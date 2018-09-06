- 2018-09-04 16:25:49
- Article ID: 699968
Coal Plant Offsets with Carbon Capture Means Covering 89 Percent of the U.S. In Forests
While demand for energy isn’t dropping, alarms raised by burning fossil fuels in order to get that energy are getting louder. Often suggested solutions to cancel out the effects of the carbon dumped into our atmosphere through carbon capture and storage or bio-sequestration. This zero-emission energy uses technical means as well as plants to take in carbon emissions and store it. Another route is to use solar photovoltaics to convert sunlight directly into electricity and only sequester the carbon emissions from the production of solar cells.
The Giving Tree Won’t Give Enough for Carbon Neutral Coal
Zero-emission energy has been offered as a way to offset the carbon dioxide production while still maintaining coal’s electricity generation. That’s done through carbon capture and storage in saline aquifers or using enhanced oil recovery as well as bio-sequestration by planting trees and other plants to suck up and store carbon.
In a new study published in Scientific Reports, a Nature publication, Michigan Technological University researchers looked at how much land would be required to offset greenhouse gases created by traditional coal-fired plants or coal-fired plants with carbon sequestration and then neutralizing the remaining carbon pollution with bio-sequestration. Then it compared these routes to how much bio-sequestration would be required to offset greenhouse gases produced when making solar panels.
For the first time, researchers have shown that there is no comparison. It’s not even close. Coal-fired power plants require 13 times more land to be carbon neutral than the manufacturing of solar panels. We’d have to use a minimum of 62 percent of U.S. land covered by optimal crops or cover 89 percent of the U.S. with average forests to do it.
“We know that climate change is a reality, but we don’t want to live like cavemen,” says Joshua Pearce, professor of material sciences and electrical engineering at Michigan Tech. “We need a method to make carbon neutral electricity. It just makes no sense whatsoever to use coal when you have solar available, especially with this data.”
Coal-Fired Power Plant Emissions are Too Big to Solve
Researchers drew these conclusions from over 100 different data sources to compare energy, greenhouse gas emissions and land transformation needed to carbon neutralize each type of energy technology.
A one-gigawatt coal-fired plant would require a new forest larger than the state of Maryland for all of its carbon emissions to be neutralized.
They found that applying the best-case bio-sequestration for all the greenhouse gases produced by coal-fired power plants would mean using 62 percent of the nation’s arable land for that process, or 89 percent of all U.S. land with average forest cover. A one-gigawatt coal-fired plant would require a new forest larger than the state of Maryland for all of its carbon to be neutralized without CCS.
In comparison, solar cells require 13 times less land to become carbon neutral and five times less than the best-case coal scenario.
“If your goal is to make electricity without introducing any carbon into the atmosphere, you should absolutely not do a coal plant,” he says. Not only is it not realistic to capture all the carbon dioxide they release, but burning coal also puts sulfur dioxide and nitrous oxide and particulates in the air. They cause air population, which is already estimated to cause 52,000 premature deaths per year.
Solar is a Better Zero-Emission Option – and Can Be Improved Too
Pearce says that, in these calculations, he and his team were generous to coal-fired power plants in how efficient carbon capture and storage could ideally be when scaled up. They also did not consider new ways that solar farms are being used to make them even more efficient, like using higher efficiency black silicon solar cells, putting mirrors in between rows of panels so that the light that falls between them would also be absorbed, or planting crops between rows (agrivoltaics) to get the most use out of the land dedicated to solar panels that they can.
Resources should be put towards improving the efficiency of solar panels and of solar farms, he says, not carbon capture of fossil fuel-powered plants in an attempt to become zero-emission energy, not when this data shows it isn’t realistic to make big difference in protecting our changing climate.
MORE NEWS FROMMichigan Technological University
MEDIA CONTACT
Allison Mills
Director of Research News
awmills@mtu.edu
Phone: 906-487-2343
Mobile: 906-221-4271
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Scientific Reports, Sept-2018,
Fulbright Finland
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Coal Plant Offsets with Carbon Capture Means Covering 89 Percent of the U.S. In Forests
Researchers found that using bio-sequestration to capture carbon produced by U.S. coal-fired plants even after carbon capture and storage would require using 62 percent of the nation's arable land for that process, or 89 percent of all U.S. land with average forest cover. In comparison, offsetting the amount of carbon produced by manufacturing solar panels is 13 times less land, making it a far more viable option.
Small, Short-Lived Drops of Early Universe Matter
Particle flow patterns suggest even small-scale collisions create drops of early universe quark-gluon plasma.
Tuning Terahertz Beams with Nanoparticles
Scientists uncover a way to control terahertz radiation using tiny engineered particles in a magnetic field, potentially opening the doors for better medical and environmental sensors.
Berkeley Lab, Intel, Cray Harness the Power of Deep Learning to Better Understand the Universe
A collaboration between computational scientists at the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center and engineers at Intel and Cray has yielded another first in the quest to apply deep learning to data-intensive science: CosmoFlow, the first large-scale science application to use the TensorFlow framework on a CPU-based high performance computing platform with synchronous training.
Unraveling How Spiderwebs Absorb Energy
Spiderwebs can withstand a predator's impact while still helping catch and detect small prey. Spiders architect these lightweight networks for strength and elasticity using different silks and geometric structures. Recently, researchers unraveled a new energy absorption mechanism that explains how spiderwebs can be simultaneously sensitive and impact-resistant. The research team reports their findings in Applied Physics Letters.
Modular Fluidic System Developed to Supply Radioisotope Used in Targeted Alpha Therapy
Laboratory automation applied to complex radiochemical isolation of astatine-211 from cyclotron-bombarded targets.
Argonne's New Combustion Synthesis Research Facility Heats Up High-Throughput Manufacturing of Nanomaterials
Argonne announces the availability of a new manufacturing technology that simplifies the manufacture of nanomaterials in high volumes. Known as Flame Spray Pyrolysis (FSP), the technology offers benefits over traditional methods used to manufacture the particle-based substances that are critical to producing a wide range of industrial materials.
Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, September 2018
ORNL story tips: Lab, field tests show improved building insulation performance; ORNL-developed software runs quantum programs on multiple quantum computers; ORNL moved single atoms below a crystal's surface; certain bacteria turns mercury into methylmercury at varying rates across species; ORNL hosts Molten Salt Reactor Workshop in Oct.
Changing the type of silicon etching drops solar power costs by more than 10 percent
Michigan Technological University and Aalto University researchers have found that using dry etched black silicon for passive emitter rear cell (PERC) solar cells increases the cost of individual cell production by 15.8 percent to 25.1 percent, but reduces the cost per unit power by 10.8 percent over those for industrial Czochralski silicon.
Cannibalistic Materials Feed on Themselves to Grow New Nanostructures
Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory induced a two-dimensional material to cannibalize itself for atomic "building blocks" from which stable structures formed. The findings provide insights that may improve design of 2D materials for fast-charging energy-storage and electronic devices.
Buffalo State Included in New York's Clean Energy Workforce Development Initiative
As part of New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's $15 million clean energy workforce development initiative, Buffalo State College is receiving a $753,000 grant to develop clean energy certificate programs.
Zaluzec Named Microscopy "Legend"
Argonne senior scientist Nestor Zaluzec has been inducted into the inaugural "legends" class of fellows of the Microanalysis Society.
New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Graduate physics students from across the country recently descended on PPPL for the first PPPL Graduate Summer School -- a series of lectures the week of Aug. 13 on topics in the field of plasma physics and an opportunity to meet other students with similar research interests.
NYU Scientists Part of New Software Institute Aimed at Making Discoveries in High-Energy Physics
NYU will be part of the Institute for Research and Innovation in Software for High Energy Physics (IRIS-HEP), a National Science Foundation-backed coalition that will create next-generation cyberinfrastructure to support high-energy physics research.
Department of Energy Awards $4.3 Million to Argonne to Support Collaborations with Industry
The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded more than $20 million to help national laboratories across the country collaborate with U.S. businesses to speed promising energy technologies to the marketplace. Argonne National Laboratory received $4.3 million from DOE to fund 12 projects across six divisions.
Chuntian Cao wins 2018 Klein Award for lithium-ion battery research
Chuntian Cao, a postdoctoral fellow at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, discovered her passion for batteries in graduate school. She says she loves studying something that's so closely related to everyday life. In her current research, she probes lithium-ion battery materials and devices using SLAC's Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource, or SSRL.
Secretary of Energy honors LLNL scientist with prestigious award
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry recognized LLNL chemist Bill McLean with a prestigious Secretary's Achievement Award yesterday in recognition of "pioneering technical contributions that have led to significant advancements in science-based stockpile stewardship."
JCESR receives Secretary of Energy's Achievement Award
The U.S. Secretary of Energy's office has awarded the Scientific and Operational Leadership team for the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research (JCESR) the Secretary of Energy's Achievement Award.
HPC4Manufacturing program calls for project proposals focused on steel and aluminum
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory has issued a special High Performance Computing for Manufacturing (HPC4Mfg) call for proposals for projects aimed at addressing key challenges in U.S. steel and aluminum manufacturing. The solicitation officially opened on Aug. 23.
Rare-Earth Magnet Recycling Tech Wins Innovation Award
Researchers at the Critical Materials Institute (CMI) and Ames Laboratory invented a magnet recycling process in which magnets are dissolved in water-based solutions, recovering more than 99 percent purity rare earth elements.
Small, Short-Lived Drops of Early Universe Matter
Particle flow patterns suggest even small-scale collisions create drops of early universe quark-gluon plasma.
Tuning Terahertz Beams with Nanoparticles
Scientists uncover a way to control terahertz radiation using tiny engineered particles in a magnetic field, potentially opening the doors for better medical and environmental sensors.
Carbon Nanotubes Give Two Excitons for the Price of One
Efficient generation of photon pairs from modified carbon nanotubes shows path to new types of light sources.
Modular Fluidic System Developed to Supply Radioisotope Used in Targeted Alpha Therapy
Laboratory automation applied to complex radiochemical isolation of astatine-211 from cyclotron-bombarded targets.
Highest Precision Prediction of Muon "Wobble"
Comparing new prediction to measurements of muons' precession could potentially help scientists discover new subatomic particles.
Beautiful Higgs Decays
CMS observes Higgs boson decays into bottom quarks, furthering our knowledge of how the particles that make up matter behave.
ATLAS Experiment Uncovers Higgs Boson Interactions with Heaviest Quarks
New direct evidence for Higgs interactions with top and bottom quarks confirms its role in generating mass for constituents of matter.
KBase: The Department of Energy Systems Biology Knowledgebase
Collaborative, open-source software and data platform accelerates systems biology research.
Protactinium and Its Periodic Intersection
The element's unusual electron structure and behavior are vital to understanding and exploiting the chemical bonding and reactivity of the heavy elements.
Locating the Production Site of Glucan in Grass Cell Walls
Research offers new insights for maximizing sugar production in biofuel crops.
Spotlight
Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Brookhaven National Laboratory
New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
The Gridlock State
California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office
Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Argonne National Laboratory
Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Brookhaven National Laboratory
CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
California State University, Monterey Bay
From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter '82 Career Development Professor
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir
Argonne National Laboratory
UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
University of Washington
Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)
Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Argonne National Laboratory
Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Showing results0-4 Of 2215