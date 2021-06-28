New Columbia Engineering study unveils a computer vision technique for giving machines a more intuitive sense for what will happen next by leveraging higher-level associations between people, animals, and objects.“Our algorithm is a step toward...

A challenging frontier in science and engineering is controlling matter outside of thermodynamic equilibrium to build material systems with capabilities that rival those of living organisms. Research on active colloids aims to create micro- and...

Columbia Engineering researchers who are leading experts in computer security recently presented two major papers on memory safety that make computer systems more secure at the International Symposium on Computer Architecture. This new research,...

Long interested in interactions between robots and humans, Columbia Engineering researchers have created EVA, a new autonomous robot with a soft and expressive face that responds to match the expressions of nearby humans. “The idea for EVA took...

Columbia Engineering researchers have developed SeKVM, the first system that guarantees--through a mathematical proof--the security of virtual machines in the cloud. “This is the first time that a real-world multiprocessor software system has been...

Researchers at Columbia Engineering report that they have built what they say is the world's smallest single-chip system, consuming a total volume of less than 0.1 mm3. The system is as small as a dust mite and visible only under a microscope. In...

New study from Joshua Jacobs (Columbia Engineering) and Itzhak Fried (UCLA) demonstrates the existence of phase precession in the human brain for the first time, and shows that this neural code not only links sequential positions, as in animals, but...

Responsive neurostimulation is becoming increasingly effective at probing neural circuit function and treating neuropsychiatric disorders, such as epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. A new approach from Columbia Engineering researchers shows great...

