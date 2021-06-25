Corn is one of the most important cereal crops in the world.

Shannon Alford, director of the Agricultural Service Laboratory, joined colleagues from across the South to conduct a study of recommendations for phosphorus and potassium application on crops across the region.

The research utilizes the body’s natural killer cells, part of the human immune system, to target breast cancer tumor cells. The triggers are fusion proteins developed by Clemson University researchers that link the two together. The research is a...

Electrifying research by Clemson University scientists could lead to the creation of lighter, faster-charging batteries suitable for powering a spacesuit, or even a Mars rover.

A group of Clemson University students believes everyone should have access to healthy foods. The students are developing Tiger Gardens to demonstrate how healthy vegetables can be grown anywhere, even on concrete.

CLEMSON — Rapid expansion of cities around the world has raised concerns about deteriorating quality of life in urban areas. Lincoln Larson, assistant professor in the Clemson University parks, recreation and tourism management department, said...

Women who began having menstrual cycles at a younger age are at greater risk of developing gestational diabetes, a disease affecting up to 7 percent of pregnant women that can cause babies to develop type 2 diabetes and other complications, new...

The historic three-year grant will support research in the areas of clinical effectiveness and patient safety and healthcare quality.

