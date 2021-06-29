Our News on Newswise
Studying how microbiome affects immunity could improve vaccine effectiveness
A new grant will help Iowa State University researchers figure out how the microbiome, or all the microorganisms that live inside and on human systems, affects immunity and the effectiveness of vaccines. Not everyone responds to vaccines in...
Sleep-deprived individuals less forthcoming with information about criminal history
It is common for investigators to interview suspects or witnesses who've had little sleep. While unavoidable in some cases, a new Iowa State University study found sleep disruption or deprivation may limit the amount of information provided during...
Study: Environmental Risks Exacerbated For Vulnerable Populations in Small Towns
A new study of small Iowa towns found that vulnerable populations within those communities face significantly more public health risks than statewide averages.
Iowa State University and Partners Receive Major National Science Foundation Research Grant to Drive Innovation in Rural Broadband Connectivity
Funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, a consortium of industry partners, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, the new regional testbed will focus on wireless research to enable...
Physicist Wins Early Career Grant To Study Nuclear Physics, Quantum Phenomena
The U.S. Department of Energy has selected Iowa State's Srimoyee Sen for an early career award that will help her study nuclear physics and quantum phenomena. The research could lead to the discovery of new materials that could one day contribute to...
What will happen to the COVID-19 plexiglass barriers?
Iowa State students, faculty and staff are planning for what will happen to the approximately 500 plexiglass barriers that were erected to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sensing what plants sense: Integrated framework helps scientists explain biology and predict crop performance
Scientists have invested great time and effort into making connections between a crop’s genotype and its phenotype. But environmental conditions play a role as well. Iowa State University researchers untangle those complex interactions with the...
New evidence may change timeline for when people first arrived in North America
An unexpected discovery by an Iowa State University researcher suggests that the first humans may have arrived in North America more than 30,000 years ago – nearly 20,000 years earlier than originally thought.
Cybersecurity expert: "A single individual can cause enormous damage. It’s not fair.”
Israel-Hamas ceasefire unlikely to last without change
Ag experts available as spring planting approaches
Expert available to discuss history of anti-Asian racism linked to health crises in U.S.
Engineer studies costs, benefits of connecting U.S. electrical grids
Engineer studies turbine blade icing/de-icing
Vaccine experts weigh in on safety, history and possible resistance to the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine
Stressed supply chains will mean delays for holiday shopping
As people begin their holiday shopping, the concerns about timely delivery dates are real. The combination of holiday shopping and a global pandemic has some e-commerce experts are predicting a ‘shipageddon’ of delays and chaos this holiday...
