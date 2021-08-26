Rockville, MD USA

American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology names 2022 award winners

The winners were nominated by colleagues and other leaders in their fields for making significant contributions to biochemistry and molecular biology and the training of emerging scientists.
Journal of Biological Chemistry Names New Editor-in-Chief

Alex Toker, professor of pathology at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, will begin his term Oct. 1.
American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Announces Its First Class of Fellows

The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology has launched an honorific program to recognize members who have made outstanding contributions to the field through their research, teaching and mentoring, or other forms of service. It...
Fifty years of collaborative science

Scientists from around the world will come together virtually to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a key piece of the infrastructure for sharing scientific knowledge: the Protein Data Bank (PDB). The event will be hosted by the American Society for...
Journal of Lipid Research names new junior associate editors

The program, now in its second year, was created to achieve two chief goals: demystify the peer-review process and train the next generation of journal leaders. Each junior associate editor will serve a two-year term.
ASBMB receives grant to promote faculty diversity

The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology has won an almost $1.27 million five-year grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) to develop and execute a program that will support scientists from diverse...
Sorting and secreting insulin by expiration date

The age of insulin parcels may matter, researchers say, when it comes to diagnosing and treating diabetes.
Study sheds light on how a drug being tested in COVID-19 patients works

As hospitalized COVID-19 patients undergo experimental therapy, research published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry explains how the drug, remdesivir, stops replication in coronaviruses.
The ASBMB is a nonprofit scientific and educational organization with more than 12,000 members worldwide. The Society publishes three journals; organizes scientific meetings; advocates for research and education funding; supports scientists at all levels; and promotes diversity of individuals entering the scientific workforce. For more information about ASBMB, visit www.asbmb.org.

