Shekar will lead the department’s efforts to treat patients with cutting edge surgical approaches, train the next generation of cardiothoracic surgeons and move the field forward through rigorous research.

Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) and Joslin Diabetes Center (Joslin) have signed a definitive agreement under which Joslin will join BILH and bring to the system its expertise as a world-renowned center of excellence in diabetes research, education...

In a new paper published in the journal Circulation, researchers built a model to examine the potential impact of implementing similar blood pressure control programs at barbershops nationwide. Modeled off a 2018 randomized trial called the Los...

A new study led by investigators at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) provides insights into the mechanistic links between physical fitness and overall health, as well as the reasons why the same exercise can have different effects in...

A team at BIDMC found that the year-over-year increase in deaths due to heart disease and cerebrovascular disease was significantly more pronounced among Black, Hispanic and Asian populations in the United States than in the non-Hispanic white...

Cardiologists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), designed the Safety Assessment of Femoropopliteal Endovascular Treatment With Paclitaxel-coated Devices (SAFE-PAD) study to provide the information necessary to make scientifically-sound...

In a new study, clinician-researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) analyzed naloxone prescription trends during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and compared them to trends in opioid prescriptions and to overall...

Beth Israel Lahey Health announced the appointment of Juan Fernando Lopera as its inaugural Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

