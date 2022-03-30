Center for Food As Medicine and Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center

Today, the Center for Food As Medicine (famcenter.org) and the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center (nycfoodpolicy.org) released its groundbreaking, 335 page (with more than 2500 citations), first-ever, academic narrative review and report of the...

Add to Favorites

DietDetective.com and the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center have released the 2019-20 Airline Food Study, rating foods for eleven (11) airlines. The study assigned a “Health Score” (5 stars = highest rated, 0 star = lowest rated) based on...

Add to Favorites

A 2019 Airline Water Study released by DietDetective.com and the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center reveals that the quality of drinking water varies by airline, and many airlines have possibly provided passengers with unhealthy water.

Add to Favorites

The study assigned a “Health Score” (5 stars = highest rate, 0 star = lowest) based on eleven criteria including health and calorie levels of meals, snack boxes and individual snacks, level of transparency (display nutrient information &...

Add to Favorites

There will more than 28.5 million passengers traveling during the 12-day Thanksgiving season according to Airlines for America (A4A). Knowing what are the ‘best’ and ‘worst’ choices is a valuable tool for any traveler, so Dr. Charles...

Add to Favorites

Director of the New York City Food Policy Center at HUNTER College Dr. Charles Platkin Shows Big Game Activities to Burn off Foods You Just Ate - Is it Splurge-worthy? Since a calorie doesn’t mean much to the average person, the idea is to use...

Add to Favorites

It Halloween time. The costumes, the candy, the candy, the candy, and lots of it. Maybe it’s time to forget the calories for a movement and take a look at the ingredients. Charles Platkin, PhD, MPH, Executive Director of the New York City Food...

Add to Favorites

The "Super Bowl" has become much more than a football game: It’s the second biggest day for food consumption in the United States after Thanksgiving. Below, Dr. Charles Platkin, a professor at HUNTER COLLEGE in New York City, Director of the NYC...

Add to Favorites