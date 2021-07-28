Positive trends in global education access are expected to decrease dementia prevalence worldwide by 6.2 million cases by the year 2050.

On behalf of all those living with Alzheimer's disease, their caregivers, and their families, we appreciate the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) thoughtful consideration on coverage considerations for monoclonal antibodies targeting...

Aduhelm has been approved for use for those with Mild Cognitive Impairment or early stage Alzheimer's dementia. This treatment offers a marginal but potentially meaningful slowing of decline for this subpopulation of individuals with Alzheimer's...

The Alzheimer's Association is pleased with the announcement today that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revised the prescribing label for Aduhelm™ (aducanumab).

As the global nonprofit leader in Alzheimer's research and science we have extensively reviewed the clinical trial data for Aduhelm™ (aducanumab).

A simple blood test for Alzheimer’s would be a great advance for individuals with — and at risk for — the disease, families, doctors and researchers.

- Report provides latest Alzheimer’s prevalence, incidence, mortality and costs of care data - - Barring medical breakthroughs, the number of people age 65+ with Alzheimer’s dementia may nearly triple by 2050 -

The Alzheimer’s Association will issue the 2020 Alzheimer’s Diseases Facts and Figures Report on March 11, 2020. The new report will highlight the latest disease-related statistics for America’s 6th leading cause of death for those 65+,...

