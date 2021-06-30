The vision community and its coalition partners announce awareness and educational activities in July 2021 around the annual recognition of Dry Eye Awareness Month.

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) has announced the election of new Editors-in-Chief (EICs) for its three open-access journals — Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science (IOVS), Journal of Vision (JOV) and...

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) today announced the recipient of the Ludwig von Sallmann Clinician-Scientist Award. The award, which recognizes Ludwig von Sallmann, MD, honors awardees with a $1,250 honorarium, an...

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) today announced the recipient of the Oberdorfer Award in Low Vision Research. The award, which honors Michael D. Oberdorfer, PhD, recognizes a recipient with a $1,250 honorarium, an...

New research suggests patients with congenital cone dysfunction may also experience abnormalities with their rod distribution, potentially impacting efficacy of therapeutic approaches for inherited cone disorders. The study presented this week at...

New research being presented at the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) demonstrates a novel refillable implant dubbed the Port Delivery System with ranibizumab (PDS) can continuously...

New research out of the University of Delaware has identified age- and sex-dependent changes in gene expression, highlighting differences between how male and female lenses age. The results will be presented at the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of the...

A new study being presented at the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) points to the cause of high incidence of sleep disorders in patients with glaucoma.

