Newswise: 2014_MetLife_presskitfolderstickerandstationeryheader.jpg

Leading Alzheimer's Disease Researchers Recognized with MetLife Foundation Awards

MetLife Foundation today announced the recipients of the 2014 MetLife Foundation Awards for Medical Research in Alzheimer's Disease.
21-Apr-2014 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR) Leaders Discuss New Google Aging Initiative

Leaders of the American Federation for Aging Research, a national non-profit organization that has devoted more than $150 million to fund over 3,000 aging researchers during the last 31 years, commented recently on Google’s announcement of the...
25-Sep-2013 8:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites


Our Experts on Newswise

Experts: Geroscience Approach May Lessen Severity of COVID-19, Bolster Older Patients’ Response to Diseases

27-Mar-2020 9:00 AM EDT

COVID-19: Can the Science of Aging Move Us Forward?

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the nation and the world, the role that geroscience may play in boosting immunity in older adults and lessening the severity of age-related diseases will be explored by a panel of leading experts in the webinar,...
20-Mar-2020 1:25 PM EDT

About

The American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR) is a national non-profit organization that supports and advances pioneering biomedical research that is revolutionizing how we live healthier and longer.

For nearly four decades, AFAR has served as the field’s talent incubator, providing more than $181 million to more than 4,200 investigators at premier research institutions nationwide.

A trusted leader and strategist, AFAR also works with public and private funders to steer high quality grant programs and interdisciplinary research networks.

AFAR-funded researchers are finding that modifying basic cellular processes can delay—or even prevent—many chronic diseases, often at the same time. They are discovering that it is never too late—or too early—to improve health.

This groundbreaking science is paving the way for innovative new therapies that promise to improve and extend our quality of life—at any age.

Learn more at www.afar.org or follow AFARorg on Twitter and Facebook.

Contacts

John Chaich
Director of Strategic Communications
aging, science

 john@afar.org

212-703-9977
