Student engagement declines in STEM undergraduates during COVID-19-driven remote learning


Plastomics Enters Agreement with Amfora for Soybean Protein Enhancement

Plastomics will use its proprietary transformation technologies to introduce Amfora gene-editing constructs into high performance soybean germplasm.
Plastomics and Evogene’s Ag-Seed division enter a collaborative agreement targeting novel insect control traits for soybean

Plastomics, Inc. and Evogene Ltd.’s Ag-Seed division announced a collaboration agreement targeting novel insect control traits for soybean. .
Two Danforth Center Scientists Receive Prestigious Awards Recognizing Their Achievements And Leadership

Andrea Eveland received the Marcus Rhoades Early Career Award at the 63rd Maize Genetics Conference. Malia Gehan received the 2021 North American Plant Phenotyping Network (NAPPN) Early Career Award at the NAPPN annual conference.
International Team is the First to Successfully Stack Virus Resistance Plus Iron and Zinc Biofortification in a Non-cereal Crop

For the first time, an international team of scientists have developed cassava displaying high-level resistance to cassava mosaic disease (CMD), cassava brown streak disease (CBSD) as well as higher levels of iron and zinc.
Plastomics Awarded Competitive Grant from the United Soybean Board

Plastomics Inc., an agricultural biotech start-up developing the next generation of trait delivery technology, has been awarded a competitive grant from the United Soybean Board (USB) to develop disease resistant soybeans.
New Research Reveals Infertile Spikelets Contribute To Yield In Sorghum And Related Grasses

The researchers used radioactive and stable isotopes of carbon, RNA-seq of metabolically important enzymes, and immunolocalization of Rubisco to show that the sterile spikelet collects carbon from the air and carries out photosynthesis while the awn...
International Group of Scientists Explain the Advantages of Using Metabolic Engineering to Address Hidden Hunger

In a perspective paper, “Multiplying the efficiency and impact of biofortification through metabolic engineering,” published in Nature Communications, an international team of scientists, led by Ghent University, explain how plant genetic...
About

About The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center
Founded in 1998, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is a not-for-profit research institute with a mission to improve the human condition through plant science. Research, education and outreach aim to have impact at the nexus of food security and the environment, and position the St. Louis region as a world center for plant science. The Center’s work is funded through competitive grants from many sources, including the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Energy, National Science Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

To keep up to date with Danforth Center’s current operations and areas of research, please visit, www.danforthcenter.org, featuring information on Center scientists, news and the “Roots & Shoots” blog. Follow us on Twitter at @DanforthCenter.

Contacts

Monica Zawicki
Digital Marketing Manager

mzawicki@danforthcenter.org

314-587-1647
