Alzheimer's Association Statement: Next Steps For New Alzheimer's Treatment

As the global nonprofit leader in Alzheimer's research and science we have extensively reviewed the clinical trial data for Aduhelm™ (aducanumab).
A Blood Test for Alzheimer’s? Markers for TAU Take Us a Step Closer

A simple blood test for Alzheimer’s would be a great advance for individuals with — and at risk for — the disease, families, doctors and researchers.
Primary Care Physicians on the Front Lines of Diagnosing and Providing Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care: Half Say Medical Profession Not Prepared to Meet Expected Increase in Demands

- Report provides latest Alzheimer’s prevalence, incidence, mortality and costs of care data - - Barring medical breakthroughs, the number of people age 65+ with Alzheimer’s dementia may nearly triple by 2050 -
Embargoed: Forthcoming Report To Examine Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias in U.S.

The Alzheimer’s Association will issue the 2020 Alzheimer’s Diseases Facts and Figures Report on March 11, 2020. The new report will highlight the latest disease-related statistics for America’s 6th leading cause of death for those 65+,...
First Study Examines PTSD & Cognitive Impairment in World Trade Center Responders

New research published by the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring confirms the connection between posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and cognitive impairment - in this case, among those who helped with...
About

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

Niles Frantz
Associate Director, PR / Director, News Media Engagement

 niles.frantz@alz.org

312-335-5777

Abbey Hunton
Senior Director, Marketing and Communications

 aahunton@alz.org

