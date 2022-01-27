Washington, DC USA

Beyond Big Pharma

The prescription opioid crisis is often discussed as a result of Big Pharma's greed, but a complete understanding of opioid overprescription requires attention to other factors, such as the conditions that encouraged the selection of opioids by...
Do Protests Matter?

Recent protests in the U.S. over police brutality have attracted much global attention, but scholars have come to mixed conclusions about if protest alone can bring about policy change. A study from the December 2021 issue of American Sociological...
Experts Discuss the Complicated Role of Technology in Society

In the latest issue of American Sociological Association’s online magazine, sociologists examine the various ways technology impacts our lives, bringing forth the many promises that technology presents and explaining how policymakers might address...
Study Explores the Role of Landlords in Housing Discrimination

How does race influence the way landlord-gatekeepers screen and differentiate among prospective tenants in racially homogeneous rental markets?
New Study Finds that Countries’ Wealth Inequality is Independent from Income Inequality and Linked to the Distribution of Housing Equity

A new study in the American Sociological Review shows that comparing countries in terms of their wealth inequality instead of income inequality provides a fundamentally different picture of nations’ relative level of economic inequality.
Sociologists to Explore Topics of Racism, White Supremacy, Nationalism, Critical Race Theory, and More at ASA Virtual Annual Meeting, Aug. 6-10; Press Registration Open

Thousands of sociologists whose work provides insights on vital topics such as race and racism, white nationalism, critical race theory, impacts of the pandemic, and issues confronting Asian-Americans, will meet at the American Sociological...
American Sociological Association Honors Leaders in the Discipline

The American Sociological Association (ASA) proudly announces the 2021 award recipients, the highest honors the association confers. Awardees, selected by committees directly appointed by the ASA Council, will be honored on August 8 as part of...
Prudence Carter Elected 113th ASA President; Mignon Moore Voted Vice President

WASHINGTON, DC—Prudence L. Carter, E.H. and Mary E. Pardee Professor and Dean of the Graduate School of Education, University of California-Berkeley, has been elected the 113th President of the American Sociological Association (ASA). Mignon R....
Sociologists Available to Discuss Gender Divide in the Workforce

15-Feb-2022 1:05 PM EST

Sociologists Available to Discuss the Pandemic’s Impact on Youth Mental Health

1-Feb-2022 12:25 PM EST

Sociologists Available to Discuss Vaccines and COVID-19

3-Dec-2020 9:00 AM EST

Sociologists Available to Comment on Police Brutality and Racial Inequality

The murders of George Floyd and Jacob Blake are part of a continuum of police brutality toward Black individuals, which too often ends with murder. Sociologists study how this issue of police violence is related to class, race, and inequality.
4-Sep-2020 5:30 AM EDT

Sociologists Available to Discuss Schools Reopening During a Pandemic

As school districts grapple with how to plan for the start of the 2020 school year, parents, teachers, and administrators are divided on the best approach. Sociologists study education, families, inequality, access, and a number of other issues...
16-Jul-2020 1:20 PM EDT

Sociologists Available to Discuss Sexual Misconduct

3-Oct-2018 4:45 PM EDT

Sociologists Available to Comment on Ireland's Referendum on Abortion

26-May-2018 12:45 AM EDT

Sociologists Available to Discuss Florida School Shooting

16-Feb-2018 9:05 AM EST

About

The American Sociological Association is a non-profit membership association dedicated to advancing sociology as a scientific discipline and profession serving the public good.

Contacts

Preeti Vasishtha
Director of Communications

 pvasishtha@asanet.org

202 247-9872

Johanna Olexy
Senior Communications Associate

 communications@asanet.org

202-247-9873
