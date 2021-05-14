Our News on Newswise
Student engagement declines in STEM undergraduates during COVID-19-driven remote learning
14-May-2021 9:40 AM EDT
Plastomics Enters Agreement with Amfora for Soybean Protein Enhancement
Plastomics will use its proprietary transformation technologies to introduce Amfora gene-editing constructs into high performance soybean germplasm.
24-Mar-2021 11:35 AM EDT
Plastomics and Evogene’s Ag-Seed division enter a collaborative agreement targeting novel insect control traits for soybean
Plastomics, Inc. and Evogene Ltd.’s Ag-Seed division announced a collaboration agreement targeting novel insect control traits for soybean. .
17-Mar-2021 5:50 PM EDT
Two Danforth Center Scientists Receive Prestigious Awards Recognizing Their Achievements And Leadership
Andrea Eveland received the Marcus Rhoades Early Career Award at the 63rd Maize Genetics Conference. Malia Gehan received the 2021 North American Plant Phenotyping Network (NAPPN) Early Career Award at the NAPPN annual conference.
11-Mar-2021 10:00 AM EST
International Team is the First to Successfully Stack Virus Resistance Plus Iron and Zinc Biofortification in a Non-cereal Crop
For the first time, an international team of scientists have developed cassava displaying high-level resistance to cassava mosaic disease (CMD), cassava brown streak disease (CBSD) as well as higher levels of iron and zinc.
16-Feb-2021 10:00 AM EST
Plastomics Awarded Competitive Grant from the United Soybean Board
Plastomics Inc., an agricultural biotech start-up developing the next generation of trait delivery technology, has been awarded a competitive grant from the United Soybean Board (USB) to develop disease resistant soybeans.
12-Nov-2020 10:00 AM EST
New Research Reveals Infertile Spikelets Contribute To Yield In Sorghum And Related Grasses
The researchers used radioactive and stable isotopes of carbon, RNA-seq of metabolically important enzymes, and immunolocalization of Rubisco to show that the sterile spikelet collects carbon from the air and carries out photosynthesis while the awn...
5-Nov-2020 10:15 AM EST
International Group of Scientists Explain the Advantages of Using Metabolic Engineering to Address Hidden Hunger
In a perspective paper, “Multiplying the efficiency and impact of biofortification through metabolic engineering,” published in Nature Communications, an international team of scientists, led by Ghent University, explain how plant genetic...
22-Oct-2020 10:00 AM EDT
