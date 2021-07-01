Our News on Newswise
Prem Shekar, MD, Named Chair of Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
Shekar will lead the department’s efforts to treat patients with cutting edge surgical approaches, train the next generation of cardiothoracic surgeons and move the field forward through rigorous research.
1-Jul-2021 11:55 AM EDT
Beth Israel Lahey Health and Joslin Diabetes Center Sign Definitive Agreement
Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) and Joslin Diabetes Center (Joslin) have signed a definitive agreement under which Joslin will join BILH and bring to the system its expertise as a world-renowned center of excellence in diabetes research, education...
15-Jun-2021 12:45 PM EDT
Researchers Model Impact and Value of Establishing Blood Pressure Control Programs at Barbershops Nationwide
In a new paper published in the journal Circulation, researchers built a model to examine the potential impact of implementing similar blood pressure control programs at barbershops nationwide. Modeled off a 2018 randomized trial called the Los...
15-Jun-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Levels of Certain Blood Proteins May Explain Why Some People Derive More Benefits from Exercise than Others
A new study led by investigators at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) provides insights into the mechanistic links between physical fitness and overall health, as well as the reasons why the same exercise can have different effects in...
27-May-2021 3:10 PM EDT
Black, Hispanic and Asian populations bore the brunt of the nation-wide rise in cardiovascular deaths during COVID-19 pandemic, researchers find
A team at BIDMC found that the year-over-year increase in deaths due to heart disease and cerebrovascular disease was significantly more pronounced among Black, Hispanic and Asian populations in the United States than in the non-Hispanic white...
18-May-2021 9:50 AM EDT
Researchers find no increased risk of death with drug-coated devices used for lower extremity revascularization
Cardiologists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), designed the Safety Assessment of Femoropopliteal Endovascular Treatment With Paclitaxel-coated Devices (SAFE-PAD) study to provide the information necessary to make scientifically-sound...
17-May-2021 12:50 PM EDT
Access to overdose-reversing drugs declined during pandemic, researchers find
In a new study, clinician-researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) analyzed naloxone prescription trends during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and compared them to trends in opioid prescriptions and to overall...
14-May-2021 11:25 AM EDT
Juan Fernando Lopera named Beth Israel Lahey Health’s Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer
Beth Israel Lahey Health announced the appointment of Juan Fernando Lopera as its inaugural Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.
10-May-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Travel medicine expert available re: traveling over holidays in the age of COVID-19
19-Nov-2020 3:05 PM EST
How Laughter Can Help Your Heart
Stress is a well-known risk factor for heart disease. But the opposite of stress — laughter and lightheartedness — may actually help protect your heart. BIDMC experts weigh in.
9-Sep-2020 10:15 AM EDT
Heat-related Injuries and How to Stay Cool
Before lathering on the sunscreen and heading outdoors, it's important to know the signs of heat-related injuries and how to stay cool when the temperatures soar.
10-Aug-2020 9:30 AM EDT
Dealing with Crohn's Disease During Pregnancy
"Because it affects them in their childbearing years, women need to know when it is safe to get pregnant," says
Dr. Jacqueline Wolf, a national expert on IBD and pregnancy and a physician in the Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and...
28-Jul-2020 11:50 AM EDT
Screening for Hepatitis C: Not Just for Baby Boomers
While screening guidelines for hepatitis C previously targeted baby boomers, experts say more universal testing guidelines should be followed for early detection and better outcomes.
28-Jul-2020 11:40 AM EDT
Heart-Healthy Cooking with Pantry Items
BIDMC dietitian Elisabeth Moore, RD, shares tips for grocery shopping and suggests heart-healthy pantry items to stock up on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
28-Apr-2020 10:10 AM EDT
Cabin Fever? BIDMC Podiatrist Offers Tips for Safe Outdoor Running
BIDMC's Chief of Podiatric Surgery John Giurini, DPM, shares some insight on avoiding common injuries and knowing when it's time to see a podiatrist.
28-Apr-2020 10:10 AM EDT
How to Avoid Stress Eating
Elisabeth Moore, RD, a dietitian at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, offers advice to help us make healthy snack choices during these trying times.
28-Apr-2020 10:05 AM EDT