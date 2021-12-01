The mission of AVA is to lead healthcare by protecting patients and providers to improve lives. The Association for Vascular Access (AVA) is the dominant thought leader and multidisciplinary membership organization working to support and promote the specialty of vascular access (VA) around the globe. Founded in 1985 and with more than 3,200 members, AVA and the AVA Foundation advance research and patient safety, provide professional and public education to shape practice, and support the VA community with evidence-based resources and other tools. The organizations partner with the device manufacturing community to bring evidence-based innovations to the specialty. Please visit avainfo.org for more information.