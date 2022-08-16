Our News on Newswise
Tree Species in one of World’s Most Diverse Conifer Forests Not Migrating Uphill Fast Enough
The trees in Northern California’s Klamath Mountains are not keeping up with climate change. Instead, many tree species are in decline, losing the race due to climate warming and decades of fire suppression.
16-Aug-2022
California’s First 100% Renewable Multi-Customer Microgrid is Now Operational
California’s first 100% renewable energy, front-of-the-meter, multi-customer microgrid is now fully operational. Located in Humboldt County, California, the microgrid provides energy resilience for the regional airport and U.S. Coast Guard Air...
7-Jun-2022
‘Gutswurrak’: Wiyot Tribe Honors Northern California University With Name for Student Activities Center
Humboldt State University will soon update the name of its student union to the Gutswurrak Student Activities Center, adding the Wiyot word for “gathering place” to the facility’s name. The naming recognizes the importance of the space as well...
15-Nov-2021
Across California, Veteran Entrepreneurs Supported by New Outreach Center
Veteran small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs across California can access free business training and counseling thanks to Humboldt State University’s Veterans Business Outreach Center (NorCal VBOC).
8-Nov-2021
Renewable Energy Pioneer Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Peter Lehman, founding director of Humboldt State University’s Schatz Energy Research Center and a professor emeritus of Environmental Resources Engineering at HSU, will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the California Energy...
27-Oct-2021
Northern California Otters Art Project Raises $300,000 and Awareness
North Coast Otters Public Arts Initiative, which featured 108 life-sized sculptures of otters painted by local artists, raised more than $300,000 in grants, sponsorships, and generous donations. Final proceeds will support otter research and student...
25-Oct-2021
‘Hyflex’ Offers Future-Proof Strategies for Dynamic Learning in Higher Ed
Adapting to a virtual teaching environment, using learning tools used by HSU such as “liquid syllabi” (accessible from any mobile device), virtual simulation labs, highly interactive activities that create authentic learning experiences in the...
21-Oct-2021
Kamome goes to the Olympics
NBC Sports will air a documentary about the boat Kamome, a small boat ripped from Japan in the March 2011 tsunami that beached in California’s northern Del Norte County two years later, as part of their Olympic Games coverage on Sunday, August 1st...
29-Jul-2021
UN Climate Change Conference, Youth, and Climate Anxiety
29-Oct-2021
Northern California Wildlife Expert Available to Discuss River Otters
25-Oct-2021 9:00 AM EDT
How Do Ticks Survive Between Meals? Vitamins, Thanks to Bacteria
2-May-2018 12:05 PM EDT
Reviving the Language – and Culture – of a Northern California Native People
A researcher is pairing linguistics and Native American studies to help revive a culture.
26-Jan-2017
Questioning Post-Soviet in a New Era of Russian-American Relations
Allegations and investigations into interference in the U.S. Presidential election have brought Russian-American relations into the national spotlight in a way unseen since the fall of the Soviet Union 25 years ago.
23-Jan-2017
Lori Dengler, Tsunami, Earthquake, Geophysics, and Natural Hazard Mitigation Expert From Humboldt State University.
9-Dec-2016
Redwoods Aren’t Endangered, but They Do Have Needs
Mention of redwoods may conjure up majestic groves, the hard-fought timber wars, and the threatened existence of a famous, sacred tree species. But one Humboldt State University professor is concerned about an “endangered” listing for Northern...
9-Nov-2016
Can Biomass Harvesting Reduce the Risk of Wildfires: HSU Forestry Expert Can Comment
18-Sep-2014