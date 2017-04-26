Our News on Newswise
Cordant’s Drug Take-Back Service Helps Prevent Adolescent Opioid Misuse
Medication theft from the home is a leading cause of prescription drug overdose deaths, but nearly 70 percent of prescription opioid medications kept in homes with children are not stored safely, according to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of...
26-Apr-2017 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
New Drug Test Aids Clinicians with Prescription Drug Monitoring in Patients on Chronic Opioids
Drug diversion is a significant contributing factor in prescription pain medication misuse and deadly overdoses. A new oral fluid monitoring test, announced today by Cordant Health Solutions, www.cordantsolutions.com, reports more detailed and...
21-Mar-2017 12:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Drug Take-Back Service Now Available Nationwide
An effective, easy-to-use, drug take-back program, is now available nationwide to physicians and their patients for safe, convenient and legal disposal of unused prescribed pain medications, and help prevent a leading cause of prescription drug...
14-Mar-2017 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
New Pain Med Test Can Reduce Opioid Misuse and Diversion
Online media briefing to announce first saliva test to measure steady-state opioid drug levels in doctors’ offices. Test verifies therapy compliance and helps prevent drug misuse and diversion.
14-Mar-2017 4:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Specialized Pharmacies Satisfy Unmet Security Need for Preventing Pain Medication Misuse
In Colorado and other states, establishing specialized controlled substances pharmacies is proving to be a workable and practical solution to help prevent medication abuse and assure that legitimate pain patients will continue to receive the...
10-Jan-2017 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Rep. Susan Brooks Visits New Specialized Pharmacy
Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN05) met with pharmacists (cite names as pictured) working in a new controlled substances pharmacy recently opened in Indianapolis by Cordant Health Solutions.
22-Nov-2016 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News