Center for Food As Medicine and Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center

Food As Medicine Review and Report: How Food and Diet Impact the Treatment of Disease
Today, the Center for Food As Medicine (famcenter.org) and the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center (nycfoodpolicy.org) released its groundbreaking, 335 page (with more than 2500 citations), first-ever, academic narrative review and report of the...
30-Mar-2022 4:05 AM EDT
Airline Food Study 2019-20
DietDetective.com and the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center have released the 2019-20 Airline Food Study, rating foods for eleven (11) airlines. The study assigned a “Health Score” (5 stars = highest rated, 0 star = lowest rated) based on...
10-Dec-2019 5:00 AM EST
Airline Water Study 2019
A 2019 Airline Water Study released by DietDetective.com and the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center reveals that the quality of drinking water varies by airline, and many airlines have possibly provided passengers with unhealthy water.
10-Sep-2019 8:00 AM EDT
2018-19 Airline Food Study
The study assigned a “Health Score” (5 stars = highest rate, 0 star = lowest) based on eleven criteria including health and calorie levels of meals, snack boxes and individual snacks, level of transparency (display nutrient information &...
20-Nov-2018 7:05 AM EST
2017-18 Airline Food Study
There will more than 28.5 million passengers traveling during the 12-day Thanksgiving season according to Airlines for America (A4A). Knowing what are the ‘best’ and ‘worst’ choices is a valuable tool for any traveler, so Dr. Charles...
22-Nov-2017 9:05 AM EST
Super Bowl 2017 "Big Game" Calorie Costs in Exercise
Director of the New York City Food Policy Center at HUNTER College Dr. Charles Platkin
Shows Big Game Activities to Burn off Foods You Just Ate - Is it Splurge-worthy? Since a calorie doesn’t mean much to the average person, the idea is to use...
1-Feb-2017 7:05 AM EST
Halloween Candy Deconstructed: The Ingredients in a Few of Your Kids Favorite Halloween Candy
It Halloween time. The costumes, the candy, the candy, the candy, and lots of it. Maybe it’s time to forget the calories for a movement and take a look at the ingredients. Charles Platkin, PhD, MPH, Executive Director of the New York City Food...
25-Oct-2016 8:05 AM EDT
Super Bowl / "Big Game" Calorie Costs in Exercise
The "Super Bowl" has become much more than a football game: It’s the second biggest day for food consumption in the United States after Thanksgiving. Below, Dr. Charles Platkin, a professor at HUNTER COLLEGE in New York City, Director of the NYC...
3-Feb-2016 9:05 AM EST
