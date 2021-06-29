Our News on Newswise
Turning Plastic into Foam to Combat Pollution
In Physics of Fluids, researchers have developed a method to turn biodegradable plastic knives, spoons, and forks into a foam that can be used as insulation in walls or in flotation devices. The investigators placed the cutlery into a chamber filled...
29-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Polymers in Meteorites Provide Clues to Early Solar System
Meteorites that do not experience high temperatures at any point in their existence provide a good record of complex chemistry present when or before our solar system was formed. So researchers have examined individual amino acids in these...
24-Jun-2021 9:40 AM EDT
Butterfly Effect Can Double Travel of Virus-Laden Droplets
In Physics of Fluids, investigators from the University of Florida and Lebanese American University carried out detailed computer simulations to test a mathematical theory they developed previously. They found nearly identical exhalations could...
25-Jun-2021 9:25 AM EDT
Quantum Random Number Generator Sets Benchmark for Size, Performance
Researchers from China present the fastest real-time quantum random number generators to date to make the devices quicker and more portable. The device combines a state-of-the-art photonic integrated chip with optimized real-time postprocessing for...
25-Jun-2021 11:15 AM EDT
Steering Wind Turbines Creates Greater Energy Potential
For wind farms, it is important to control upstream turbines in an efficient manner so downstream turbines are not adversely affected by upstream wake effects. In the Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy, researchers show that by designing...
24-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Pretreating Nuisance Green Algae with Lye, Urea Increases Bacterial Production of Biogas
An international research team reports their success in using urea and sodium hydroxide (NaOH, commonly known as lye or caustic soda) as a pretreatment of algae, which breaks down cellulose and more than doubles biogas production under their initial...
28-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT
First Wave COVID-19 Data Underestimated Pandemic Infections
Two COVID-19 pandemic curves emerged within many cities during the one-year period from March 2020 to March 2021. Oddly, the number of total daily infections reported during the first wave is much lower than that of the second, but the total number...
18-Jun-2021 8:30 AM EDT
Julia Programming Language Tackles Differential Equation Challenges
Emerging open-source programming language Julia is designed to be fast and easy to use. Since it is particularly suited for numerical applications, scientists are using it to explore the challenges in transitioning to all-renewable power generation....
21-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT
AIP Congratulates 2019 Nobel Prize Winners in Physics
8-Oct-2019 6:05 AM EDT
Reconstructing the Acoustics of Notre Dame
The April 15 fire that devastated the roof of Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral left many people around the globe wondering whether it’s possible to rebuild it in a way that can recreate the cultural icon’s complex signature acoustics. Six years...
3-May-2019 8:05 AM EDT
Comment Available on 2015 Nobel Prize in Physics
6-Oct-2015 6:05 AM EDT
Under the Microscope: 2014 Nobel Prize in Chemistry; AIP Congratulates Eric Betzig, Stefan Hell and William Moerner
8-Oct-2014 10:45 AM EDT
Shedding Light on 2014 Nobel Prize in Physics: AIP CEO Fred Dylla Available for Comment on Significance of Blue LEDs for Science and Society
7-Oct-2014 6:00 AM EDT
Experts Available and Audio Commentary: Nobel Prize in Physics
4-Oct-2012 4:55 PM EDT
The Spin Racket: Ping-Pong Champs Are Intuitive Masters of Fluid Dynamics
Curve balls may help a pitcher strike out batters in baseball; and some nasty spin can make an opponent sweat to return a tennis serve. But more so than in any other ball game, in table tennis – where the ball is so light and so small –dedicated...
8-Aug-2012 10:00 AM EDT
Experts Available: Fluid Dynamics and Ship Experts Discuss the Science of the Costa Concordia
When the cruise liner Costa Concordia drew too close to shore near the Italian island of Giglio, a large rocky outcrop quickly sliced through the ship’s hull. While many questions about the dynamics at play during that disaster remain unanswered,...
27-Feb-2012 8:00 AM EST