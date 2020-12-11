Alexandria, VA USA

AASLD’s Newest Open-Access Journal to Receive First Impact Factor

Today the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) announced that Hepatology Communications – AASLD’s free, open-access journal – has been accepted into Clarivate’s Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE) and Journal...
Next Editor in Chief Named for Premier Hepatology Journal

the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) announced the appointment of the next editor in chief for their flagship journal, HEPATOLOGY. Dr. Gregory Gores, FAASLD, will take over from Dr. David Cohen, FAASLD, in January 2022,...
UDCA Treatment Lowers Biliary Tract Cancer, Need for Liver Transplantation in PSC Patients

Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – found that ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) treatment has significant, positive results for...
Cirrhosis in North American Women on the Rise, Trend Especially Worrisome in Young Women

Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – found that the burden of cirrhosis in women in North America has increased substantially in...
New Cases of Hepatocellular Carcinoma Disproportionately Affecting Americans in Rural Areas New Study Shows

Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – found that the rate of new hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) cases has slowed since 2009, but...
More Women Diagnosed with HCV During Pregnancy, but Many Infants Still Not Tested Despite Recommendations from Leading Health Organizations

Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD)– found that among pregnant women with hepatitis C virus (HCV), more than 25 percent...
High Abdominal Fat and Low Liver Fat Combo Increases Coronary Heart Disease Risk

Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – found that the distribution of a person’s body fat affects coronary heart disease risk,...
Unique Coagulation Driven by IL-6 Trans-Signaling Associated with Liver Injury in COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – found that COVID-19 coagulation impairment, driven in part by endothelial...
