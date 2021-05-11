The Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation has announced that James G. Anderson, the Philip S. Weld Professor in Chemistry at Harvard University, is the recipient of the 2021 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences. The international biennial Prize,...

H. Scott Walter succeeds Henry C. Walter as President of the Board of Directors of the Dreyfus Foundation.

The Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation has selected Environmental Chemistry as the topic of the 2021 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences. The deadline for nominations is December 3, 2020.

The Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation announces the establishment of a new program for Machine Learning in the Chemical Sciences and Engineering. The goal of this program is to further the understanding and applications of machine learning...

/PRNewswire/ -- The Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation has announced that Michele Parrinello, Professor at USI Università della Svizzera italiana and ETH Zurich, has won the 2017 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences, conferred this year in...

Many of the nation’s leading young research chemists and educators will convene at the fourth Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation Teacher-Scholar Symposium on Friday, October 28, at the New York Academy of Sciences, 7 World Trade Center, 250...

/PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- When Krzysztof Matyjaszewski, J.C. Warner University Professor of Natural Sciences at Carnegie Mellon University, was awarded the 2015 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences, topping the selection criteria was his...

Dr. George M. Whitesides awarded $250,000 for revolutionizing the chemistry of soft materials.

