sign up for the wires and see archived wires
Browse experts available to comment on breaking news
Request an expert contact, get responses directly to your inbox
Find an expert by topic in a comprehensive database
My projects focus on the understanding of ecosystem biogeochemical cycles within natural and managed ecosystems with an emphasis on ecosystem sustainability, resilience, diversity and adaptation.
My projects focus on the understanding of ecosystem biogeochemical cycles within natural and managed ecosystems with an emphasis on ecosystem sustainability, resilience, diversity and adaptation.