Our News on Newswise
On the Occasion of his 90th Birthday and Nobel Prize: Science & ROGER PENROSE - A Free Online Webinar August 3 – 6, 2021 - 9:00 am – 12:30 pm (PST/AZ)
Free Live Webinar
August 3 – 6, 2021
9:00 am – 12:30 pm (PST/AZ)
4 sessions
20 speakers
14-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
The Science of Consciousness Online Conference
Livestream & Virtual Conference
23-Jul-2020 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
POSTPONED: THE SCIENCE OF CONSCIOUSNESS (TSC) April 2020 Tucson Conference
Advisory – TSC April Tucson conference to be rescheduled
9-Mar-2020 10:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
‘Brain Surfing’: Ultrasound waves focused on prefrontal cortex elevate mood and change brain connectivity in human volunteers
A team of researchers at the University of Arizona has found that low-intensity ultrasound waves directed at a particular region of the brain’s prefrontal cortex in healthy subjects can elevate mood, and decrease connectivity in a brain network...
2-Mar-2020 7:45 AM EST Add to Favorites
The Science of Consciousness TSC 2019Interlaken - Switzerland June 25-28, 2019
The Science of Consciousness (TSC) 2019 is the 26th annual international interdisciplinary conference on fundamental questions and cutting-edge issues connected with conscious experience.
https://www.tsc2019-interlaken.ch/
4-Jan-2019 1:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
The Science of Consciousness 2019 ConferenceJune 25-28, 2019 Interlaken - Switzerland
The Science of Consciousness (TSC) 2019 is the 26th annual international interdisciplinary conference on fundamental questions and cutting-edge issues connected with conscious experience.
10-Oct-2018 5:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Science of Consciousness Conference, Tucson 2018: Final Call for Abstracts - Due January 2, 2018
The Science of Consciousness ('TSC') is an interdisciplinary conference emphasizing broad and rigorous approaches to all aspects of the study and understanding of conscious awareness. Topical areas include neuroscience, philosophy, psychology,...
12-Dec-2017 2:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
The Science of Consciousness
The Science of Consciousness (‘TSC’) is an interdisciplinary conference emphasizing broad and rigorous approaches to all aspects of the study and understanding of conscious awareness. Topical areas include neuroscience, philosophy, psychology,...
2-Nov-2017 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News