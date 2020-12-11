Today the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) announced that Hepatology Communications – AASLD’s free, open-access journal – has been accepted into Clarivate’s Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE) and Journal...

Add to Favorites

the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) announced the appointment of the next editor in chief for their flagship journal, HEPATOLOGY. Dr. Gregory Gores, FAASLD, will take over from Dr. David Cohen, FAASLD, in January 2022,...

Add to Favorites

Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – found that ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) treatment has significant, positive results for...

Add to Favorites

Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – found that the burden of cirrhosis in women in North America has increased substantially in...

Add to Favorites

Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – found that the rate of new hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) cases has slowed since 2009, but...

Add to Favorites

Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD)– found that among pregnant women with hepatitis C virus (HCV), more than 25 percent...

Add to Favorites

Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – found that the distribution of a person’s body fat affects coronary heart disease risk,...

Add to Favorites

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – found that COVID-19 coagulation impairment, driven in part by endothelial...

Add to Favorites