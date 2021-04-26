Our News on Newswise
American College of Radiology Releases New and Updated ACR Appropriateness Criteria
The American College of Radiology® (ACR®) today released an update to its ACR Appropriateness Criteria® (ACR AC), which includes 211 diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology topics with more than 1,000 clinical variants covering...
26-Apr-2021 1:45 PM EDT
ACR DSI Links Use Cases to NCI Archive Datasets to Streamline Artificial Intelligence Development
The American College of Radiology® (ACR®) Data Science Institute® (DSI) and the Cancer Imaging Archive (TCIA), funded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), have teamed up to connect use cases and datasets to speed medical imaging artificial...
26-Apr-2021 10:00 AM EDT
American College of Radiology Earns Third Recognition as a Great Place to Work
The American College of Radiology® (ACR®) is certified as a great workplace for the third consecutive year by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®.
24-Mar-2021 10:45 AM EDT
Radiology Societies Urge HHS to Reject Proposed Deregulation of Specific AI Software
In a March 5, 2021 letter from the American College of Radiology® (ACR®), Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) and Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) urged US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) officials to...
8-Mar-2021 8:50 AM EST
COVID-19 Vaccinations Can Result in False Positive Medical Imaging Exams: What Can Medical Providers Do?
A new article published online in the Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR®) explains how patients recently vaccinated for COVID-19 can experience false-positive imaging exams and outlines steps providers can take to reduce...
1-Mar-2021 3:15 PM EST
American College of Radiology Education Center Launches Virtual Micro-Courses
The American College of Radiology® (ACR®) Education Center is expanding its offerings to include a series of micro-courses covering a variety of specialties. Each micro-course begins with one-week online access to pre-recorded lectures and cases...
4-Jan-2021 9:00 AM EST
Mammography Protections in Year End Legislation Help Address Breast Cancer Care Disparities
The American College of Radiology® (ACR®), Society of Breast Imaging® (SBI®), patient advocates and others secured an extension of the moratorium on harmful 2009 and 2016 United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) Breast Cancer...
23-Dec-2020 12:15 PM EST
ACR Coalition Advocacy Reduces and Delays Anticipated Medicare Payment Cuts in Year End Legislation
As a result of advocacy by an American College of Radiology® (ACR®)-led medical coalition, representing more than a million providers, and efforts with other physician partners, the newly-passed Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (Omnibus and...
22-Dec-2020 8:15 AM EST
World Class Experts Address Today’s Hottest Breast Cancer Issues at 35th National Conference on Breast Cancer
Renowned breast cancer care experts will address hot-button issues, including tailored breast cancer screening, the role of ultrasound and MRI in women with dense breasts and the latest breast imaging technologies — tomosynthesis and molecular...
8-Mar-2012 2:35 PM EST
Radiation Experts Available
In light of the ongoing nuclear crisis in Japan, the American College of Radiology (ACR) has several radiation experts available for media interviews.
23-Mar-2011 1:15 PM EDT
