A new grant will help Iowa State University researchers figure out how the microbiome, or all the microorganisms that live inside and on human systems, affects immunity and the effectiveness of vaccines. Not everyone responds to vaccines in...

Add to Favorites

It is common for investigators to interview suspects or witnesses who've had little sleep. While unavoidable in some cases, a new Iowa State University study found sleep disruption or deprivation may limit the amount of information provided during...

Add to Favorites

A new study of small Iowa towns found that vulnerable populations within those communities face significantly more public health risks than statewide averages.

Add to Favorites

Funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, a consortium of industry partners, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, the new regional testbed will focus on wireless research to enable...

Add to Favorites

The U.S. Department of Energy has selected Iowa State's Srimoyee Sen for an early career award that will help her study nuclear physics and quantum phenomena. The research could lead to the discovery of new materials that could one day contribute to...

Add to Favorites

Iowa State students, faculty and staff are planning for what will happen to the approximately 500 plexiglass barriers that were erected to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Add to Favorites

Scientists have invested great time and effort into making connections between a crop’s genotype and its phenotype. But environmental conditions play a role as well. Iowa State University researchers untangle those complex interactions with the...

Add to Favorites

An unexpected discovery by an Iowa State University researcher suggests that the first humans may have arrived in North America more than 30,000 years ago – nearly 20,000 years earlier than originally thought.

Add to Favorites