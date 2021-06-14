As the global nonprofit leader in Alzheimer's research and science we have extensively reviewed the clinical trial data for Aduhelm™ (aducanumab).

Add to Favorites

A simple blood test for Alzheimer’s would be a great advance for individuals with — and at risk for — the disease, families, doctors and researchers.

Add to Favorites

- Report provides latest Alzheimer’s prevalence, incidence, mortality and costs of care data - - Barring medical breakthroughs, the number of people age 65+ with Alzheimer’s dementia may nearly triple by 2050 -

Add to Favorites

The Alzheimer’s Association will issue the 2020 Alzheimer’s Diseases Facts and Figures Report on March 11, 2020. The new report will highlight the latest disease-related statistics for America’s 6th leading cause of death for those 65+,...

Add to Favorites

New research published by the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring confirms the connection between posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and cognitive impairment - in this case, among those who helped with...

Add to Favorites