Medication theft from the home is a leading cause of prescription drug overdose deaths, but nearly 70 percent of prescription opioid medications kept in homes with children are not stored safely, according to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of...

Drug diversion is a significant contributing factor in prescription pain medication misuse and deadly overdoses. A new oral fluid monitoring test, announced today by Cordant Health Solutions, www.cordantsolutions.com, reports more detailed and...

An effective, easy-to-use, drug take-back program, is now available nationwide to physicians and their patients for safe, convenient and legal disposal of unused prescribed pain medications, and help prevent a leading cause of prescription drug...

Online media briefing to announce first saliva test to measure steady-state opioid drug levels in doctors’ offices. Test verifies therapy compliance and helps prevent drug misuse and diversion.

In Colorado and other states, establishing specialized controlled substances pharmacies is proving to be a workable and practical solution to help prevent medication abuse and assure that legitimate pain patients will continue to receive the...

Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN05) met with pharmacists (cite names as pictured) working in a new controlled substances pharmacy recently opened in Indianapolis by Cordant Health Solutions.

