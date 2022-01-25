Our News on Newswise
Scientists Explain Mysterious Finger-like Features in Solar Flares
Astronomers have presented a new explanation for the mysterious downward-moving dark voids seen in some solar flares.
1,000-Light-Year Wide Bubble Surrounding Earth is Source of All Nearby, Young Stars
For the first time, astronomers have retraced the history of our galactic neighborhood, showing exactly how the young stars nearest to our solar system formed.
Spacecraft Enters the Sun’s Corona for the First Time in History
An instrument made by scientists and engineers at the Center for Astrophysics has helped verify that — for the first time in history — a spacecraft has entered the corona of the Sun.
Astronomers Observe a New Type of Binary Star Long Predicted to Exist
Researchers have predicted the new class of star’s existence for 50 years but until now, never observed it in space.
Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations
To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter.
Did a Black Hole Eating a Star Generate a Neutrino? Unlikely, New Study Shows
New calculations show that a black hole slurping down a star may not have generated enough energy to launch a neutrino.
Gigantic Cavity in Space Sheds New Light on How Stars Form
Astronomers have discovered a humongous cavity in space while mapping interstellar dust. The sphere-shaped phenomenon may explain how supernovae lead to star formation.
Planets Form in Organic Soups with Different Ingredients
A series of new images reveals that planets form in organic soups — and no two soups are alike.
