Global Dementia Cases Forecasted to Triple by 2050
Positive trends in global education access are expected to decrease dementia prevalence worldwide by 6.2 million cases by the year 2050.
28-Jul-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Alzheimer's Association Welcomes CMS Announcement of National Coverage Determination Analysis on Treatment for Alzheimer's Disease
On behalf of all those living with Alzheimer's disease, their caregivers, and their families, we appreciate the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) thoughtful consideration on coverage considerations for monoclonal antibodies targeting...
13-Jul-2021 8:45 AM EDT
Ensuring Timely, Appropriate And Equitable Access To Aduhelm
Aduhelm has been approved for use for those with Mild Cognitive Impairment or early stage Alzheimer's dementia. This treatment offers a marginal but potentially meaningful slowing of decline for this subpopulation of individuals with Alzheimer's...
12-Jul-2021 8:45 AM EDT
Alzheimer's Association Welcomes Revised Label For Aduhelm
The Alzheimer's Association is pleased with the announcement today that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revised the prescribing label for Aduhelm™ (aducanumab).
8-Jul-2021 6:00 PM EDT
Alzheimer's Association Statement: Next Steps For New Alzheimer's Treatment
As the global nonprofit leader in Alzheimer's research and science we have extensively reviewed the clinical trial data for Aduhelm™ (aducanumab).
14-Jun-2021 8:05 AM EDT
A Blood Test for Alzheimer’s? Markers for TAU Take Us a Step Closer
A simple blood test for Alzheimer’s would be a great advance for individuals with — and at risk for — the disease, families, doctors and researchers.
27-Jul-2020 9:05 AM EDT
Primary Care Physicians on the Front Lines of Diagnosing and Providing Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care: Half Say Medical Profession Not Prepared to Meet Expected Increase in Demands
- Report provides latest Alzheimer’s prevalence, incidence, mortality and costs of care data -
- Barring medical breakthroughs, the number of people age 65+ with Alzheimer’s dementia may nearly triple by 2050 -
11-Mar-2020 8:00 AM EDT
Embargoed: Forthcoming Report To Examine Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias in U.S.
The Alzheimer’s Association will issue the 2020 Alzheimer’s Diseases Facts and Figures Report on March 11, 2020. The new report will highlight the latest disease-related statistics for America’s 6th leading cause of death for those 65+,...
25-Feb-2020 5:00 AM EST
FDA Approves Aducanumab for Alzheimer's Disease
7-Jun-2021 12:20 PM EDT
Experts/Patients Available: Historic FDA Alzheimer's Ruling Expected
2-Jun-2021 3:45 PM EDT
First “Race, Ethnicity and Alzheimer’s in America” Report and Updated 2021 Alzheimer’s Facts & Figures Report
23-Feb-2021 1:00 PM EST
Upended Caregiving Impact for 5M+ Americans with Alzheimer’s, Caregivers
26-Mar-2020 4:45 PM EDT