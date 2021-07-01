Our News on Newswise
People of Argonne’s history: A look at leaders who made Argonne what it is today
Since its founding, Argonne has employed and partnered with innovators whose contributions have dramatically pushed the frontiers of our understanding and improved the world.
1-Jul-2021 5:35 PM EDT
A Promising Pathway to New Cancer Treatments
Using Argonne National Laboratory’s Advanced Photon Source, researchers have determined the structure of an enzyme that plays a key role in the spread of cancer cells.
1-Jul-2021 11:55 AM EDT
Editors of MIT Technology Review name Argonne’s Jie Xu as a 2021 Innovator Under 35
The editors of MIT Technology Review have chosen Argonne’s Jie Xu as an Innovator Under 35 for 2021. She is one of only 35 innovators under the age of 35 named to this list. She is being recognized for her research on printable skin-like...
30-Jun-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Argonne Announces 2022 Maria Goeppert Mayer Fellows, Honoring the Legacy of the Physics Nobel Laureate
Argonne’s Maria Goeppert Mayer is one of only four women to win the Nobel Prize in physics. Today, on her 115th birthday, Argonne announces the award of its 2022 Maria Goeppert Mayer Fellowship to four outstanding early-career doctoral scientists.
28-Jun-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Argonne researchers use AI to optimize a popular material coating technique in real time
Argonne researchers have demonstrated that AI approaches can be used to transform a vital layering technique for semiconductors.
25-Jun-2021 10:40 AM EDT
Changes in Farming Practices Could Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 70% by 2036
Team used Argonne’s GREET model to simulate changes, predict outcomes.
18-Jun-2021 3:10 PM EDT
Argonne’s turning 75: Join the celebration!
Three virtual public events during the week of June 28 will mark Argonne’s 75th anniversary. Events will spotlight U.S. Department of Energy national user facilities; the next 75 years; the road to decarbonization; and a lighthearted look at the...
21-Jun-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Argonne and Oak Ridge National Laboratories Award Codeplay Software to Further Strengthen SYCL™ Support Extending the Open Standard Software for AMD GPUs
Argonne National Laboratory (Argonne) in collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), has awarded Codeplay a contract implementing the oneAPI DPC++ compiler, an implementation of the SYCL open standard software, to support AMD GPU-based...
16-Jun-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Bioenergy expert available: Meltem Urgun-Demirtas, Argonne National Laboratory
20-Apr-2021 5:05 PM EDT
20-Apr-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Plastics recycling expert available: Massimiliano Delferro, Argonne National Laboratory
20-Apr-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Alternative transportation fuels and hydrogen energy expert available: Amgad A. Elgowainy, Argonne National Laboratory
20-Apr-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Hurricane modeling expert available: Leah E. Talaber, Argonne National Laboratory
6-Aug-2020 6:15 PM EDT
Lithium-ion battery recycling expert available: Jeff Spangenberger, Argonne National Laboratory
23-Jun-2020 10:40 AM EDT
Urban Air Pollution Expert Available: Daniel Goldberg, Ph.D. Argonne National Laboratory
6-Nov-2019 5:05 PM EST
Ebola Drug Treatment Development Expert Available: Andrzej Joachimiak, Ph.D., Argonne National Laboratory
