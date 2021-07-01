Department of Energy, Office of Science

Our News on Newswise
Department of Energy Awards 22 Million Node-Hours of Computing Time to Support Cutting-Edge Research
The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science today announced that 22 million node-hours for 41 scientific projects under the Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) Leadership Computing Challenge (ALCC) program.
1-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Department of Energy Announces First Round of FY 2021 Public-Private Partnership Awards to Advance Fusion Energy
The Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $2.1 million across 9 collaborative projects between DOE national laboratories and private industry aimed at overcoming challenges in fusion energy development.
1-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
DOE Awards $45.5 Million for Projects to Advance Biotechnology Research
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $45.5 million for research projects geared towards understanding and harnessing nature’s biological processes to produce clean biofuels and bioproducts.
30-Jun-2021 4:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Microbes Use Ancient Metabolism to Cycle Phosphorus
Phosphorus is a building block of all living cells. Most phosphorous occurs in the form of phosphate, but ancient oceans and soils also contained another form, phosphite. Microbes gain energy by converting phosphite to phosphate via phosphorous...
29-Jun-2021 4:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
DOE Invests $93 Million for New Discoveries in High Energy Physics
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $93 million in funding for 71 research projects that will spur new discoveries in High Energy Physics.
28-Jun-2021 5:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Department of Energy and the Kavli Foundation Announce Communicating the Future: Engaging the Public in Basic Science Conference
To advance effective public communication of basic science, the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science and The Kavli Foundation’s Science Public Engagement Partnership (SciPEP) will host a virtual conference on why and how scientists and...
28-Jun-2021 2:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Basic to Breakthrough: How Exploring the Building Blocks of the Universe Sets the Foundation for Innovation
Particle physics peers into the mysteries of our cosmos while opening the door to future technologies. Research into the Higgs boson, dark energy, and quantum physics reveals insights into the universe and enables innovation in other fields.
28-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Mary Dunlop: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner
Mary Dunlop leads a team at Boston University that uses multi-disciplinary approaches to improve the amount of biofuel that certain microbes can produce. These microbes can produce replacements for gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.
24-Jun-2021 3:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Matt Law: Then and Now / 2010 Early Career Award Winner
Then and Now looks at what a 2010 Department of Energy Office of Science Early Career Award meant for Matt Law, now an associate professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of California, Irvine.
23-Oct-2020 11:50 AM EDT
Victoria Orphan: Then and Now
Victoria Orphan is the James Irvine Professor of Environmental Science and Geobiology in the Division of Geological and Planetary Sciences at the California Institute of Technology.
24-Aug-2020 3:55 PM EDT
Martin Centurion: Then and Now
Martin Centurion is the Susan J. Rosowski Associate Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
24-Aug-2020 3:55 PM EDT
Athena Safa Sefat: Then and Now
Athena Safa Sefat is a Senior Research Scientist and a former Wigner Fellow in the Materials Science & Technology Division of the Physical Sciences Directorate at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
13-Jul-2020 4:05 PM EDT
Colleen Iversen on Belowground Ecology
After working on a climate change experiment that showed plants adapt to additional carbon dioxide by putting extra carbon into their roots, Colleen Iverson has been on a mission to understand the role of roots in the environment, especially the...
13-Jul-2020 3:50 PM EDT
Evgenya Simakov: Then and Now
Evgenya I. Simakov is a staff scientist in the Accelerator Operations and Technology Division, Accelerators and Electrodynamics Group, at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory.
7-Jun-2020 10:10 PM EDT
Jean Paul Allain: Then and Now
Jean Paul Allain is a professor and department head of the Ken and Mary Alice Lindquist Department of Nuclear Engineering, the director of the Radiation Surface Science and Engineering Laboratory, professor in Biomedical Engineering by courtesy and...
27-May-2020 2:15 PM EDT
Esther Takeuchi on Batteries
In the First-Person Science series, scientists describe how they made significant discoveries over years of research. Esther Takeuchi is a professor at Stony Brook University and the director of the Center for Mesoscale Transport Properties, a...
27-May-2020 2:15 PM EDT