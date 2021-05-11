Our News on Newswise
James Anderson Wins 2021 Dreyfus Prize in Environmental Chemistry
The Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation has announced that James G. Anderson, the Philip S. Weld Professor in Chemistry at Harvard University, is the recipient of the 2021 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences. The international biennial Prize,...
11-May-2021
Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation Elects Scott Walter as New President
H. Scott Walter succeeds Henry C. Walter as President of the Board of Directors of the Dreyfus Foundation.
21-Dec-2020
Environmental Chemistry Selected as Topic for 2021 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences
The Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation has selected Environmental Chemistry as the topic of the 2021 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences. The deadline for nominations is December 3, 2020.
20-Aug-2020
New Program Supports Machine Learning in the Chemical Sciences and Engineering
The Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation announces the establishment of a new program for Machine Learning in the Chemical Sciences and Engineering. The goal of this program is to further the understanding and applications of machine learning...
13-Jan-2020
Michele Parrinello Wins the Dreyfus Prize for Advances in Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
/PRNewswire/ -- The Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation has announced that Michele Parrinello, Professor at USI Università della Svizzera italiana and ETH Zurich, has won the 2017 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences, conferred this year in...
12-May-2017
Renowned Scientists and Educators to Speak at Symposium Hosted by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation
Many of the nation’s leading young research chemists and educators will convene at the fourth Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation Teacher-Scholar Symposium on Friday, October 28, at the New York Academy of Sciences, 7 World Trade Center, 250...
14-Oct-2016
2015 Dreyfus Prize Chemist Realizes Vast Commercial Applications from His Polymerization Innovation
/PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- When Krzysztof Matyjaszewski, J.C. Warner University Professor of Natural Sciences at Carnegie Mellon University, was awarded the 2015 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences, topping the selection criteria was his...
10-Nov-2015
Harvard Chemist Receives Inaugural Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences
Dr. George M. Whitesides awarded $250,000 for revolutionizing the chemistry of soft materials.
6-May-2009
