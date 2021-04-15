Washington, DC USA

June 2021 Issue of AJPH Comprises the Effects of COVID-19 on Drug Overdoses, E-cigarette Use, and Public Health Measures and Strategies

June 2021 AJPH Issue highlights COVID-19 concerns in relation to fatal drug overdoses, drops in youth e-cigarette use, importance of public health measures, and strategies to protect correctional staff.
May 2021 AJPH Issue Tackles Asthmatic Results to Power Plant Closures, Cannabis for Harm Reduction, COVID Risks at Homeless Shelters and Pandemic Measures

Topics surrounding asthma and power plant closures, illicit drug use and harm reduction, testing access for homeless, and varied support for pandemic measures will be highlighted in the May 2021 Issue of AJPH.
April 2021 Issue of AJPH Highlights COVID-19 as it Relates to Unemployment and Excess Deaths in Florida, Medicaid Expansion, and Misinformation Spread by Crowdfunding Campaigns

April 2021 highlights from AJPH Issue includes COVID-19-related articles around deaths linked to unemployment, higher than reported death toll in Florida and crowdfunding campaigns spreading misinformation
Electronic Nicotine Dispensing Systems: Recreational or Prescription Drug

February Issue of the American Journal of Public Health Special Section focuses on the impact of E-Cigarettes.
March 2021 Highlights from AJPH

Highlights from the AJPH March 2021 Issue.
Getting Ready For A Future Pandemic Worse Than COVID-19

Mark Ryan, from WHO, points out that we may still not facing what “the big one”. I met with Dr Renuka Tiperneni (U. Michigan), Dr Jeremy Greene (Johns Hopkins), and Dr. Rebekah Gee (Louisiana State U) to explore how public health can be...
February 2021 Highlights from AJPH

Highlights from February 2021 Issue of AJPH
Why Intersectionality Captivates Early Career Public Health Folks?

In this podcast, with Profs. Lisa Bowleg (AJPH & GWU), Skyler Jackson, (Yale) and Jennifer Nazareno (Brown), we discuss what is intersectionality and why early career public health researchers are attracted by a framework that is premised on the...
