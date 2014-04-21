Our News on Newswise
Leading Alzheimer's Disease Researchers Recognized with MetLife Foundation Awards
MetLife Foundation today announced the recipients of the 2014 MetLife Foundation Awards for Medical Research in Alzheimer's Disease.
21-Apr-2014 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR) Leaders Discuss New Google Aging Initiative
Leaders of the American Federation for Aging Research, a national non-profit organization that has devoted more than $150 million to fund over 3,000 aging researchers during the last 31 years, commented recently on Google’s announcement of the...
25-Sep-2013 8:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Experts: Geroscience Approach May Lessen Severity of COVID-19, Bolster Older Patients’ Response to Diseases
27-Mar-2020 9:00 AM EDT
COVID-19: Can the Science of Aging Move Us Forward?
As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the nation and the world, the role that geroscience may play in boosting immunity in older adults and lessening the severity of age-related diseases will be explored by a panel of leading experts in the webinar,...
20-Mar-2020 1:25 PM EDT