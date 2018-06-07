USA

CureWorks Collaborative Launches to Accelerate Development of Immunotherapy Treatments for Childhood Cancers, Increase Access to Clinical Trials

Seattle Children’s, with participating members Children’s National Health System, BC Children’s Hospital and Children's Hospital Los Angeles, has launched CureWorks, an international collaborative of leading academic children’s hospitals...
