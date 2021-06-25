Our News on Newswise
Stronger Corn Stalks Could Lead to Greater Food Security
Corn is one of the most important cereal crops in the world.
25-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Clemson Ag Service Lab contributes to Southern fertilizer study
Shannon Alford, director of the Agricultural Service Laboratory, joined colleagues from across the South to conduct a study of recommendations for phosphorus and potassium application on crops across the region.
25-Jun-2021 2:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Natural killers: Using the body’s cells to target breast cancer
The research utilizes the body’s natural killer cells, part of the human immune system, to target breast cancer tumor cells. The triggers are fusion proteins developed by Clemson University researchers that link the two together. The research is a...
15-Jun-2021 2:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
CU scientists create batteries that could make it easier to explore Mars
Electrifying research by Clemson University scientists could lead to the creation of lighter, faster-charging batteries suitable for powering a spacesuit, or even a Mars rover.
31-Aug-2020 11:10 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Students Grow Tiger Gardens at Clemson in Quest to Fight Obesity
A group of Clemson University students believes everyone should have access to healthy foods. The students are developing Tiger Gardens to demonstrate how healthy vegetables can be grown anywhere, even on concrete.
26-Apr-2016 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
The Size of City Parks Can Predict Residents' Well-Being
CLEMSON — Rapid expansion of cities around the world has raised concerns about deteriorating quality of life in urban areas. Lincoln Larson, assistant professor in the Clemson University parks, recreation and tourism management department, said...
18-Apr-2016 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Early Puberty Associated with Gestational Diabetes
Women who began having menstrual cycles at a younger age are at greater risk of developing gestational diabetes, a disease affecting up to 7 percent of pregnant women that can cause babies to develop type 2 diabetes and other complications, new...
29-Jan-2016 2:00 PM EST Add to Favorites
Duke Endowment Awards $21 Million to Health Sciences South Carolina
The historic three-year grant will support research in the areas of clinical effectiveness and patient safety and healthcare quality.
15-Aug-2006 5:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Awaiting the W.H. UFO report: Kelly Smith explores the social/conceptual/ethical issues surrounding life in space
4-Jun-2021 3:10 PM EDT
Activism Can Be Empowering for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Students, Says Clemson Professor Discussing "March for Our Lives" and Gun Violence
27-Mar-2018 4:00 PM EDT
Understanding Anxiety in the Flood of Mass Shooting, Gun Control News
28-Feb-2018 12:05 PM ESTSee All Experts