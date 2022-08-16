The trees in Northern California’s Klamath Mountains are not keeping up with climate change. Instead, many tree species are in decline, losing the race due to climate warming and decades of fire suppression.

California’s first 100% renewable energy, front-of-the-meter, multi-customer microgrid is now fully operational. Located in Humboldt County, California, the microgrid provides energy resilience for the regional airport and U.S. Coast Guard Air...

Humboldt State University will soon update the name of its student union to the Gutswurrak Student Activities Center, adding the Wiyot word for “gathering place” to the facility’s name. The naming recognizes the importance of the space as well...

Veteran small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs across California can access free business training and counseling thanks to Humboldt State University’s Veterans Business Outreach Center (NorCal VBOC).

Peter Lehman, founding director of Humboldt State University’s Schatz Energy Research Center and a professor emeritus of Environmental Resources Engineering at HSU, will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the California Energy...

North Coast Otters Public Arts Initiative, which featured 108 life-sized sculptures of otters painted by local artists, raised more than $300,000 in grants, sponsorships, and generous donations. Final proceeds will support otter research and student...

Adapting to a virtual teaching environment, using learning tools used by HSU such as “liquid syllabi” (accessible from any mobile device), virtual simulation labs, highly interactive activities that create authentic learning experiences in the...

NBC Sports will air a documentary about the boat Kamome, a small boat ripped from Japan in the March 2011 tsunami that beached in California’s northern Del Norte County two years later, as part of their Olympic Games coverage on Sunday, August 1st...

