Yvonne Seale is a historian of women and the social history of religion in the European Middle Ages. Her current research focuses on the involvement of women with the Premonstratensian religious order in twelfth- and thirteenth-century northern France. It explores the ways in which, amidst the religious reform movement which shook Europe during the High Middle Ages, women’s financial contributions, familial links, and spiritual vocations were fundamental to the cohesion of this new religious organization. She is presently at work on an edition of a thirteenth-century manuscript, the cartulary of Prémontré. In August 2016, Yvonne joined the faculty of SUNY Geneseo in beautiful upstate New York, where she is an assistant professor of medieval history. She is a member of the interdisciplinary faculty cluster in Digital and Computational Analytics, which allows her to pursue her interest in digital humanities research and pedagogy. She serves as a Book Reviews Editor for the History of Women Religious of Britain and Ireland Network, and is a member of the Executive Board of the New York State Association of European Historians. Yvonne received a B.A. in History/Archaeology from Trinity College Dublin and an M.Litt. in Mediaeval History from the University of St Andrews, Scotland. She earned her PhD in history from the University of Iowa.
Notre Dame de Paris was never the preferred cathedral of kings. French monarchs avoided it.Notre Dame was instead the cathedral of ordinary Parisians. Since the Middle Ages, it’s been the backdrop against which the city’s inhabitants have lived their live
As far as medieval Christians were concerned, the existing social hierarchy was divinely mandated. If God made you a lord living in a castle, your clothing should reflect that; the same applied if you were the wife of a wealthy town merchant or a leper.
The Council of Reims (1157) forbade religious women from wearing habits made of sumptuous fabrics—but 150 years later, the Council of Vienne (1311-12) felt the need to reiterate that nuns shouldn’t wear silk gowns, fur trims, sandals, elaborate hairstyles
George Washington: first President of the United States, father of his country, crosser of the Delaware, and descendant of Odin. This, at least, was the claim put forward by the late nineteenth-century genealogist Albert Welles.
In May 1756...Elizabeth Elstob left behind no family and few mourners, just some rooms full of ‘books and dirtiness’, as one visitor described them. Yet Elizabeth was a pioneer of medieval studies in England.
What happens if we take the medieval lady off her pedestal? What kind of woman do we see inhabiting the Middle Ages if we try to peel off the Victorian veneer of chivalry and politesse?
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
De Monasterio Desolato: Patronage and Politics in a Frontier Irish Convent
|
1
|
2015
|
Family and Finances in Fifteenth-Century Dublin
|
1
|
2014
|
Karen Stöber, Julie Kerr, and Emilia Jamroziak, eds, Monastic Life in the Medieval British Isles: Essays in Honour of Janet Burton
|
0
|
2020
|
The Cistercian reform and the art of the book in twelfth-century France. By Diane J. Reilly. (Knowledge Communities.) Pp. 229 incl. 20 figs and 16 colour plates …
|
0
|
2019
|
HISTORY IN RUINS
|
0
|
2019
|
Clare of Assisi and the Thirteenth-Century Church: Religious Women, Rules, and Resistance
|
0
|
2018
|
Review of Alison More, "Fictive orders and feminine religious identities, 1200–1600"
|
0
|
2018
|
Review of Catherine M. Mooney, "Clare of Assisi and the Thirteenth-Century Church: Religious Women, Rules, and Resistance."
|
0
|
2018
|
George Washington: A Descendant of Odin?
|
0
|
2017
|
Review of Lindy Grant, "Blanche of Castile, Queen of France: Power, Religion and Culture in the Thirteenth Century"
|
0
|
2017
|
Review of Judith Bennett and Ruth Mazo Karras, eds., "The Oxford Handbook of Women and Gender in Medieval Europe"
|
0
|
2016
|
'Ten thousand women': gender, affinity, and the development of the Premonstratensian order in medieval France
|
0
|
2016
|
Well-Behaved Women? Agnès of Baudement and Agnès of Braine as Mediators and Patrons of the Premonstratensian Order
|
0
|
2016
|
Review of Maeve Brigid Callan, The Templars, the Witch, and the Wild Irish: Vengeance and Heresy in Medieval Ireland
|
0
|
2016
|
Imagining Medieval Europe in the College Classroom
|
0
|
2016
|
Book Review: Yvonne Seale, Bigamy and Christian Identity in Late Medieval Champagne
|
0
|
2015
|
Précis of the 2014 Barry Prize Winner: Loughsewdy alias Plary: a Cistercian Nunnery Reconsidered
|
0
|
2015
|
Review of "Bigamy and Christian Identity in Late Medieval Champagne"
|
0
|
2015
|
University of Iowa History Corps: Reflections on the Humanities
|
0
|
2012
|
The Multicultural Middle Ages: An Annotated Bibliography for Teachers of Middle and High-School Students
|
0
|
0