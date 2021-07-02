Our News on Newswise
Virtual Summer Sundays Return
Every year, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory opens its gates to thousands of community members for open house events called Summer Sundays. Visitors get to meet the Lab’s scientists and tour a different...
2-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Exploring the Electrochemistry of Water-Based Batteries
Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have identified the primary reaction mechanism that occurs in a rechargeable, water-based battery made from zinc and manganese...
1-Jul-2021 9:35 AM EDT
Uncovering Hidden Local States in a Quantum Material
States of local broken symmetry at high temperature—observed in several materials, including one with a metal-insulator transition, an iron-based superconductor, and an insulating mineral part of the Earth's upper mantle—may enable the...
28-Jun-2021 9:30 AM EDT
Putting Functional Proteins in Their Place
Using DNA, scientists organized bioactive proteins in desired 2-D and 3-D ordered arrays—promising for structural biology, biomedicine, and more.
25-Jun-2021 7:05 AM EDT
Alex Harris Named Energy Sciences Director at Brookhaven Lab
UPTON, NY—The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory has named Alex Harris as Director of the Lab’s Energy Sciences Department, effective May 1, 2021. In his new position, Harris will manage several divisions of the...
21-Jun-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Capturing the Chemistry of Light-Activated Cancer Drugs with Ruomei Gao
Ruomei Gao—an associate professor at SUNY College at Old Westbury—has been using facilities at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials at Brookhaven Lab to investigate two primary processes of photosensitization for cancer therapy and prevention.
11-Jun-2021 9:15 AM EDT
Physicists Achieve Significant Improvement in Spotting Accelerator-produced Neutrinos in a Cosmic Haystack
Scientists demonstrate how ground-breaking image reconstruction and analysis algorithms filter out cosmic ray tracks in the MicroBooNE neutrino detector to pinpoint elusive neutrino interactions with unprecedented clarity.
9-Jun-2021 10:05 AM EDT
How COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc on Human Lungs
Scientists have published the first detailed atomic-level model of the SARS-CoV-2 "envelope" protein bound to a human protein essential for maintaining the lining of the lungs. The findings may speed the search for drugs to block the most severe...
3-Jun-2021 10:15 AM EDT
Automating 2-D Material Exfoliation with Suji Park
Park, a staff researcher at Brookhaven Lab's Center for Functional Nanomaterials, is designing and building an automated system to generate high-quality ultrathin "flakes," which can be stacked into layered structures that are essentially new...
16-Oct-2020 12:25 PM EDT
Allison McComiskey: An Observer of the Natural World
McComiskey is chair of Brookhaven’s Environmental and Climate Sciences Department.
21-Oct-2019 2:20 PM EDT
CFN Staff Spotlight: Esther Tsai Brings Expertise in X-ray Imaging
In addition to conducting her own research, Esther Tsai—a staff member in the CFN Electronic Nanomaterials Group—provides user support at two x-ray scattering beamlines that the CFN operates in partnership with NSLS-II.
24-Sep-2019 8:05 AM EDT
CFN Staff Spotlight: Priscilla Antunez Guides Partnerships that Advance Nanoscience to Impact Society
Priscilla Antunes, the new assistant director for strategic partnerships at Brookhaven Lab's Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), is helping scientists establish partnerships with universities, other research labs, and industry to increase the...
6-Feb-2019 9:00 AM EST
Brookhaven Lab Construction Technology Poised for Commercialization
Long Island start-up company SulfCrete, Inc. has been exploring commercialization of sulfur polymer, a unique and affordable construction material developed at Brookhaven National Lab that has a very small carbon footprint compared to the existing...
24-Apr-2015 9:05 AM EDT