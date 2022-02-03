Russian and French researchers say an experimental approach for demonstrating the existence of an axionic behavior in specific materials may not have found it as previously reported. In Applied Physics Letters, the multinational team was unable to...

The Heineman Foundation, AIP, and AAS announce Norman Murray, professor at the Canadian Institute for Theoretical Astrophysics, University of Toronto, as the winner of the 2022 Dannie Heineman Prize for Astrophysics. The Heineman committee selected...

In Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B, researchers developed a single-use sensor strip that can be used with a circuit board to detect cerebrospinal fluid leaks. They collected nine clinical samples and introduced the test fluid into a small...

One recent obstacle to drug delivery research is an observed weak correlation between in vitro and in vivo performance. When nanoparticles are applied intravenously, they face several obstacles that differ from in vitro situations. Nanoparticles are...

Researchers in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands decided to explore two very different quantum problems: breaking the encryption of Bitcoin and simulating the molecule responsible for biological nitrogen fixation. In AVS Quantum Science, they...

In Physics of Fluids, researchers use dissipative particle dynamics simulations to examine the translational diffusion of Janus nanoparticles at the interface between two immiscible fluids. The simulations shed light on the dynamic behavior of the...

In Physics of Fluids, engineers from China use fluid dynamics simulations to study the effect of exercise at various ages on plaque formation in the arteries. The authors considered two arterial geometries, one with a bulging outer artery and the...

In Physics of Fluids, researchers used the characteristics of owl wings to inform airfoil design and significantly reduce trailing-edge noise. The team used noise calculation and analysis software to conduct a series of detailed theoretical studies...

