The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology has launched an honorific program to recognize members who have made outstanding contributions to the field through their research, teaching and mentoring, or other forms of service. It...

Scientists from around the world will come together virtually to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a key piece of the infrastructure for sharing scientific knowledge: the Protein Data Bank (PDB). The event will be hosted by the American Society for...

The program, now in its second year, was created to achieve two chief goals: demystify the peer-review process and train the next generation of journal leaders. Each junior associate editor will serve a two-year term.

The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology has won an almost $1.27 million five-year grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) to develop and execute a program that will support scientists from diverse...

The age of insulin parcels may matter, researchers say, when it comes to diagnosing and treating diabetes.

As hospitalized COVID-19 patients undergo experimental therapy, research published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry explains how the drug, remdesivir, stops replication in coronaviruses.

Progesterone signaling is key to a healthy pregnancy. An Austrian team’s research suggests a link between recurrent miscarriage and disrupted progesterone synthesis.

Glycans on antibody drugs can significantly affect their safety and efficacy. A study conducted by NIST investigates how well pharmaceutical and research labs are equipped to measure this important post-translational modification.

