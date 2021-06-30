Rockville, MD USA

Dry Eye Awareness Month 2021 Focuses on a Looming Lifestyle Epidemic—Ocular Surface Disease

The vision community and its coalition partners announce awareness and educational activities in July 2021 around the annual recognition of Dry Eye Awareness Month.
30-Jun-2021 11:55 AM EDT

ARVO elects new Editors-in-Chief for its three journals

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) has announced the election of new Editors-in-Chief (EICs) for its three open-access journals — Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science (IOVS), Journal of Vision (JOV) and...
17-May-2021 2:00 PM EDT

ARVO Foundation Announces Winner of Ludwig von Sallmann Clinician-Scientist Award

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) today announced the recipient of the Ludwig von Sallmann Clinician-Scientist Award. The award, which recognizes Ludwig von Sallmann, MD, honors awardees with a $1,250 honorarium, an...
6-May-2021 7:00 AM EDT

ARVO Foundation Announces Winner of Oberdorfer Award in Low Vision Research

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) today announced the recipient of the Oberdorfer Award in Low Vision Research. The award, which honors Michael D. Oberdorfer, PhD, recognizes a recipient with a $1,250 honorarium, an...
6-May-2021 7:00 AM EDT

Macular rod and cone photoreceptor structure may impact efficacy of therapeutic approaches

New research suggests patients with congenital cone dysfunction may also experience abnormalities with their rod distribution, potentially impacting efficacy of therapeutic approaches for inherited cone disorders. The study presented this week at...
30-Apr-2021 7:00 AM EDT

Port Delivery System with ranibizumab (PDS) implant may revolutionize anti-VEGF therapy delivery

New research being presented at the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) demonstrates a novel refillable implant dubbed the Port Delivery System with ranibizumab (PDS) can continuously...
30-Apr-2021 7:00 AM EDT

New research suggests lenses age differently in males and females

New research out of the University of Delaware has identified age- and sex-dependent changes in gene expression, highlighting differences between how male and female lenses age. The results will be presented at the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of the...
30-Apr-2021 10:00 AM EDT

Sleep-regulating systems impaired by glaucoma

A new study being presented at the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) points to the cause of high incidence of sleep disorders in patients with glaucoma.
30-Apr-2021 7:00 AM EDT


About

ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating and curing its disorders.

Contacts

Erin Hering
Manager, Science Communications and Advocacy

 ehering@arvo.org

2402212927

Julene Joy
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

 jjoy@arvo.org

+1.224.221.2929

Iris Rush
Executive Director

 irush@arvo.org

