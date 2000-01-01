Zachary Kayler, Ph.D.

Zachary Kayler, Ph.D.

University of Idaho

Associate Professor

Expertise: soilwater systemsecosystem biogeochemicalSustainabilitySoil evaporationBiogeochemistry

My projects focus on the understanding of ecosystem biogeochemical cycles within natural and managed ecosystems with an emphasis on ecosystem sustainability, resilience, diversity and adaptation.

