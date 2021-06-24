Our News on Newswise
Scientists Develop a Tuberculosis-Diagnosing Sticker Patch
Israeli scientists have demonstrated a novel means of diagnosing tuberculosis by means of a sticker patch that catches compounds released by the skin. Using an artificial intelligence (AI) analysis of these compounds, the scientists were able to...
24-Jun-2021
A Spatiotemporal Symphony of Light
Using an ultrafast transmission electron microscope, researchers from the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology have, for the first time, recorded the propagation of combined sound and light waves in atomically thin materials.
10-Jun-2021
Technion Launches Nanosatellites Into Outer Space
In a first, three Israeli satellites will be launched simultaneously on March 20. The Adelis-SAMSON project from the Technion involves three autonomous nanosatellites that will fly in formation and monitor Earth from space.
18-Mar-2021
The Ramanujan Machine
Using AI and computer automation, Technion researchers have developed a “conjecture generator” that creates mathematical conjectures, which are considered to be the starting point for developing mathematical theorems. They have already used it...
5-Feb-2021
To Touch and to Smell – a Nature Experience that Creates Happiness
According to new findings by researcher's at Israel's Technion, the senses -- mainly smell and touch -- are vital in the process that allows us to relax and enjoy nature.
3-Feb-2021
Technion to Award Honorary Doctorate to Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla
Israel's Technion will award an honorary doctorate to Pfizer CEO and Chairman Dr. Albert Bourla, for leading the development of the novel vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The honorary doctorate will be conferred at the...
15-Jan-2021
Toadlet Peptide Transforms Into a Deadly Weapon Against Bacteria
An international team of researchers has discovered remarkable molecular properties of an antimicrobial peptide from the skin of the Australian toadlet. The discovery could inspire the development of novel synthetic drugs to combat bacterial...
14-Jan-2021
Technion Harvey Prize Honors Pioneers in Chemical Engineering and Medical Sciences
The prestigious prize for 2019-2020 goes to Professor Joseph DeSimone of Stanford University for significant contributions to materials science, chemistry, polymer science nano medicine, and 3D printing; and to Professor Raphael Mechoulam of the...
2-Dec-2020
