Dominican University Announces Appointment of Glena Temple as New President
Dominican University has appointed Glena Temple, currently president of Viterbo University, as the successor to Donna Carroll, who is retiring after serving as president for 27 years.
18-May-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Nursing School Named in Recognition of Gift by WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil
Dominican University has named the Elizabeth T. MacNeil School of Nursing in recognition of a gift by alumnus David MacNeil, CEO of MacNeil Automotive (WeatherTech) in honor of his late mother, a pediatric nurse and teacher.
11-Sep-2019 3:05 PM EDT
Dominican University Receives Clare Boothe Luce Scholarships for Undergraduate Women Pursuing Sciences
Clare Boothe Luce funding will support four two-year, full-ride scholarships for undergraduate women pursuing majors in chemistry, mathematics and computer science.
7-Feb-2019 10:05 AM EST
Brennan School of Business Presents Flying Concessions CEO Zeke Flores
Dominican University's Brennan School of Business presents Ezequiel "Zeke" Flores, founder and CEO of Flying Concessions, as part of its C-Suite Speaker Series on Thursday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. Flores' talk will be held in the Martin Recital...
29-Jan-2019 5:00 PM EST
Dominican University Receives NSF Grant to Enhance STEM Courses
This $526,892 NSF grant will support retention and graduation rates of students pursuing bachelor's degrees in STEM fields.
11-Oct-2018 2:05 PM EDT
Dominican University Announces Naming of College of Health Sciences in Honor of Pier and Renee Borra
Dominican University has announced the naming of its new College of Health Sciences in recognition of significant support from Pier C. Borra, a former board member and founder and CEO of companies providing nursing and rehabilitative services, and...
23-Apr-2018 1:05 PM EDT
Researchers Discover Evidence of Forgotten Memories in Sea Slug Brains
Drs. Bob and Irina Calin-Jageman have discovered genetic changes in the brains of sea slugs that indicate learning can outlast recall. Their breakthrough reveals that molecular fragments may persist in the sea slug brain, after memory has faded, and...
1-Mar-2018 12:00 PM EST
Dominican Students Bottle 50 Pounds of Honey From Campus Hives
Dominican University students, faculty and staff bottled a bumper crop of 50 pounds of honey harvested from the university’s four beehives. Members of the River Forest Sustainability Commission and Village President Cathy Adduci also got in on the...
23-Jan-2018 2:05 PM EST
Expert on contractual labor in airline industry available to discuss airline caterers strike
25-Nov-2019 1:05 PM EST
Campus Ministries Must Evolve to Meet the Needs of an Influx of Latinx Students
7-Aug-2018 1:00 PM EDT
A Professor and Father's "View" of Jenny McCarthy and Anti-Vaccination Forces
18-Jul-2013 11:30 AM EDT
After 125 Years, There Is Still No Joy in Mudville.
13-May-2013 10:45 AM EDT
Why Are We Still Glued to Mad Men Heading in to Its Sixth Season? Dominican U Prof Explains
1-Apr-2013 3:00 PM EDT
Dominican U Medieval/Catholic History Prof Offers Perspective on Papal Resignation
12-Feb-2013 1:00 PM EST
Dominican U Prof Discusses Impact of Pentagon Women in Combat Decision on Military Games Like Call of Duty
1-Feb-2013 10:35 AM EST
Sandy Hook One Month Later: Expert Guidance on Emotional & Practical Processes After Traumatic Loss
11-Jan-2013 4:00 PM EST