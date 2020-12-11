Our News on Newswise
AASLD’s Newest Open-Access Journal to Receive First Impact Factor
Today the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) announced that Hepatology Communications – AASLD’s free, open-access journal – has been accepted into Clarivate’s Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE) and Journal...
11-Dec-2020 2:30 PM EST Add to Favorites
Next Editor in Chief Named for Premier Hepatology Journal
the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) announced the appointment of the next editor in chief for their flagship journal, HEPATOLOGY. Dr. Gregory Gores, FAASLD, will take over from Dr. David Cohen, FAASLD, in January 2022,...
14-Nov-2020 4:00 PM EST Add to Favorites
UDCA Treatment Lowers Biliary Tract Cancer, Need for Liver Transplantation in PSC Patients
Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – found that ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) treatment has significant, positive results for...
10-Nov-2020 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Cirrhosis in North American Women on the Rise, Trend Especially Worrisome in Young Women
Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – found that the burden of cirrhosis in women in North America has increased substantially in...
10-Nov-2020 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
New Cases of Hepatocellular Carcinoma Disproportionately Affecting Americans in Rural Areas New Study Shows
Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – found that the rate of new hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) cases has slowed since 2009, but...
10-Nov-2020 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
More Women Diagnosed with HCV During Pregnancy, but Many Infants Still Not Tested Despite Recommendations from Leading Health Organizations
Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD)– found that among pregnant women with hepatitis C virus (HCV), more than 25 percent...
10-Nov-2020 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
High Abdominal Fat and Low Liver Fat Combo Increases Coronary Heart Disease Risk
Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – found that the distribution of a person’s body fat affects coronary heart disease risk,...
10-Nov-2020 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Unique Coagulation Driven by IL-6 Trans-Signaling Associated with Liver Injury in COVID-19
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Data from a new study presented this week at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience® – held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases – found that COVID-19 coagulation impairment, driven in part by endothelial...
10-Nov-2020 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
See All News