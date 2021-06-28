New York, NY USA

AI Learns to Predict Human Behavior from Videos

New Columbia Engineering study unveils a computer vision technique for giving machines a more intuitive sense for what will happen next by leveraging higher-level associations between people, animals, and objects.“Our algorithm is a step toward...
Microspheres Quiver When Shocked

A challenging frontier in science and engineering is controlling matter outside of thermodynamic equilibrium to build material systems with capabilities that rival those of living organisms. Research on active colloids aims to create micro- and...
Making Our Computers More Secure

Columbia Engineering researchers who are leading experts in computer security recently presented two major papers on memory safety that make computer systems more secure at the International Symposium on Computer Architecture. This new research,...
The Robot Smiled Back

Long interested in interactions between robots and humans, Columbia Engineering researchers have created EVA, a new autonomous robot with a soft and expressive face that responds to match the expressions of nearby humans. “The idea for EVA took...
Columbia Engineering Team Builds First Hacker-resistant Cloud Software System

Columbia Engineering researchers have developed SeKVM, the first system that guarantees--through a mathematical proof--the security of virtual machines in the cloud. “This is the first time that a real-world multiprocessor software system has been...
Tiny, Wireless, Injectable Chips Use Ultrasound to Monitor Body Processes

Researchers at Columbia Engineering report that they have built what they say is the world's smallest single-chip system, consuming a total volume of less than 0.1 mm3. The system is as small as a dust mite and visible only under a microscope. In...
For the Brain, Timing Is Everything

New study from Joshua Jacobs (Columbia Engineering) and Itzhak Fried (UCLA) demonstrates the existence of phase precession in the human brain for the first time, and shows that this neural code not only links sequential positions, as in animals, but...
New Neuroelectronic System Can Read and Modify Brain Circuits

Responsive neurostimulation is becoming increasingly effective at probing neural circuit function and treating neuropsychiatric disorders, such as epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. A new approach from Columbia Engineering researchers shows great...
About

Columbia Engineering, based in New York City, is one of the top engineering schools in the U.S. and one of the oldest in the nation. Also known as The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, the School expands knowledge and advances technology through the pioneering research of its more than 220 faculty, while educating undergraduate and graduate students in a collaborative environment to become leaders informed by a firm foundation in engineering. The School’s faculty are at the center of the University’s cross-disciplinary research, contributing to the Data Science Institute, Earth Institute, Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute, Precision Medicine Initiative, and the Columbia Nano Initiative. Guided by its strategic vision, “Columbia Engineering for Humanity,” the School aims to translate ideas into innovations that foster a sustainable, healthy, secure, connected, and creative humanity.

