations were fundamental to the cohesion of this new religious organization. She is presently at work on an edition of a thirteenth-century manuscript, the cartulary of Prémontré. In August 2016, Yvonne joined the faculty of SUNY Geneseo in beautiful upstate New York, where she is an assistant professor of medieval history. She is a member of the interdisciplinary faculty cluster in Digital and Computational Analytics, which allows her to pursue her interest in digital humanities research and pedagogy. She serves as a Book Reviews Editor for the History of Women Religious of Britain and Ireland Network, and is a member of the Executive Board of the New York State Association of European Historians. Yvonne received a B.A. in History/Archaeology from Trinity College Dublin and an M.Litt. in Mediaeval History from the University of St Andrews, Scotland. She earned her PhD in history from the University of Iowa.