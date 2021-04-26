Reston, VA USA

American College of Radiology Releases New and Updated ACR Appropriateness Criteria

The American College of Radiology® (ACR®) today released an update to its ACR Appropriateness Criteria® (ACR AC), which includes 211 diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology topics with more than 1,000 clinical variants covering...
ACR DSI Links Use Cases to NCI Archive Datasets to Streamline Artificial Intelligence Development

The American College of Radiology® (ACR®) Data Science Institute® (DSI) and the Cancer Imaging Archive (TCIA), funded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), have teamed up to connect use cases and datasets to speed medical imaging artificial...
American College of Radiology Earns Third Recognition as a Great Place to Work

The American College of Radiology® (ACR®) is certified as a great workplace for the third consecutive year by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®.
Radiology Societies Urge HHS to Reject Proposed Deregulation of Specific AI Software

In a March 5, 2021 letter from the American College of Radiology® (ACR®), Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) and Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) urged US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) officials to...
COVID-19 Vaccinations Can Result in False Positive Medical Imaging Exams: What Can Medical Providers Do?

A new article published online in the Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR®) explains how patients recently vaccinated for COVID-19 can experience false-positive imaging exams and outlines steps providers can take to reduce...
American College of Radiology Education Center Launches Virtual Micro-Courses

The American College of Radiology® (ACR®) Education Center is expanding its offerings to include a series of micro-courses covering a variety of specialties. Each micro-course begins with one-week online access to pre-recorded lectures and cases...
Mammography Protections in Year End Legislation Help Address Breast Cancer Care Disparities

The American College of Radiology® (ACR®), Society of Breast Imaging® (SBI®), patient advocates and others secured an extension of the moratorium on harmful 2009 and 2016 United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) Breast Cancer...
ACR Coalition Advocacy Reduces and Delays Anticipated Medicare Payment Cuts in Year End Legislation

As a result of advocacy by an American College of Radiology® (ACR®)-led medical coalition, representing more than a million providers, and efforts with other physician partners, the newly-passed Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (Omnibus and...
Newswise: NCBC2012.png

World Class Experts Address Today’s Hottest Breast Cancer Issues at 35th National Conference on Breast Cancer

Renowned breast cancer care experts will address hot-button issues, including tailored breast cancer screening, the role of ultrasound and MRI in women with dense breasts and the latest breast imaging technologies — tomosynthesis and molecular...
8-Mar-2012 2:35 PM EST

Radiation Experts Available

In light of the ongoing nuclear crisis in Japan, the American College of Radiology (ACR) has several radiation experts available for media interviews.
23-Mar-2011 1:15 PM EDT

Radiation Experts Available

In wake of the nuclear crisis in Japan, the American College of Radiology (ACR) has several radiation experts available for media interviews.
17-Mar-2011 12:25 PM EDT

Contacts

Shawn Farley
Director of Public Affairs

 PR@acr.org

703-648-8936

Nicole Racadag
Managing Editor

 nracadag@acr.org

703-716-7559

Meghan Swope
Senior Manager of Public Relations

 PR@acr.org

703-390-9822

Meghan Swope
Sr. Manager, PR and Social Media

 mswope@acr.org

703-390-9822
