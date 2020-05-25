Our News on Newswise
Transplant Patients Need to be Examined by a Dermatologist: The American Dermatological Association endorses enhanced Screening, Surveillance, and Prevention of Skin Cancer and Skin Infection in Patients with Solid Organ Transplants
Skin cancer and skin infection are significantly more likely in solid organ transplant patients compared to patients with normal immune system function. Almost 40,000 organ transplants were performed in the United States in 2019, a 9% increase over...
Optimizing Patient Access to Medications: The American Dermatological Association’s Position Statement on Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) and Patient Access to Affordable and Appropriate Medications
Access to healthcare has been at the forefront of social and political debate for decades. Reliable and equitable access to provider prescribed medications is tantamount to the delivery of appropriate healthcare, and the lifecycle of medication...
The American Dermatological Association Co-Sponsors American Cancer Society's HPV Vaccine Policy
Dermatologists routinely engage in the care of patients with mucocutaneous manifestations of Human Papillomavirus infections [HPV]. HPV is associated with protean medical illnesses including cervical, vaginal, vulvar, penile, anal, and...
The American Dermatological Association will Co-Sponsor the American Academy of Ophthalmology Recommendation on Herpes Zoster (Shingles) Vaccination for Patients 50 Years and Older
The American Dermatological Association joins the American Academy of Ophthalmology in their recommendation for Shingles vaccines in appropriate patients over the age of 50.
