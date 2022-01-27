The prescription opioid crisis is often discussed as a result of Big Pharma's greed, but a complete understanding of opioid overprescription requires attention to other factors, such as the conditions that encouraged the selection of opioids by...

Recent protests in the U.S. over police brutality have attracted much global attention, but scholars have come to mixed conclusions about if protest alone can bring about policy change. A study from the December 2021 issue of American Sociological...

In the latest issue of American Sociological Association’s online magazine, sociologists examine the various ways technology impacts our lives, bringing forth the many promises that technology presents and explaining how policymakers might address...

How does race influence the way landlord-gatekeepers screen and differentiate among prospective tenants in racially homogeneous rental markets?

A new study in the American Sociological Review shows that comparing countries in terms of their wealth inequality instead of income inequality provides a fundamentally different picture of nations’ relative level of economic inequality.

Thousands of sociologists whose work provides insights on vital topics such as race and racism, white nationalism, critical race theory, impacts of the pandemic, and issues confronting Asian-Americans, will meet at the American Sociological...

The American Sociological Association (ASA) proudly announces the 2021 award recipients, the highest honors the association confers. Awardees, selected by committees directly appointed by the ASA Council, will be honored on August 8 as part of...

WASHINGTON, DC—Prudence L. Carter, E.H. and Mary E. Pardee Professor and Dean of the Graduate School of Education, University of California-Berkeley, has been elected the 113th President of the American Sociological Association (ASA). Mignon R....

