On the Occasion of his 90th Birthday and Nobel Prize: Science & ROGER PENROSE - A Free Online Webinar August 3 – 6, 2021 - 9:00 am – 12:30 pm (PST/AZ)

Free Live Webinar August 3 – 6, 2021 9:00 am – 12:30 pm (PST/AZ) 4 sessions 20 speakers
The Science of Consciousness Online Conference

Livestream & Virtual Conference
POSTPONED: THE SCIENCE OF CONSCIOUSNESS (TSC) April 2020 Tucson Conference

Advisory – TSC April Tucson conference to be rescheduled
‘Brain Surfing’: Ultrasound waves focused on prefrontal cortex elevate mood and change brain connectivity in human volunteers

A team of researchers at the University of Arizona has found that low-intensity ultrasound waves directed at a particular region of the brain’s prefrontal cortex in healthy subjects can elevate mood, and decrease connectivity in a brain network...
The Science of Consciousness TSC 2019Interlaken - Switzerland June 25-28, 2019

The Science of Consciousness (TSC) 2019 is the 26th annual international interdisciplinary conference on fundamental questions and cutting-edge issues connected with conscious experience. https://www.tsc2019-interlaken.ch/
The Science of Consciousness 2019 ConferenceJune 25-28, 2019 Interlaken - Switzerland

Science of Consciousness Conference, Tucson 2018: Final Call for Abstracts - Due January 2, 2018

The Science of Consciousness ('TSC') is an interdisciplinary conference emphasizing broad and rigorous approaches to all aspects of the study and understanding of conscious awareness. Topical areas include neuroscience, philosophy, psychology,...
The Science of Consciousness

Our Experts on Newswise

About

News and Research - Science of Consciousness
Center for Consciousness Studies
University of Arizona

Stuart Hameroff M.D. joined the Department of Anesthesiology University of Arizona in 1975. Aside from his full-time clinical role, Dr. Hameroffâs academic and research interests have related to the study of consciousness, how the brain produces conscious experience, and how anesthetics erase it. He has written or edited 5 books, more than one hundred articles, and discussed the science of consciousness in numerous TV shows on BBC, Discover Channel, History Channel, PBS, OWN, and in the film âWhat the Bleep?â As Director of the Center for Consciousness Studies at the University of Arizona, Hameroff co-organizes (with philosopher David Chalmers) the conference series âToward a Science of Consciousnessâ. Hameroff is co-developer, with British physicist Sir Roger Penrose, of the controversial Penrose-Hameroff âOrch ORâ theory of consciousness, based on quantum computations in microtubules.

Center for Consciousness Studies - Toward a Science of Consciousness - The Tucson Conference

The study of human consciousness is one of science's last great frontiers. After being neglected for many years (i.e. during a period of dominance by behaviorism in psychology), interest in the science of consciousness exploded in the last decades, with much progress in neuroscience, psychology, philosophy, and other areas. The University of Arizona has been at the center of these developments. The 1994 Tucson conference on "Toward a Science of Consciousness" is widely regarded as a landmark event, and the subsequent series of biennial conferences in Tucson have attracted extraordinary interest.

Toward a Science of Consciousness is the largest and longest-running interdisciplinary conference emphasizing broad and rigorous approaches to the study of conscious awareness probing fundamental questions related to conscious experience. Topical areas include neuroscience, philosophy, psychology, biology, quantum physics, meditation and altered states, machine consciousness, culture and experiential phenomenology & contemplative approaches

Held annually since 1994, the conference is organized by the Center for Consciousness Studies at the University of Arizona, and alternates yearly between Tucson, Arizona and various locations around the world. An estimated 500 scientists, philosophers, psychologists, experientialists, artists and students from over 60 countries are due to take part. An annual alternate year TSC is held overseas in cooperation with partner organizations and institutions - cities included: Helsinki, Stockholm, Hong Kong, Salzburg, Budapest, Prague, Skovde, Tokyo, Naples, Elsinore and Agra.

Contacts

Abi Behar-Montefiore
Assistant Director

 center@u.arizona.edu

520-247-5785

Stuart Hameroff
Director
Center for Consciousness Studies

 hameroff@u.arizona.edu

