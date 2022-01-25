Cambridge, MA USA

Scientists Explain Mysterious Finger-like Features in Solar Flares

Astronomers have presented a new explanation for the mysterious downward-moving dark voids seen in some solar flares.
25-Jan-2022 11:40 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61d76bf8ceb32_LocalBubbleStarFormation_final.png

1,000-Light-Year Wide Bubble Surrounding Earth is Source of All Nearby, Young Stars

For the first time, astronomers have retraced the history of our galactic neighborhood, showing exactly how the young stars nearest to our solar system formed.
9-Jan-2022 11:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61b8b114015dc_SwingbySunCloseupHiRes.jpg

Spacecraft Enters the Sun’s Corona for the First Time in History

An instrument made by scientists and engineers at the Center for Astrophysics has helped verify that — for the first time in history — a spacecraft has entered the corona of the Sun.
14-Dec-2021 12:55 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: cfa-026-ELM_whitedwarf_0.jpg

Astronomers Observe a New Type of Binary Star Long Predicted to Exist

Researchers have predicted the new class of star’s existence for 50 years but until now, never observed it in space.
24-Nov-2021 5:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: astrophysicists-reveal.jpg

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter.
22-Oct-2021 5:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 9a05fc99e89011e23279899381d4ec08.png

Did a Black Hole Eating a Star Generate a Neutrino? Unlikely, New Study Shows

New calculations show that a black hole slurping down a star may not have generated enough energy to launch a neutrino.
13-Oct-2021 5:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Gigantic Cavity in Space Sheds New Light on How Stars Form

Astronomers have discovered a humongous cavity in space while mapping interstellar dust. The sphere-shaped phenomenon may explain how supernovae lead to star formation.
17-Sep-2021 1:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 3i06gb_0bwiLy5700 1.jpg

Planets Form in Organic Soups with Different Ingredients

A series of new images reveals that planets form in organic soups — and no two soups are alike.
13-Sep-2021 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites


About

The Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian is a collaboration between Harvard and Smithsonian designed to ask — and ultimately answer — humanity’s greatest unresolved questions about the nature of the universe.

Founded in 1973, the Center for Astrophysics is an ongoing collaboration between the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and Harvard College Observatory designed to foster innovation and propel discovery.

