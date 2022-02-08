Owings Mills, MD USA

New Clinical Tool Predicts Prolonged Recovery After Sports-Related Concussion

A new clinical tool can be used to identify which patients who first present with a sports-related concussion are more likely to have a prolonged recovery according to new research published in the American Journal of Physical Medicine &...
Personality Traits Drive Players’ Decisions to Return to Contact Sports Sooner After Concussion

Personality traits like experience seeking and impulsivity may make athletes more eager to return to competitive sports sooner after they have had a sports-related concussion, according to new research published in the American Journal of Physical...
New President and Board Members Elected to the Association of Academic Physiatrists

Gwendolyn Sowa, MD, PhD, Endowed Professor and Chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) at the University of Pittsburgh/UPMC and Director of the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute, has been elected president of the...
Modern Tennis Trends Among Risk Factors for Higher Rates of Tennis Elbow

Risk factors for higher incidence of tennis elbow, a painful tendon condition, among recreational tennis players include frequency of play, wrist stretching before matches, and using a one-handed backhand and Kevlar racquet strings, according to a...
Physical Therapy Led to Lower Mortality Among Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19

Patients recovering from COVID-19 who had a course of physical therapy in the hospital had lower incidence of mortality compared to those who did not, according to a new study presented this week at the Association of Academic Physiatrists Annual...
New Model May Help Us Better Understand Cancer-Related Disability in Humans

A novel preclinical mouse model of pancreatic cancer may promote better understanding of the mechanisms that lead to disability in human cancer patients, according to the findings of a new study presented this week at the Association of Academic...
Pro-Inflammatory Diet Associated with Low Back Pain Prevalence in U.S. Adults

Eating a more pro-inflammatory diet was associated with higher incidence of low back pain, according to a new study presented this week at the Association of Academic Physiatrists Annual Meeting.
The Association of Academic Physiatrists (AAP) is an intimate and influential professional society that is creating the future of academic physiatry through mentorship, leadership, and discovery. Our members are leading physicians, researchers, residents, fellows, medical students, and professionals in over 40 countries.

With a keen focus on research and education, the AAP holds an Annual Meeting, produces a leading medical journal in rehabilitation: the American Journal of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, offers programs that support physiatrists in their career development, and develops activities that advance the specialty. Physiatry '22, the AAP's 2022 Annual Meeting, is taking place in New Orleans, May 24-28.

To learn more about the association and specialty of physiatry, visit physiatry.org and follow us on Twitter at @AAPhysiatrists.

