Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder “AUD” using our lead investigational new drug product, AD04. A Phase 2b University of Virginia investigator sponsored clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). The Company plans to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial using AD04 for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes.