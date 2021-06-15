Los Angeles, CA USA

Children's Hospital Los Angeles Delivers the Best Care for Kids on the West Coast, and Ranks No. 5 in the Nation for Third Year in a Row

CHLA has again been ranked the top children’s hospital in California, the top-ranked children’s hospital in the Pacific region of the United States and the No. 5 children’s hospital in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s...
15-Jun-2021

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Performs 400th Pediatric Liver Transplant

The Liver and Intestinal Transplant Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles began in 1998 and now performs 25 to 30 liver transplants each year—the most in Southern California—with survival rates exceeding national averages. The hospital...
24-Dec-2020

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Surgeon Establishes First-Ever Guidelines for Pediatric Opioid Prescribing

Dr. Lorraine Kelley-Quon forms team of health care providers and community advocates to establish recommendations for safe opioid use. According to the National Institutes of Health, opioid misuse and addiction in the United States is a national...
11-Nov-2020

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Receives Top Marks for LGBTQ-Inclusive Policies and Practices for Third Consecutive Year

Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has been awarded the LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for the third straight year, an indicator of the organization’s commitment to diversity, equity and...
21-Oct-2020

Talking With Children About Race and Racism—an Age-by-Age Guide

Talking to children about racism can be daunting. How much should you discuss? How young is too young? What if you don’t have all the answers? Pediatrician and health policy researcher Ashaunta Anderson, MD, MPH, MSHS, FAAP, is a Fellow with the...
22-Jun-2020

Children's Hospital Los Angeles Ranked No. 1 Children's Hospital in the Western U.S., No. 5 Nationally for Second Straight Year

Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) ranks again among the nation’s premier destinations for pediatric care, according to the U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospitals annual list released today. Hospital retains national No. 5 ranking...
16-Jun-2020

How to Help Your Teen During COVID-19

Teens are missing out on once-in-a-lifetime milestones like prom and graduation. Our expert offers advice on how to help teens cope with their sadness and grief.
20-May-2020

How Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Is Keeping Families Safe During COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has launched extensive protective measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and keep patients, families and team members safe. With these measures firmly in...
19-May-2020


Talking With Children About Civil Unrest and Other Violence in the News

David J. Schonfeld, MD, FAAP, Director of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, has some advice on how to navigate conversations with children when community violence and civil unrest dominate...
20-Jan-2021

Four Things You Should Know Before Your Young Athlete Returns to Sports


28-Dec-2020

COVID vs. Flu vs. Common Cold: What You Need to Know

With cold and flu season underway, plus the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, infectious disease specialist Jeffrey Bender, MD, shares how to tell the difference between the three illnesses, and the most important thing parents can do to keep children...
1-Oct-2020

Sunscreen Tips for Parents

With so many sunscreens out there, how do you know which one is effective—and safe—for your child? Dr. Minnelly Lu, pediatric dermatologist at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, shares the latest advice.
29-Jul-2020

What Parents Should Know about Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

MIS-C stands for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. Formerly called pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome, or PIMS, it describes a new health condition seen in children who have been infected with novel coronavirus, recovered from...
30-Jun-2020

What Is Kawasaki Disease?

Kawasaki disease, sometimes called Kawasaki syndrome, is a serious inflammation of the blood vessels which affects young children, often under 5 years of age. Marked by fever, swelling and other symptoms, it can lead to coronary artery aneurysms in...
29-Jun-2020

Top Summer Safety Tips for Children

Children's Hospital Los Angeles offers summer safety tips for children and families so they can enjoy summer activities in a safe and healthy manner
26-Jun-2020

Should You Take Your Child to the Emergency Room, Urgent Care—or Call the Doctor?

As a parent, your number one goal is keeping your child safe and healthy. When is it time to head to the emergency department (ED)—and when is it best to call your child’s doctor, or go to an urgent care center?
18-Jun-2020

