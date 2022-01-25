Astronomers have presented a new explanation for the mysterious downward-moving dark voids seen in some solar flares.

For the first time, astronomers have retraced the history of our galactic neighborhood, showing exactly how the young stars nearest to our solar system formed.

An instrument made by scientists and engineers at the Center for Astrophysics has helped verify that — for the first time in history — a spacecraft has entered the corona of the Sun.

Researchers have predicted the new class of star’s existence for 50 years but until now, never observed it in space.

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter.

New calculations show that a black hole slurping down a star may not have generated enough energy to launch a neutrino.

Astronomers have discovered a humongous cavity in space while mapping interstellar dust. The sphere-shaped phenomenon may explain how supernovae lead to star formation.

A series of new images reveals that planets form in organic soups — and no two soups are alike.

