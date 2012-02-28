Dr. Tan is a clinician, researcher and educator. He maintains his clinical practice at the UCLA Medical Plaza in Westwood and at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. He performs epidemiological research at the Framingham Heart Study and education/quality improvement research at UCLA. His studies on brain aging and memory have been published in major medical journals and featured in the New York Times, Time, CNN, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and other national publications. Dr. Tan holds the Philo Van Wagoner Endowed Chair in Geriatric Medicine and is the Associate Chief for Education at the UCLA Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatric Medicine.