Upton, NY USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Virtual Summer Sundays Return

Every year, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory opens its gates to thousands of community members for open house events called Summer Sundays. Visitors get to meet the Lab’s scientists and tour a different...
2-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 2021.06.29.9065-0001.JPG

Exploring the Electrochemistry of Water-Based Batteries

Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have identified the primary reaction mechanism that occurs in a rechargeable, water-based battery made from zinc and manganese...
1-Jul-2021 9:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: ODLdrawing-768x486-new.jpg

Uncovering Hidden Local States in a Quantum Material

States of local broken symmetry at high temperature—observed in several materials, including one with a metal-insulator transition, an iron-based superconductor, and an insulating mineral part of the Earth's upper mantle—may enable the...
28-Jun-2021 9:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 2021.06.02.9057-0008.JPG

Putting Functional Proteins in Their Place

Using DNA, scientists organized bioactive proteins in desired 2-D and 3-D ordered arrays—promising for structural biology, biomedicine, and more.
25-Jun-2021 7:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: d1991114-harris-1000px.jpg

Alex Harris Named Energy Sciences Director at Brookhaven Lab

UPTON, NY—The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory has named Alex Harris as Director of the Lab’s Energy Sciences Department, effective May 1, 2021. In his new position, Harris will manage several divisions of the...
21-Jun-2021 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 7a_Gao.jpg

Capturing the Chemistry of Light-Activated Cancer Drugs with Ruomei Gao

Ruomei Gao—an associate professor at SUNY College at Old Westbury—has been using facilities at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials at Brookhaven Lab to investigate two primary processes of photosensitization for cancer therapy and prevention.
11-Jun-2021 9:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: time-projection-chamber-1000px.jpg

Physicists Achieve Significant Improvement in Spotting Accelerator-produced Neutrinos in a Cosmic Haystack

Scientists demonstrate how ground-breaking image reconstruction and analysis algorithms filter out cosmic ray tracks in the MicroBooNE neutrino detector to pinpoint elusive neutrino interactions with unprecedented clarity.
9-Jun-2021 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: output1.gif

How COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc on Human Lungs

Scientists have published the first detailed atomic-level model of the SARS-CoV-2 "envelope" protein bound to a human protein essential for maintaining the lining of the lungs. The findings may speed the search for drugs to block the most severe...
3-Jun-2021 10:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: 6a_2020.09.15.8844-1.jpg

Automating 2-D Material Exfoliation with Suji Park

Park, a staff researcher at Brookhaven Lab's Center for Functional Nanomaterials, is designing and building an automated system to generate high-quality ultrathin "flakes," which can be stacked into layered structures that are essentially new...
16-Oct-2020 12:25 PM EDT

Newswise: 1_D5480919.jpg

Allison McComiskey: An Observer of the Natural World

McComiskey is chair of Brookhaven’s Environmental and Climate Sciences Department.
21-Oct-2019 2:20 PM EDT

Newswise: D6180719.jpg

CFN Staff Spotlight: Esther Tsai Brings Expertise in X-ray Imaging

In addition to conducting her own research, Esther Tsai—a staff member in the CFN Electronic Nanomaterials Group—provides user support at two x-ray scattering beamlines that the CFN operates in partnership with NSLS-II.
24-Sep-2019 8:05 AM EDT

Newswise: 6a_d4611218_priscilla-720px.jpg

CFN Staff Spotlight: Priscilla Antunez Guides Partnerships that Advance Nanoscience to Impact Society

Priscilla Antunes, the new assistant director for strategic partnerships at Brookhaven Lab's Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), is helping scientists establish partnerships with universities, other research labs, and industry to increase the...
6-Feb-2019 9:00 AM EST

Newswise: SulfCreteteam_2.JPG

Brookhaven Lab Construction Technology Poised for Commercialization

Long Island start-up company SulfCrete, Inc. has been exploring commercialization of sulfur polymer, a unique and affordable construction material developed at Brookhaven National Lab that has a very small carbon footprint compared to the existing...
24-Apr-2015 9:05 AM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven National Laboratory conducts research in the physical, biomedical, and environmental sciences, as well as in energy technologies and national security. Brookhaven Lab also builds and operates major scientific facilities available to university, industry, and government researchers.

General Information
Established in 1947 on Long Island, Upton, New York, Brookhaven is a multi-program national laboratory operated by Brookhaven Science Associates for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science. Seven Nobel Prizes have been awarded for discoveries made at the Lab.

Brookhaven has a staff of approximately 3,000 scientists, engineers, technicians, and support staff, and hosts more than 4,000 guest researchers annually.

Contacts

John Carter
Communications Director

 jcarter@bnl.gov

Pete Genzer
Manager, Media and Communications Office
science

 genzer@bnl.gov

631-344-3174

Jane Koropsak
Senior Public Affairs Rep.

 jane@bnl.gov

Stephanie Kossman
Science writer

 skossman@bnl.gov

Cara Laasch
Sr. Public Affairs Rep.

 laasch@bnl.gov

(631) 344-8458

Ariana Manglaviti
Science writer

amanglaviti@bnl.gov

631-344-2347

Karen McNulty Walsh
Principal Media & Communications Specialist
science

 kmcnulty@bnl.gov

631-344-8350

Gary Schroeder
Online Communications Manager

 email@email.com

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.54406