Our News on Newswise
New Findings Proliferate Questions About Hypothetical Axionic Behavior in Weyl Semimetals
Russian and French researchers say an experimental approach for demonstrating the existence of an axionic behavior in specific materials may not have found it as previously reported. In Applied Physics Letters, the multinational team was unable to...
3-Feb-2022 1:40 PM EST Add to Favorites
Norman Murray Awarded 2022 Dannie Heineman Prize for His Astrophysical Insights
The Heineman Foundation, AIP, and AAS announce Norman Murray, professor at the Canadian Institute for Theoretical Astrophysics, University of Toronto, as the winner of the 2022 Dannie Heineman Prize for Astrophysics. The Heineman committee selected...
1-Feb-2022 12:00 PM EST Add to Favorites
Single-Use Sensor Strips Detect Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaks
In Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B, researchers developed a single-use sensor strip that can be used with a circuit board to detect cerebrospinal fluid leaks. They collected nine clinical samples and introduced the test fluid into a small...
31-Jan-2022 10:55 AM EST Add to Favorites
More Predictive In Vitro Assays May Improve Nanomedicine
One recent obstacle to drug delivery research is an observed weak correlation between in vitro and in vivo performance. When nanoparticles are applied intravenously, they face several obstacles that differ from in vitro situations. Nanoparticles are...
27-Jan-2022 11:45 AM EST Add to Favorites
How Big Does Your Quantum Computer Need to Be?
Researchers in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands decided to explore two very different quantum problems: breaking the encryption of Bitcoin and simulating the molecule responsible for biological nitrogen fixation. In AVS Quantum Science, they...
21-Jan-2022 10:20 AM EST Add to Favorites
Simulations Shed Significant Light on Janus Particles
In Physics of Fluids, researchers use dissipative particle dynamics simulations to examine the translational diffusion of Janus nanoparticles at the interface between two immiscible fluids. The simulations shed light on the dynamic behavior of the...
20-Jan-2022 8:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
Simulation Models Exercise, Age Effects on Plaque Formation in Arteries
In Physics of Fluids, engineers from China use fluid dynamics simulations to study the effect of exercise at various ages on plaque formation in the arteries. The authors considered two arterial geometries, one with a bulging outer artery and the...
19-Jan-2022 1:20 PM EST Add to Favorites
Owl Wing Design Reduces Aircraft, Wind Turbine Noise Pollution
In Physics of Fluids, researchers used the characteristics of owl wings to inform airfoil design and significantly reduce trailing-edge noise. The team used noise calculation and analysis software to conduct a series of detailed theoretical studies...
13-Jan-2022 2:10 PM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
AIP Congratulates 2019 Nobel Prize Winners in Physics
8-Oct-2019 6:05 AM EDT
Reconstructing the Acoustics of Notre Dame
The April 15 fire that devastated the roof of Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral left many people around the globe wondering whether it’s possible to rebuild it in a way that can recreate the cultural icon’s complex signature acoustics. Six years...
3-May-2019 8:05 AM EDT
Comment Available on 2015 Nobel Prize in Physics
6-Oct-2015 6:05 AM EDT
Under the Microscope: 2014 Nobel Prize in Chemistry; AIP Congratulates Eric Betzig, Stefan Hell and William Moerner
8-Oct-2014 10:45 AM EDT
Shedding Light on 2014 Nobel Prize in Physics: AIP CEO Fred Dylla Available for Comment on Significance of Blue LEDs for Science and Society
7-Oct-2014 6:00 AM EDT
Experts Available and Audio Commentary: Nobel Prize in Physics
4-Oct-2012 4:55 PM EDT
The Spin Racket: Ping-Pong Champs Are Intuitive Masters of Fluid Dynamics
Curve balls may help a pitcher strike out batters in baseball; and some nasty spin can make an opponent sweat to return a tennis serve. But more so than in any other ball game, in table tennis – where the ball is so light and so small –dedicated...
8-Aug-2012 10:00 AM EDT
Experts Available: Fluid Dynamics and Ship Experts Discuss the Science of the Costa Concordia
When the cruise liner Costa Concordia drew too close to shore near the Italian island of Giglio, a large rocky outcrop quickly sliced through the ship’s hull. While many questions about the dynamics at play during that disaster remain unanswered,...
27-Feb-2012 8:00 AM EST