Prem Shekar, MD, Named Chair of Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center

Shekar will lead the department’s efforts to treat patients with cutting edge surgical approaches, train the next generation of cardiothoracic surgeons and move the field forward through rigorous research.
1-Jul-2021 11:55 AM EDT

Beth Israel Lahey Health and Joslin Diabetes Center Sign Definitive Agreement

Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) and Joslin Diabetes Center (Joslin) have signed a definitive agreement under which Joslin will join BILH and bring to the system its expertise as a world-renowned center of excellence in diabetes research, education...
15-Jun-2021 12:45 PM EDT

Researchers Model Impact and Value of Establishing Blood Pressure Control Programs at Barbershops Nationwide

In a new paper published in the journal Circulation, researchers built a model to examine the potential impact of implementing similar blood pressure control programs at barbershops nationwide. Modeled off a 2018 randomized trial called the Los...
15-Jun-2021 8:05 AM EDT

Levels of Certain Blood Proteins May Explain Why Some People Derive More Benefits from Exercise than Others

A new study led by investigators at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) provides insights into the mechanistic links between physical fitness and overall health, as well as the reasons why the same exercise can have different effects in...
27-May-2021 3:10 PM EDT

Black, Hispanic and Asian populations bore the brunt of the nation-wide rise in cardiovascular deaths during COVID-19 pandemic, researchers find

A team at BIDMC found that the year-over-year increase in deaths due to heart disease and cerebrovascular disease was significantly more pronounced among Black, Hispanic and Asian populations in the United States than in the non-Hispanic white...
18-May-2021 9:50 AM EDT

Researchers find no increased risk of death with drug-coated devices used for lower extremity revascularization

Cardiologists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), designed the Safety Assessment of Femoropopliteal Endovascular Treatment With Paclitaxel-coated Devices (SAFE-PAD) study to provide the information necessary to make scientifically-sound...
17-May-2021 12:50 PM EDT

Access to overdose-reversing drugs declined during pandemic, researchers find

In a new study, clinician-researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) analyzed naloxone prescription trends during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and compared them to trends in opioid prescriptions and to overall...
14-May-2021 11:25 AM EDT

Juan Fernando Lopera named Beth Israel Lahey Health’s Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

Beth Israel Lahey Health announced the appointment of Juan Fernando Lopera as its inaugural Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.
10-May-2021 1:45 PM EDT


Our Experts on Newswise

Travel medicine expert available re: traveling over holidays in the age of COVID-19

19-Nov-2020 3:05 PM EST

How Laughter Can Help Your Heart

Stress is a well-known risk factor for heart disease. But the opposite of stress — laughter and lightheartedness — may actually help protect your heart. BIDMC experts weigh in.
9-Sep-2020 10:15 AM EDT

Heat-related Injuries and How to Stay Cool

Before lathering on the sunscreen and heading outdoors, it's important to know the signs of heat-related injuries and how to stay cool when the temperatures soar.
10-Aug-2020 9:30 AM EDT

Dealing with Crohn's Disease During Pregnancy

"Because it affects them in their childbearing years, women need to know when it is safe to get pregnant," says Dr. Jacqueline Wolf, a national expert on IBD and pregnancy and a physician in the Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and...
28-Jul-2020 11:50 AM EDT

Screening for Hepatitis C: Not Just for Baby Boomers

While screening guidelines for hepatitis C previously targeted baby boomers, experts say more universal testing guidelines should be followed for early detection and better outcomes.
28-Jul-2020 11:40 AM EDT

Heart-Healthy Cooking with Pantry Items

BIDMC dietitian Elisabeth Moore, RD, shares tips for grocery shopping and suggests heart-healthy pantry items to stock up on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
28-Apr-2020 10:10 AM EDT

Cabin Fever? BIDMC Podiatrist Offers Tips for Safe Outdoor Running

BIDMC's Chief of Podiatric Surgery John Giurini, DPM, shares some insight on avoiding common injuries and knowing when it's time to see a podiatrist.
28-Apr-2020 10:10 AM EDT

How to Avoid Stress Eating

Elisabeth Moore, RD, a dietitian at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, offers advice to help us make healthy snack choices during these trying times.
28-Apr-2020 10:05 AM EDT

About

Beth Israel Lahey Health is a new health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,000 physicians and 35,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education. For more information, visit www.bilh.org.

Contacts

Jennifer Kritz
Vice President, Communications
Beth Israel Lahey Health

Jennifer.Kritz@bilh.org

617-667-7301

Teresa Herbert
Director, Media Relations
Beth Israel Lahey Health

teresa.herbert@bilh.org

617-667-7305

Chloe Meck
Media Relations Manager
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

 cmeck@bilh.org

617-667-7367

Terri Janos
Media Relations Manager
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

 tjanos@bilh.org

617-667-7318

Jennifer Rosenberg
Media Relations Manager
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hosp., Winchester, Anna Jaques Hosp.

 jrosenb8@bilh.org

617-667-7307
