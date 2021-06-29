Our News on Newswise
Orphaned Baby Beavers Crisscross NYS for Treatment at Cornell
The Cornell Wildlife Hospital helped care for a litter of baby beavers, whose parents were trapped in the Adirondacks, nursing three of the surviving five back to health before sending them for rehabilitation.
Astronomers seek gravitational waves with renewed NSF grant
The National Science Foundation (NSF) has renewed a Physics Frontiers Center grant to the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav) consortium, giving Cornell University astronomy researchers in the College of Arts and...
Mosquito Love songs send Mixed Message About Immunity
A new Cornell University study of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes investigates how a mating cue called “harmonic convergence” might affect immunity against parasites, bacteria and dengue virus in offspring, which has important implications for...
Recycling next-generation solar panels fosters green planet
Designing a recycling strategy for a new, forthcoming generation of photovoltaic solar cells – made from metal halide perovskites, a family of crystalline materials with structures like the natural mineral calcium titanate – will add a stronger...
Cooperative Extension grant aims to vaccinate NYS’ vulnerable
A two-year, $200,000 grant from the USDA and the Extension Foundation to Cornell University researchers aims to help promote vaccine confidence and uptake in vulnerable communities in eight New York counties, both upstate and downstate.
Life in these star-systems could have spotted Earth
Scientists at Cornell University and the American Museum of Natural History have identified 2,034 nearby star-systems – within the small cosmic distance of 326 light-years – from which life could find Earth merely by watching our pale blue dot...
What Bird is Singing? Ask the Merlin Bird ID App for an Instant Answer
With a new feature in the free Merlin Bird ID app from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, you can now ID a bird by its sound.
Magneto-Thermal Imaging Brings Synchrotron Capabilities to the Lab
Coming soon to a lab tabletop near you: a method of magneto-thermal imaging that offers nanoscale and picosecond resolution previously available only in synchrotron facilities.
Senate Inaction Dooms Win-Win Immigration Program
25-Jun-2021 11:15 AM EDT
Trends favor Le Pen victory, ‘somersaults’ in French politics
17-Jun-2021 10:55 AM EDT
Supreme Court decision against TPS holders means Congress should act
8-Jun-2021 11:50 AM EDT
Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option
1-Jun-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights
27-May-2021 3:45 PM EDT
EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft
27-May-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Fatal deer disease on NY’s doorstep as PA reports case
27-May-2021 1:15 PM EDT
WhatsApp has ‘strong argument’ in India privacy lawsuit
26-May-2021 1:05 PM EDTSee All Experts