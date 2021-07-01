Argonne, IL USA

People of Argonne’s history: A look at leaders who made Argonne what it is today

Since its founding, Argonne has employed and partnered with innovators whose contributions have dramatically pushed the frontiers of our understanding and improved the world.
A Promising Pathway to New Cancer Treatments

Using Argonne National Laboratory’s Advanced Photon Source, researchers have determined the structure of an enzyme that plays a key role in the spread of cancer cells.
Editors of MIT Technology Review name Argonne’s Jie Xu as a 2021 Innovator Under 35

The editors of MIT Technology Review have chosen Argonne’s Jie Xu as an Innovator Under 35 for 2021. She is one of only 35 innovators under the age of 35 named to this list. She is being recognized for her research on printable skin-like...
Argonne Announces 2022 Maria Goeppert Mayer Fellows, Honoring the Legacy of the Physics Nobel Laureate

Argonne’s Maria Goeppert Mayer is one of only four women to win the Nobel Prize in physics. Today, on her 115th birthday, Argonne announces the award of its 2022 Maria Goeppert Mayer Fellowship to four outstanding early-career doctoral scientists.
Argonne researchers use AI to optimize a popular material coating technique in real time

Argonne researchers have demonstrated that AI approaches can be used to transform a vital layering technique for semiconductors.
Changes in Farming Practices Could Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 70% by 2036

Team used Argonne’s GREET model to simulate changes, predict outcomes.
Argonne’s turning 75: Join the celebration!

Three virtual public events during the week of June 28 will mark Argonne’s 75th anniversary. Events will spotlight U.S. Department of Energy national user facilities; the next 75 years; the road to decarbonization; and a lighthearted look at the...
Argonne and Oak Ridge National Laboratories Award Codeplay Software to Further Strengthen SYCL™ Support Extending the Open Standard Software for AMD GPUs

Argonne National Laboratory (Argonne) in collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), has awarded Codeplay a contract implementing the oneAPI DPC++ compiler, an implementation of the SYCL open standard software, to support AMD GPU-based...
