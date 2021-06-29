Ithaca, NY USA

Orphaned Baby Beavers Crisscross NYS for Treatment at Cornell

The Cornell Wildlife Hospital helped care for a litter of baby beavers, whose parents were trapped in the Adirondacks, nursing three of the surviving five back to health before sending them for rehabilitation.
29-Jun-2021

Astronomers seek gravitational waves with renewed NSF grant

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has renewed a Physics Frontiers Center grant to the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav) consortium, giving Cornell University astronomy researchers in the College of Arts and...
24-Jun-2021

Mosquito Love songs send Mixed Message About Immunity

A new Cornell University study of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes investigates how a mating cue called “harmonic convergence” might affect immunity against parasites, bacteria and dengue virus in offspring, which has important implications for...
24-Jun-2021

Recycling next-generation solar panels fosters green planet

Designing a recycling strategy for a new, forthcoming generation of photovoltaic solar cells – made from metal halide perovskites, a family of crystalline materials with structures like the natural mineral calcium titanate – will add a stronger...
24-Jun-2021

Cooperative Extension grant aims to vaccinate NYS’ vulnerable

A two-year, $200,000 grant from the USDA and the Extension Foundation to Cornell University researchers aims to help promote vaccine confidence and uptake in vulnerable communities in eight New York counties, both upstate and downstate.
23-Jun-2021

Life in these star-systems could have spotted Earth

Scientists at Cornell University and the American Museum of Natural History have identified 2,034 nearby star-systems – within the small cosmic distance of 326 light-years – from which life could find Earth merely by watching our pale blue dot...
23-Jun-2021

What Bird is Singing? Ask the Merlin Bird ID App for an Instant Answer

With a new feature in the free Merlin Bird ID app from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, you can now ID a bird by its sound.
23-Jun-2021

Magneto-Thermal Imaging Brings Synchrotron Capabilities to the Lab

Coming soon to a lab tabletop near you: a method of magneto-thermal imaging that offers nanoscale and picosecond resolution previously available only in synchrotron facilities.
23-Jun-2021


About

Cornell Media Relations Office is Cornell University's representative to local, regional, national and international media organizations. Part of University Relations, Media Relations works across the university to connect faculty experts and thought leaders with print, broadcast and digital media.

0.61898