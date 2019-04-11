College Park, MD USA

CubeSats Prove Their Worth for Scientific Missions

Only a few years ago, the astronomy and heliophysics communities were skeptical about whether CubeSats could reliably obtain scientific data. But these breadloaf-size satellites have proven their ability to return useful data. During the APS April...
11-Apr-2019

How to Defend the Earth from Asteroids

The Chelyabinsk meteor caused extensive ground damage and numerous injuries when it exploded on impact with Earth’s atmosphere in February 2013; to prevent another such impact, Amy Mainzer and colleagues use a simple yet ingenious way to spot...
11-Apr-2019

‘Snowball Chamber’ Helps Researchers Use Supercooled Water to Search for Dark Matter

After watching YouTube videos of people supercooling water in a bottle and then triggering it to freeze by banging it, something about this concept solidified for Matthew M. Szydagis, an assistant professor of physics at the University at Albany,...
11-Apr-2019

DIY Gravitational Waves with '[email protected]'

Researchers hoping to better interpret data from the detection of gravitational waves generated by the collision of binary black holes are turning to the public for help. West Virginia University assistant professor Zachariah Etienne is leading what...
11-Apr-2019

Travel Through Wormholes is Possible, But Slow

A Harvard physicist has shown that wormholes can exist: tunnels in curved space-time, connecting two distant places, through which travel is possible. But don’t pack your bags for a trip to other side of the galaxy yet; although it’s...
13-Apr-2019

Physics Tip Sheet: APS April Meeting

This tip sheet highlights interesting presentations from the upcoming 2019 APS April Meeting in Denver -- a major international meeting that features talks and presentations about discoveries in astrophysics, particle physics, energy research and...
4-Apr-2019

2019 APS April Meeting: Preliminary Highlights & Last Call for Hotel Registration

Information on the 2019 American Physical Society April Meeting in Denver, which explores research from “Quarks to Cosmos.” It runs from Saturday, April 13 through Tuesday, April 16 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. At the meeting, the...
20-Mar-2019

Mathematics of Sea Slug Movement Points to Future Robots

Mathematician Shankar Venkataramani’s research group recently discovered a lot of new, powerful geometries involved in frilly surfaces, which he will describe at the 2019 APS March Meeting. For mathematicians, frilly is plain language for an...
21-Feb-2019


