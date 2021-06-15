CHLA has again been ranked the top children’s hospital in California, the top-ranked children’s hospital in the Pacific region of the United States and the No. 5 children’s hospital in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s...

The Liver and Intestinal Transplant Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles began in 1998 and now performs 25 to 30 liver transplants each year—the most in Southern California—with survival rates exceeding national averages. The hospital...

Dr. Lorraine Kelley-Quon forms team of health care providers and community advocates to establish recommendations for safe opioid use. According to the National Institutes of Health, opioid misuse and addiction in the United States is a national...

Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has been awarded the LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for the third straight year, an indicator of the organization’s commitment to diversity, equity and...

Talking to children about racism can be daunting. How much should you discuss? How young is too young? What if you don’t have all the answers? Pediatrician and health policy researcher Ashaunta Anderson, MD, MPH, MSHS, FAAP, is a Fellow with the...

Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) ranks again among the nation’s premier destinations for pediatric care, according to the U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospitals annual list released today. Hospital retains national No. 5 ranking...

Teens are missing out on once-in-a-lifetime milestones like prom and graduation. Our expert offers advice on how to help teens cope with their sadness and grief.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has launched extensive protective measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and keep patients, families and team members safe. With these measures firmly in...

