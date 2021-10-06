American College of Physicians (ACP)

A large study of surveillance data found that excess deaths during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately occurred among Black, American Indian (AI)/Alaskan Native (AN), and Latino males and females in the U.S., compared to White and Asian...

Add to Favorites

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Add to Favorites

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Add to Favorites

Below please find link(s) to new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. All coronavirus-related content published in Annals of Internal Medicine is free to the public. A complete collection is available at...

Add to Favorites

Below please find links to new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. All coronavirus-related content published in Annals of Internal Medicine is free to the public.

Add to Favorites

1- new HIV therapy works better in clinical trials than in the real world; 2- gastric cancer sometimes responds to antibiotics prescribed for H. pylori; 3- new problem statements reduce medical jargon

Add to Favorites

1 - HFE Genotype in Patients with Hemochromatosis and Other Liver Diseases; 2 - Will the Real Hemochromatosis Please Stand Up? 3 - Relation of Consumption of Vitamin E, Vitamin C, and Cartenoids to Risk for Stroke among Men in the United States; 4 -...

Add to Favorites

1- Low-Dose Hormone Replacement Therapy Increases Bone Density in Elderly Women; 2-Physical Acitivity Biggest Influence on Weight; May Overcome Genetic Factors; 3- Overweight and Esophagal Cancer Linked; 4 - Five New Markers for Predicting Heart...

Add to Favorites