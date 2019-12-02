Our News on Newswise
Gallery of Fluid Motion: Capturing Liquids and Gases in Action
Tears stream down your face. A beer flows down the side of a pint glass. Fluid mechanics is central to understanding the world around us. The beauty of fluid motion was on display last week in Seattle, where more than 3,000 scientists gathered for...
Fire Ants’ Raft Building Skills React as Fluid Forces Change
Fire ants build living rafts to survive floods and rainy seasons. Georgia Tech scientists are studying if a fire ant colony’s ability to respond to changes in their environment during a flood is an instinctual behavior and how fluid forces make...
Chemical Herders Could Impact Oil Spill Cleanup
Oil spills in the ocean can cause devastation to wildlife, so effective cleanup is a top priority. Research shows the effects of chemical herders, which are agents that may be used to concentrate oil spills, on wave breaking.
Harvesting Fog Can Provide Fresh Water in Desert Regions
Fog harvesting is a potential practical source of fresh water in foggy coastal deserts, and current solutions rely on meter scale nets/meshes. The mesh geometry, however, presents a physiologically inappropriate shape for millimeter scale bulk...
Fossils Reveal Swimming Patterns of Long Extinct Cephalopod
Computational fluid dynamics can be used to study how extinct animals used to swim. Scientists studied 65 million-year-old cephalopod fossils to gain deeper understanding of modern-day cephalopod ecosystems.
Low Frequency Sound May Predict Tornado Formation
How can you tell when a storm is going to produce a tornado even before the twister forms? Research from Oklahoma State University and University of Nebraska-Lincoln indicates prior to tornado formation, storms emit low-frequency sounds.
Reports of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Demise Greatly Exaggerated
The shrinking of the clouds of the Great Red Spot on Jupiter has been well documented with photographic evidence from the last decade. However, researchers said there is no evidence the vortex itself has changed in size or intensity.
Fluid Dynamics Taught Through Dance
A collaboration at University of Michigan is taking a unique approach to fluid mechanics by teaching it through dance, creating Kármán Vortex Street, a dance improvisation guided by physics properties.
The Spin Racket: Ping-Pong Champs Are Intuitive Masters of Fluid Dynamics
Curve balls may help a pitcher strike out batters in baseball; and some nasty spin can make an opponent sweat to return a tennis serve. But more so than in any other ball game, in table tennis – where the ball is so light and so small –dedicated...
Experts Available: Fluid Dynamics and Ship Experts Discuss the Science of the Costa Concordia
When the cruise liner Costa Concordia drew too close to shore near the Italian island of Giglio, a large rocky outcrop quickly sliced through the ship’s hull. While many questions about the dynamics at play during that disaster remain unanswered,...
