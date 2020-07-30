Zafiris "Jeff" Daskalakis, MD, PhD, is a psychiatrist and internationally recognized expert in treating severe psychiatric disorders with magnetic brain stimulation, also known as transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

He uses TMS to help patients with treatment-resistant depression and is the director of UC San Diego Health's Interventional Psychiatry Clinic, the region's largest clinic dedicated to treating severe depression with brain stimulation approaches.

As chair of the Department of Psychiatry at UC San Diego School of Medicine, Daskalakis is leading research on the use of TMS in people with treatment-resistant schizophrenia, suicidal thoughts and obsessive compulsive disorders. Treatment-resistant diseases are those that may not be resolved adequately through traditional medications and talk therapy alone.

Daskalakis says the most rewarding aspect of his clinical practice is being able to help people who have not found relief through conventional approaches. This is why his research focuses on novel approaches such as brain stimulation for treating mental health conditions.