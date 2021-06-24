New York, NY USA

Scientists Develop a Tuberculosis-Diagnosing Sticker Patch

Israeli scientists have demonstrated a novel means of diagnosing tuberculosis by means of a sticker patch that catches compounds released by the skin. Using an artificial intelligence (AI) analysis of these compounds, the scientists were able to...
24-Jun-2021

A Spatiotemporal Symphony of Light

Using an ultrafast transmission electron microscope, researchers from the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology have, for the first time, recorded the propagation of combined sound and light waves in atomically thin materials.
10-Jun-2021

Technion Launches Nanosatellites Into Outer Space

In a first, three Israeli satellites will be launched simultaneously on March 20. The Adelis-SAMSON project from the Technion involves three autonomous nanosatellites that will fly in formation and monitor Earth from space.
18-Mar-2021

The Ramanujan Machine

Using AI and computer automation, Technion researchers have developed a “conjecture generator” that creates mathematical conjectures, which are considered to be the starting point for developing mathematical theorems. They have already used it...
5-Feb-2021

To Touch and to Smell – a Nature Experience that Creates Happiness

According to new findings by researcher's at Israel's Technion, the senses -- mainly smell and touch -- are vital in the process that allows us to relax and enjoy nature.
3-Feb-2021

Technion to Award Honorary Doctorate to Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla

Israel's Technion will award an honorary doctorate to Pfizer CEO and Chairman Dr. Albert Bourla, for leading the development of the novel vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The honorary doctorate will be conferred at the...
15-Jan-2021

Toadlet Peptide Transforms Into a Deadly Weapon Against Bacteria

An international team of researchers has discovered remarkable molecular properties of an antimicrobial peptide from the skin of the Australian toadlet. The discovery could inspire the development of novel synthetic drugs to combat bacterial...
14-Jan-2021

Technion Harvey Prize Honors Pioneers in Chemical Engineering and Medical Sciences

The prestigious prize for 2019-2020 goes to Professor Joseph DeSimone of Stanford University for significant contributions to materials science, chemistry, polymer science nano medicine, and 3D printing; and to Professor Raphael Mechoulam of the...
2-Dec-2020


For more than a century, the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology has pioneered in science and technology education and delivered world-changing impact. Proudly a global university, the Technion has long leveraged boundary-crossing collaborations to advance breakthrough research and technologies. Now with a presence in three coutries, the Technion will prepare the next generation of global innovators. Technion people, ideas and inventions make immeasurable contributions to the world, innovating in fields from cancer research and sustainable energy to quantum computing and computer science to do good around the world.

Kevin Hattori
Associate Director, Communications and Content

 kevin@ats.org

212-407-6319
