Newswise: stalk-lodging-feature-photo-1130x636.jpg

Stronger Corn Stalks Could Lead to Greater Food Security

Corn is one of the most important cereal crops in the world.
25-Jun-2021

Newswise: soil_tests_500.jpg

Clemson Ag Service Lab contributes to Southern fertilizer study

Shannon Alford, director of the Agricultural Service Laboratory, joined colleagues from across the South to conduct a study of recommendations for phosphorus and potassium application on crops across the region.
25-Jun-2021

Natural killers: Using the body’s cells to target breast cancer

The research utilizes the body’s natural killer cells, part of the human immune system, to target breast cancer tumor cells. The triggers are fusion proteins developed by Clemson University researchers that link the two together. The research is a...
15-Jun-2021

Newswise: 241680_web.jpg

CU scientists create batteries that could make it easier to explore Mars

Electrifying research by Clemson University scientists could lead to the creation of lighter, faster-charging batteries suitable for powering a spacesuit, or even a Mars rover.
31-Aug-2020

Students Grow Tiger Gardens at Clemson in Quest to Fight Obesity

A group of Clemson University students believes everyone should have access to healthy foods. The students are developing Tiger Gardens to demonstrate how healthy vegetables can be grown anywhere, even on concrete.
26-Apr-2016

Newswise: Larson-163x215.jpg

The Size of City Parks Can Predict Residents' Well-Being

CLEMSON — Rapid expansion of cities around the world has raised concerns about deteriorating quality of life in urban areas. Lincoln Larson, assistant professor in the Clemson University parks, recreation and tourism management department, said...
18-Apr-2016

Newswise: liwei-chen-300x199.jpg

Early Puberty Associated with Gestational Diabetes

Women who began having menstrual cycles at a younger age are at greater risk of developing gestational diabetes, a disease affecting up to 7 percent of pregnant women that can cause babies to develop type 2 diabetes and other complications, new...
29-Jan-2016

Duke Endowment Awards $21 Million to Health Sciences South Carolina

The historic three-year grant will support research in the areas of clinical effectiveness and patient safety and healthcare quality.
15-Aug-2006


About

Clemson University is a R1 research institution and one of the nation's leading public institution. We are science- and technology-oriented with an emphasis on collaboration, research and entrepreneurship that drives economic development and improves quality of life in South Carolina. Clemson continues to grow both in facilities and programs especially in the areas of health innovation, sustainable environment, human resilience, big data science, advanced materials and complex engineered systems.

Contacts

Joe Galbraith
Associate VP for Strategic Communications, University Relations

 joegalb@clemson.edu

864-656-2061

Tara Romanella
Strategic Communications Director, External Relations & Academic Communications

 tromane@clemson.edu

310.869.5530

Heather Miller
Communications Specialist

 hmille4@clemson.edu

864.607.7922

Lorena Gomez
Digital Marketing Coordinator

lgomez@clemson.edu

864.915.2451
