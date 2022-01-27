Our News on Newswise
Beyond Big Pharma
The prescription opioid crisis is often discussed as a result of Big Pharma's greed, but a complete understanding of opioid overprescription requires attention to other factors, such as the conditions that encouraged the selection of opioids by...
27-Jan-2022 2:55 PM EST Add to Favorites
Do Protests Matter?
Recent protests in the U.S. over police brutality have attracted much global attention, but scholars have come to mixed conclusions about if protest alone can bring about policy change. A study from the December 2021 issue of American Sociological...
22-Nov-2021 2:20 PM EST Add to Favorites
Experts Discuss the Complicated Role of Technology in Society
In the latest issue of American Sociological Association’s online magazine, sociologists examine the various ways technology impacts our lives, bringing forth the many promises that technology presents and explaining how policymakers might address...
18-Oct-2021 12:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Study Explores the Role of Landlords in Housing Discrimination
How does race influence the way landlord-gatekeepers screen and differentiate among prospective tenants in racially homogeneous rental markets?
22-Sep-2021 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
New Study Finds that Countries’ Wealth Inequality is Independent from Income Inequality and Linked to the Distribution of Housing Equity
A new study in the American Sociological Review shows that comparing countries in terms of their wealth inequality instead of income inequality provides a fundamentally different picture of nations’ relative level of economic inequality.
26-Jul-2021 1:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Sociologists to Explore Topics of Racism, White Supremacy, Nationalism, Critical Race Theory, and More at ASA Virtual Annual Meeting, Aug. 6-10; Press Registration Open
Thousands of sociologists whose work provides insights on vital topics such as race and racism, white nationalism, critical race theory, impacts of the pandemic, and issues confronting Asian-Americans, will meet at the American Sociological...
19-Jul-2021 2:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
American Sociological Association Honors Leaders in the Discipline
The American Sociological Association (ASA) proudly announces the 2021 award recipients, the highest honors the association confers.
Awardees, selected by committees directly appointed by the ASA Council, will be honored on August 8 as part of...
16-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Prudence Carter Elected 113th ASA President; Mignon Moore Voted Vice President
WASHINGTON, DC—Prudence L. Carter, E.H. and Mary E. Pardee Professor and Dean of the Graduate School of Education, University of California-Berkeley, has been elected the 113th President of the American Sociological Association (ASA). Mignon R....
4-Jun-2021 10:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Sociologists Available to Discuss Gender Divide in the Workforce
15-Feb-2022 1:05 PM EST
Sociologists Available to Discuss the Pandemic’s Impact on Youth Mental Health
1-Feb-2022 12:25 PM EST
Sociologists Available to Discuss Vaccines and COVID-19
3-Dec-2020 9:00 AM EST
Sociologists Available to Comment on Police Brutality and Racial Inequality
The murders of George Floyd and Jacob Blake are part of a continuum of police brutality toward Black individuals, which too often ends with murder. Sociologists study how this issue of police violence is related to class, race, and inequality.
4-Sep-2020 5:30 AM EDT
Sociologists Available to Discuss Schools Reopening During a Pandemic
As school districts grapple with how to plan for the start of the 2020 school year, parents, teachers, and administrators are divided on the best approach. Sociologists study education, families, inequality, access, and a number of other issues...
16-Jul-2020 1:20 PM EDT
Sociologists Available to Discuss Sexual Misconduct
3-Oct-2018 4:45 PM EDT
Sociologists Available to Comment on Ireland's Referendum on Abortion
26-May-2018 12:45 AM EDT
Sociologists Available to Discuss Florida School Shooting
16-Feb-2018 9:05 AM ESTSee All Experts