GlenaTemple.jpg

Dominican University Announces Appointment of Glena Temple as New President

Dominican University has appointed Glena Temple, currently president of Viterbo University, as the successor to Donna Carroll, who is retiring after serving as president for 27 years.
MacNeil-commencement.jpg

Nursing School Named in Recognition of Gift by WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil

Dominican University has named the Elizabeth T. MacNeil School of Nursing in recognition of a gift by alumnus David MacNeil, CEO of MacNeil Automotive (WeatherTech) in honor of his late mother, a pediatric nurse and teacher.
STEM.jpg

Dominican University Receives Clare Boothe Luce Scholarships for Undergraduate Women Pursuing Sciences

Clare Boothe Luce funding will support four two-year, full-ride scholarships for undergraduate women pursuing majors in chemistry, mathematics and computer science.
Zeke-Flores-DUC.jpg

Brennan School of Business Presents Flying Concessions CEO Zeke Flores

​Dominican University's Brennan School of Business presents Ezequiel "Zeke" Flores, founder and CEO of Flying Concessions, as part of its C-Suite Speaker Series on Thursday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. Flores' talk will be held in the Martin Recital...
STEM.jpg

Dominican University Receives NSF Grant to Enhance STEM Courses

This $526,892 NSF grant will support retention and graduation rates of students pursuing bachelor's degrees in STEM fields.
Borrasnursingstudents.jpg

Dominican University Announces Naming of College of Health Sciences in Honor of Pier and Renee Borra

Dominican University has announced the naming of its new College of Health Sciences in recognition of significant support from Pier C. Borra, a former board member and founder and CEO of companies providing nursing and rehabilitative services, and...
SeaSlug-large.jpg

Researchers Discover Evidence of Forgotten Memories in Sea Slug Brains

Drs. Bob and Irina Calin-Jageman have discovered genetic changes in the brains of sea slugs that indicate learning can outlast recall. Their breakthrough reveals that molecular fragments may persist in the sea slug brain, after memory has faded, and...
BottlingHoney2.jpg

Dominican Students Bottle 50 Pounds of Honey From Campus Hives

Dominican University students, faculty and staff bottled a bumper crop of 50 pounds of honey harvested from the university’s four beehives. Members of the River Forest Sustainability Commission and Village President Cathy Adduci also got in on the...
About

Our Mission: As a Sinsinawa Dominican-sponsored institution, Dominican University prepares students to pursue truth, to give compassionate service and to participate in the creation of a more just and humane world.

