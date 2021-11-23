Our News on Newswise
Air Bubbles Sound Climate Change's Impact on Glaciers #ASA181
Air trapped with ice below glacier surfaces becomes a compressed bubble-ice mixture that builds pressure during the long passage to the glacier terminus. The glacier ice holds ancient bubbles of air that can be up to 20 atmospheres of pressure and...
23-Nov-2021
Killer Whales Lingering in Newly Melted Arctic Ocean #ASA181
Killer whales will often travel to different areas to target varieties of prey. In a study including eight years of passive acoustic data, researchers monitored killer whale movements using acoustic tools, finding killer whales are spending more...
19-Nov-2021
Lego Down! Focused Vibrations Knock Over Minifigures #ASA181
To demonstrate the power of focused vibrations, researchers use speaker shakers to generate vibrations in a plate. They place Lego minifigures on the plate, choose a target, and measure the impulse response between each shaker and the target...
19-Nov-2021 2:00 PM EST
Filtering Unwanted Sounds from Baby Monitors #ASA181
Researchers at Johns Hopkins APL team aim to create an ideal baby monitor that alerts parents when their baby needs attention but does not transmit or amplify sound from other sources. The project uses open-source audio processing hardware,...
19-Nov-2021 11:30 AM EST
Sounding Off on Seattle Space Needle Renovation #ASA181
The Seattle Space Needle recently underwent a renovation to enhance the visitor experience, and acoustic designers were tasked with ensuring that the new design is a quiet one, incorporating designs targeted toward limiting unnecessary sound...
19-Nov-2021 3:05 PM EST
During COVID-19 Lockdown, Emotional Well-Being Declined for Adults with Vision, Hearing Loss #ASA181
During pandemic-induced isolation, researchers from the University of Minnesota surveyed older adults with vision loss, with hearing loss, or without either condition, asking the participants about their worries, well-being, and social isolation at...
18-Nov-2021 1:45 PM EST
Food Paradox Answer Shows How Ocean Life Survives #ASA181
Ocean predators cannot survive on average concentrations of food found in the water. Instead, they survive by exploiting small patches of food-rich areas peppered throughout the world's waterways. Using active acoustics, researchers found the ocean...
18-Nov-2021 2:55 PM EST
Sing On: Certain Face Masks Don't Hinder Vocalists #ASA181
Researchers observed a professional soprano singing with and without six types of masks and found masks effectively block aerosols, forcing the breath to exit at the sides. From there, the aerosols travel upward, rising with the upward flow of body...
18-Nov-2021 3:20 PM EST
Reconstructing the Acoustics of Notre Dame
The April 15 fire that devastated the roof of Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral left many people around the globe wondering whether it’s possible to rebuild it in a way that can recreate the cultural icon’s complex signature acoustics. Six years...
3-May-2019