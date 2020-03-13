Cactus Communications
Singapore, Singapore

Cactus Communications partners with global institutions to address academic mental health

The Cactus Foundation global survey on mental health in academia, launched in October 2019 by Cactus Communications, a global scholarly, medical communication, and technology solutions company, has already received over 5,000 responses.
Cactus Communications announces acquisition of UNSILO, a Denmark-based technology solutions company

Cactus Communications, a global scientific communications company, announced that it has acquired UNSILO, a Denmark-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) company that specializes in text analytics, linguistics, and...
