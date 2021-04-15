Our News on Newswise
June 2021 Issue of AJPH Comprises the Effects of COVID-19 on Drug Overdoses, E-cigarette Use, and Public Health Measures and Strategies
June 2021 AJPH Issue highlights COVID-19 concerns in relation to fatal drug overdoses, drops in youth e-cigarette use, importance of public health measures, and strategies to protect correctional staff.
15-Apr-2021 4:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
May 2021 AJPH Issue Tackles Asthmatic Results to Power Plant Closures, Cannabis for Harm Reduction, COVID Risks at Homeless Shelters and Pandemic Measures
Topics surrounding asthma and power plant closures, illicit drug use and harm reduction, testing access for homeless, and varied support for pandemic measures will be highlighted in the May 2021 Issue of AJPH.
18-Mar-2021 4:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
April 2021 Issue of AJPH Highlights COVID-19 as it Relates to Unemployment and Excess Deaths in Florida, Medicaid Expansion, and Misinformation Spread by Crowdfunding Campaigns
April 2021 highlights from AJPH Issue includes COVID-19-related articles around deaths linked to unemployment, higher than reported death toll in Florida and crowdfunding campaigns spreading misinformation
20-Feb-2021 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Electronic Nicotine Dispensing Systems: Recreational or Prescription Drug
February Issue of the American Journal of Public Health Special Section focuses on the impact of E-Cigarettes.
4-Feb-2021 4:15 PM EST Add to Favorites
March 2021 Highlights from AJPH
Highlights from the AJPH March 2021 Issue.
22-Jan-2021 10:40 AM EST Add to Favorites
Getting Ready For A Future Pandemic Worse Than COVID-19
Mark Ryan, from WHO, points out that we may still not facing what “the big one”. I met with Dr Renuka Tiperneni (U. Michigan), Dr Jeremy Greene (Johns Hopkins), and Dr. Rebekah Gee (Louisiana State U) to explore how public health can be...
13-Jan-2021 4:55 PM EST Add to Favorites
February 2021 Highlights from AJPH
Highlights from February 2021 Issue of AJPH
22-Dec-2020 4:00 PM EST Add to Favorites
Why Intersectionality Captivates Early Career Public Health Folks?
In this podcast, with Profs. Lisa Bowleg (AJPH & GWU), Skyler Jackson, (Yale) and Jennifer Nazareno (Brown), we discuss what is intersectionality and why early career public health researchers are attracted by a framework that is premised on the...
21-Dec-2020 2:20 PM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
COVID-19 Pandemic Associated with Drop in Youth E-Cigarette Use
15-Apr-2021 8:00 AM EDT
Coal-Fired Power Plant Closures Tied to Fewer Asthma ER Visits for Kids
15-Apr-2021 8:00 AM EDT
Bed Setup, Testing Access Can Reduce COVID-19 Risks at Homeless Shelters
14-Apr-2021 3:45 PM EDT
Trump’s “Chinese Virus” Tweet Linked to Rise of Anti-Asian Hashtags on Twitter
22-Mar-2021 4:00 PM EDTSee All Experts