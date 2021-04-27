Our News on Newswise
American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Announces Its First Class of Fellows
The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology has launched an honorific program to recognize members who have made outstanding contributions to the field through their research, teaching and mentoring, or other forms of service. It...
27-Apr-2021
Fifty years of collaborative science
Scientists from around the world will come together virtually to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a key piece of the infrastructure for sharing scientific knowledge: the Protein Data Bank (PDB). The event will be hosted by the American Society for...
22-Apr-2021
Journal of Lipid Research names new junior associate editors
The program, now in its second year, was created to achieve two chief goals: demystify the peer-review process and train the next generation of journal leaders. Each junior associate editor will serve a two-year term.
31-Mar-2021
ASBMB receives grant to promote faculty diversity
The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology has won an almost $1.27 million five-year grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) to develop and execute a program that will support scientists from diverse...
3-Aug-2020
Sorting and secreting insulin by expiration date
The age of insulin parcels may matter, researchers say, when it comes to diagnosing and treating diabetes.
6-Jul-2020
Study sheds light on how a drug being tested in COVID-19 patients works
As hospitalized COVID-19 patients undergo experimental therapy, research published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry explains how the drug, remdesivir, stops replication in coronaviruses.
27-Feb-2020
Progesterone from an unexpected source may affect miscarriage risk
Progesterone signaling is key to a healthy pregnancy. An Austrian team’s research suggests a link between recurrent miscarriage and disrupted progesterone synthesis.
6-Jan-2020
Taking the measure of glycans
Glycans on antibody drugs can significantly affect their safety and efficacy. A study conducted by NIST investigates how well pharmaceutical and research labs are equipped to measure this important post-translational modification.
2-Jan-2020
