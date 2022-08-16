Arcata, CA USA

Tree Species in one of World’s Most Diverse Conifer Forests Not Migrating Uphill Fast Enough

The trees in Northern California’s Klamath Mountains are not keeping up with climate change. Instead, many tree species are in decline, losing the race due to climate warming and decades of fire suppression.
California’s First 100% Renewable Multi-Customer Microgrid is Now Operational

California’s first 100% renewable energy, front-of-the-meter, multi-customer microgrid is now fully operational. Located in Humboldt County, California, the microgrid provides energy resilience for the regional airport and U.S. Coast Guard Air...
‘Gutswurrak’: Wiyot Tribe Honors Northern California University With Name for Student Activities Center

Humboldt State University will soon update the name of its student union to the Gutswurrak Student Activities Center, adding the Wiyot word for “gathering place” to the facility’s name. The naming recognizes the importance of the space as well...
Across California, Veteran Entrepreneurs Supported by New Outreach Center

Veteran small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs across California can access free business training and counseling thanks to Humboldt State University’s Veterans Business Outreach Center (NorCal VBOC).
Renewable Energy Pioneer Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Peter Lehman, founding director of Humboldt State University’s Schatz Energy Research Center and a professor emeritus of Environmental Resources Engineering at HSU, will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the California Energy...
Northern California Otters Art Project Raises $300,000 and Awareness

North Coast Otters Public Arts Initiative, which featured 108 life-sized sculptures of otters painted by local artists, raised more than $300,000 in grants, sponsorships, and generous donations. Final proceeds will support otter research and student...
‘Hyflex’ Offers Future-Proof Strategies for Dynamic Learning in Higher Ed

Adapting to a virtual teaching environment, using learning tools used by HSU such as “liquid syllabi” (accessible from any mobile device), virtual simulation labs, highly interactive activities that create authentic learning experiences in the...
Kamome goes to the Olympics

NBC Sports will air a documentary about the boat Kamome, a small boat ripped from Japan in the March 2011 tsunami that beached in California’s northern Del Norte County two years later, as part of their Olympic Games coverage on Sunday, August 1st...
UN Climate Change Conference, Youth, and Climate Anxiety

29-Oct-2021 1:50 PM EDT

Northern California Wildlife Expert Available to Discuss River Otters

25-Oct-2021 9:00 AM EDT

Newswise: microscope_tick_humboldtstate.png

How Do Ticks Survive Between Meals? Vitamins, Thanks to Bacteria

2-May-2018 12:05 PM EDT

Newswise: 2017-0126-KaylaBegay-Large.jpg

Reviving the Language – and Culture – of a Northern California Native People

A researcher is pairing linguistics and Native American studies to help revive a culture.
26-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST

Newswise: Kazan_1.jpg

Questioning Post-Soviet in a New Era of Russian-American Relations

Allegations and investigations into interference in the U.S. Presidential election have brought Russian-American relations into the national spotlight in a way unseen since the fall of the Soviet Union 25 years ago.
23-Jan-2017 1:05 PM EST

Lori Dengler, Tsunami, Earthquake, Geophysics, and Natural Hazard Mitigation Expert From Humboldt State University.

9-Dec-2016 11:05 AM EST

Newswise: 2016-1021-ErinKelly-Large.jpg

Redwoods Aren’t Endangered, but They Do Have Needs

Mention of redwoods may conjure up majestic groves, the hard-fought timber wars, and the threatened existence of a famous, sacred tree species. But one Humboldt State University professor is concerned about an “endangered” listing for Northern...
9-Nov-2016 12:05 PM EST

Can Biomass Harvesting Reduce the Risk of Wildfires: HSU Forestry Expert Can Comment

18-Sep-2014 7:05 PM EDT

About

Humboldt State University, the northernmost campus in the California State University system, sits nestled on California’s Redwood Coast, surrounded by miles of beaches, forests, and rivers.

With dozens of majors and minors, there’s plenty to choose from. Many of HSU’s courses offer hands-on learning experiences, and students take part in hundreds of volunteer projects and internships.

HSU has a longstanding commitment to the environment. The university has been named to the Princeton Review’s list of Green Schools three years in a row. Humboldt State students started the Graduation Pledge of Social and Environmental Responsibility, which has been adopted by hundreds of universities worldwide.

With an enrollment of 8,000, HSU is large enough to offer a lively campus and major research facilities, but small enough that students aren’t lost in a crowd. HSU’s hometown of Arcata was named by National Geographic Adventure magazine as one of its “50 next great adventure towns.”

Contacts

Grant Scott-Goforth

 grant@humboldt.edu

Aileen Yoo
Director of News & Information

 aileen.yoo@humboldt.edu

707-826-5105

Frank Whitlatch
Associate VP for Marketing

 frank@humboldt.edu

707-826-5110
